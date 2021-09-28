Community Action offers free tax assistance
Want to make a meaningful impact in the community? Get trained to help low income working families and individuals get back the money they are owed at tax time. Join Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).
VITA is an IRS program offering low income individuals free income tax preparation for simple tax returns. Volunteers are not required to have prior tax experience but do need good computer and math skills. All volunteers have to pass an IRS certification test. Training material is on the IRS website. Classroom training is offered by Community Action of Southern Indiana.
As a certified VITA volunteer, you are not liable for the return if certified and follow all the rules for a VITA site. CPA can qualify for CPE credits volunteering at a VITA site. For more information go to the IRS website and search Volunteer Corner.Volunteers work at the tax sites starting late January to April using all the CDC guidelines for prevention of the COVID-19 Virus. We have VITA sites in Jeffersonville, New Albany and Palmyra.
For more information on volunteering for VITA, contact:Community Action of Southern Indiana at www.CASIFreeTaxHelp@gmail.com or call Patricia Harper, Community Action of Southern Indiana, 812 288-6451 Ext 2117.
Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers meet
The September meeting of the Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers Club was at the home of Jeanie Bowen, president, with Rebekah Smitson as co-hostess.
Bowen gave a devotional about the Oil Lamplighter, roll call was answered by the memory of favorite school lunch and members shared their senior photo. A new member, Maureen Atkinson, was welcomed.
Others in attendance enjoying a pitch-in lunch were Ruth Howes, Orelyn Hallows, Lana Abbott, Wanda Vandeventer, Patty Baxter and great-grandson Jake, and Lois Ketterer.
The district meeting in Harrison County was discussed. Two informative lessons were given by Hallows about bees and about purging your paper files.
The Clark County Extension Homemaker Fall Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be fall items, holiday items, booths, baked goods and flea market items. The bazaar is a fundraiser for the Extension Homemakers and proceeds go to help support the 4-H program and other charities.
For questions, call Donna Neal at 812-246-3409. New members are welcome. The next meeting will be Oct. 13. For more information, e-mail Lemoncreek@aol.com
Illinois Central College President's List
Illinois Central College added the name of Brayton Gettelfinger of Sellersburg, to the President's List honors during the Summer 2021 semester. President's List recognition is achieved with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university.
BMV Columbus Day Holiday
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branches are closed Saturday, Oct. 9 through Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
