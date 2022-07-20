Relay Races
Relay Races take place July 22 from 11 a.m. – noon at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) You’ll need speed, you’ll need teamwork, and you’ll need a sense of humor for the kind of races we’ve got planned. We are going to play in the sun and get wet. This program is for Grades 3 – 6.
Outlaw Poet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Ave., will sponsor a screening of the new documentary entitled “Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead,” directed by Clayton Luce and Nick Storm. Whitehead was officially inducted in September 2021 as the new U.S. Beat Poet Laureate. The screening will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 22.
In various reviews of the documentary, Whitehead has been referred to as a Kentucky outlaw poet and cultural icon, a Kentucky farm boy who travels the world, a coal miner’s son on a rural farm in western Kentucky, and a wild man and wanderer. They are all correct. But Ron Whitehead, the man, is larger than life in many ways. Ultimately, he is a cerebral man with a heart of gold. This documentary, filmed over a period of 10 years, chronicles his journey and the people Whitehead had the privilege to meet, including Hunter S. Thompson, Allen Ginsberg, and many more.
The film premiered in Louisville April 28, 2022. It is 103 minutes long, and afterward, there will be a Q&A session with Whitehead.
For more information or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park, at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, July 22 Take Two and Company (Ballads, swing and contemporary)
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street.
Jeff Goes Country at Riverstage
Jeff Goes Country (Scotty McCreery and Clayton Anderson) at Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Ninth annual Barn Lot Antique sale
The Barn Lot Antique Sale will be held Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is a one day pop-up antique sale with about a dozen dealers setting up in an old fashioned barn lot. The location is just off State Road 403 in Sellersburg on Greenleaf Rd. There will be great antiques and treasures galore.
Wesley United Methodist Church
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 Thomas V. Bryant Dr., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a pick and pay event with something for everyone, Saturday, July 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at the church. A barbeque rib dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. until all meals are sold. This is an annual fund-raising event for the church.
On Sunday, July 24 during the 10:45 a.m. worship service, the congregation will honor the late First Gentleman John Edward Miller, husband of Pastor Marion Miller. He passed away in July of 2021.
Respite Rabbit Village
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will display a collective art exhibit featuring polymer clay sculptures and a mixed media diorama, courtesy of Artist Donna Shaw. This exhibit, along with framed art created by the Youth Group members of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Jeffersonville, will be on display at the Jeffersonville Library through Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
The pieces created by the Youth Group will focus around the theme of Friendship. These art pieces will be hung on the walls in the second-floor art gallery, whereas Shaw’s three-dimensional Respite Rabbit Village, will be displayed on tables, both upstairs and in the North Display Case on the first floor.
This heavenly exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation. For more information on the July programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Find great deals on books at The Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
New books will be brought out throughout the sale. Rain date: Saturday, July 30. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks are accepted.
Tightwad Genealogist solives a family mystery
On Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. – noon, Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian, Diane “Tightwad” Stepro, will present a case study detailing how she identified both parents of her great-great-grandmother Mary, whose past presented many research problems. Before unshrouding Mary’s mysterious path, the presenter encountered a number of family secrets that led to the discovery of Mary’s long-hidden ancestry. Beginners and advanced researchers alike will take away cheap, practical ideas that they can use to find their own family members.
This presentation, held at the Jeffersonville Library, is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Afternoon of fun and games for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Ave., will sponsor a fun afternoon of board games, card games, and trivia, Saturday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library. This program is intended for ages 18 and older.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., July 23, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Floyd County Parks Department summer concert
Outdoor concert, 7 p.m. at Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, Saturday, July 23.
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to the following free square dances: July 23 and July 30 and Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Teen Virtual D&D
Teen Virtual D&D will take place on Zoom, July 25, from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) If you have ever thought about playing, now is the time to join. Who knows, the DM might give you a secret or two to spice up the storyline. If you are a new player, register to get a message from the DM with details about the game and what you need to join us. This program is for Grades 6 – 12 and registration is required.
NARFE meeting
The New Albany National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet July 27 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Featured speaker will be Matt Fleenor, Representative for Nomad Ministries in New Albany. He serves the homeless, the addicted, and the mentally challenged throughout local communities. For details please call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President at 812-364-6950.
Recently the NARFE chapter became a sponsor of the Floyd County Children’s Health Fair. NARFE members collected and distributed healthy snacks to the children who attended the fair.
Wine Walk & Shop
The 13th annual Wine Walk & Shop event will take place Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. It’s a fun evening to sample wines and support local businesses in the downtown/Main Street district.
Tickets are on sale for $25 per person at www.JeffMainStreet.org.
Ice Cream Supper
Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Road, Henryville, will sponsor an ice cream supper, Saturday, July 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The menu will include barbeque, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, green beans, slaw and a variety of homemade cakes, pies and ice cream, along with tea and lemonade.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 30, at the center. The program will be “Anything Brush a Brush” activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to a square dances: July 30 and Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., July 31, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
