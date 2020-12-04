Ribbon-cutting for Shirley's Arbor
The City of Jeffersonville will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest park, Shirley's Arbor.
The celebration will take place Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. around the flagpole. The park is on the corner of Charlestown Pike and Woehrle Road. There is limited parking, but you may park on the side of the street on Woehrle Road.
City of Charlestown events line-up
The annual Christmas light show on the Charlestown Square will remain blue until Sgt. TeJuan Johnson is laid to rest. Visitors are encouraged to attend and pay respects while visiting the winter wonderland at Greenway Park and event concessions at Charlestown Pizza Company.
TJ's PATROL UNIT: Sgt. Johnson's unit now sits in repose outside the Charlestown Police Department HQ. The community is invited to leave notes, flowers, or other memorials there in his memory.
Any local restaurants or businesses that would like to donate lunch for the CPD officers, food or other items for Sgt. Johnson’s funeral, please contact Ryley Biggs at 812-989-0333, or by email to RyleyNicole560@gmail.com.
A memorial fund for Sgt. Johnson's family has been established at the New Washington State Bank
Genealogy and local history services available
The library may be closed to the public, but your research doesn’t need to shut down. Jeffersonville Township Public Library continues to offer local history and genealogy services in a variety of formats.
Free online searching is expanded during the pandemic. For library card holders, Ancestry Library Edition is available through March 31, 2021. Go to jefflibrary.org/local-history/links/. Choose the first link to Ancestry in the left navigation column and enter your library card number when prompted. Scroll down the page for other genealogy and local history resources online. You can use many of them without a library card!
If you have a question for our local history and genealogy librarian, email Diane Stepro, dstepro@jefflibrary.org or call 812-285-5641.
Don’t forget about curbside delivery. Many local history and genealogy books are available for checkout. Using the curbside service is simple. Put an item on hold either using our online catalog or by calling the library, then the library will call or email you when your items are ready. Drive to the library, call and let them know your name and that you are there to pick up your items on hold. Library staff will take the items out to you. JTPL is a fine free library so no late fines will be accrued during the library’s closure.
To learn more about other services offered at the library, call the main library at 812-285-5630, the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640 or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
Amanda Schneider joins Clark Primary Care
Clark Memorial Health announces that Amanda Schneider, NP family medicine provider, has joined Clark Primary Care (formerly Havens Medical Group) in Clarksville.
Schneider received a Masters of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2018 and has worked as a registered nurse for over 10 years. She recently worked as a family nurse practitioner at a local family practice, caring for patients with acute and chronic health conditions. She also has experience in the hospital setting with oncology and cardiovascular patients.
“I look forward to meeting new patients, educating, counseling and treating their health conditions at Clark Primary Care.” she said.
“Amanda’s experience in a family practice setting along with her experience in oncology and heart disease is a bonus for the Clarksville Clark Primary Care office,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group CEO.
She will provide a range of services for patients including general health check-ups, preventive care, management of chronic illnesses, immunizations, nutrition education and social health.
Amanda Schneider, FNP is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 812-283-4441.
Lunch and Learn
In an unprecedented year, Lunch and Learn welcomes Melissa Merida, director of the Floyd County Library, to reflect on the many challenges the pandemic presented along with the opportunities that are ahead. The program by Zoom, is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. This will be the last Lunch and Learn program of this year. The Lunch and Learn series is sponsored by Jamey and Sarah Aebersold.
Whatever plans most organizations and libraries were preparing during the calendar year 2020 had to be scrapped or mothballed into the future as the COVID-19 virus cut across the country. The Carnegie Center for Art and History, as one of the three branches of the Floyd County Library, is extremely proud of the continued creativity and flexibility shown by all three library locations during this continuing emergency. Essential services have come to mean so much more in this pandemic moment as the public recognizes the value of the work provided by others that is not only necessary for society’s smooth functioning, but also subject to some personal risk as well.
Early during the pandemic, the Floyd County Library staff sewed hundreds of protective cloth masks and digitally printed parts for face shields at the Galena Digital Branch. Staff were also made available for potential contact tracing. In short, much needed to happen during the quarantined moment and the Library rose to the challenge as the pandemic became a much bigger event than foreseen.
The Floyd County Library has responded in fiscally-responsible, smart, and supportive ways using all three of its locations. Much more was required from the library than simply gathering all the out-of-the-building materials and figuring out how to safely clean them while protecting the staff from possible exposure to the virus. That in itself was a big logistical feat. A lot of continuing education also occurred among the staff as more and better online tools and forums became the new meeting spaces.
As primary and secondary education has moved into an online, virtual space, the library, particularly through the Carnegie Center, has become, along with its community peers and partners, a go-to source for quality programming with most of it being free to the public. The general public has come to accept curbside services and this was one of the big surprises that will probably continue as the Floyd County Library moves forward. This has allowed the Library to renovate some of the New Albany Central Branch’s interiors and departments. When the “all clear” is finally given, the public will be surprised by how accommodating the reorganized spaces within the library will be. The library has also provided hundreds of free at-home activities and books in bagged kits for the public.
Melissa Merida has been the director of the Floyd County Library since February 2016. She has worked in Indiana libraries for more than 18 years and is a graduate of Indiana University at Bloomington. She came to New Albany as the Floyd County Purdue Extension Director and held that position for six years.
Register at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7319128 to receive a Zoom link to join this free online conversation. Meet Melissa Merida, ask questions, and learn more about where the library is going in the near future. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
Nominees for United States Service Academies
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) has announced his nominations for U.S. service academy appointments.
Young’s service academy nominees include Caleb Pym and Joshua Pym of Jeffersonville for the United States Military Academy and United States Naval Academy, and Lydia Kittrell of Jeffersonville for the United States Military Academy.
Applications were received from 160 high school students, and a select group was interviewed by an advisory board chosen by Young. Out of 70 interviewed, 32 exemplary young men and women from across Indiana received a nomination from Sen. Young.
A nomination is required to be considered for admission. Nominees are chosen based on personal merit. Criteria considered include evidence of character, leadership, academic excellence, physical aptitude, and extracurricular activities.
“I had the privilege of recommending a talented group of Hoosiers for admission to the United States service academies this year,” said Young. “These young men and women are highly qualified to serve our country and I’m very proud of their hard work. I wish them the best of luck in their application process.”
