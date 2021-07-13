Comedy in the Park
If laughter is the best medicine, then Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is writing a prescription for everyone in southern Indiana. The department will host its popular “Comedy in the Park” series this Friday, July 16, inside the air-conditioned clubhouse of Wooded View Golf Course, 2404 Greentree N., Clarksville.
Two professional comedians, Shawn Reynolds and Dave Dugan, will entertain visitors with their ‘clean comedy’ routines from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free, but you must be 21 years old or older to enter. Space is limited. Snacks and beverage will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks allowed.
Shawn Reynolds is a nationally touring comedian and funny dad of six. He is the winner of the “Funniest Comic East of the Mississippi” contest, the host of “Family Outside The Box” and founder of Stand-Up For Adoption, a comedy benefit series that has raised thousands of dollars for families trying to adopt special-needs children.
Dave Dugan’s act has been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, Fox, and several other networks. Dugan puts his one-of-a-kind spin on life’s experiences by sharing his own candid, personal stories of obstacles and triumphs delivered in his inimitable, dry and laid-back manner.
Animal Protection Association Re-Opens
The Animal Protection Association, 702 E. 11th St., Jeffersonville, is now open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. Go in the shelter to drop off donations or drop the donations off curbside. Take the time to learn about volunteering for APA. If you’re interested in making a donation, the shelter also needs:
• Royal Canin baby cat wet and dry food
• Temptations and Party Mix treats
• Clumping litter
• Friskies wet food
As an all-volunteer organization, APA is always in need of volunteers. Whether you have a few hours to spare or want to make a larger time commitment, APA would love to have you as a volunteer. Right now volunteers are needed at the shelter and to drive cats/kittens to vet appointments.
Purr-fect Thrift Store, 146 Spring St., Jeffersonville, is now open Wednesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The staff has done a lot of work to reorganize the thrift store including a new art wall. While at the store pick up one of the I Love APA shirts for $19.99. The thrift store is looking for volunteers to process incoming donations. If interested, contact the store at 812-282-1118 or stop by Wednesday through Saturday.
Upcoming events include:
• The Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble — Sunday, Sept.12, 2021. The scramble will be at Hidden Creek Golf Course, 4975 Utica Sellersburg Road, Sellersburg. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded following play. The registration fee will be $110.
• Kitties and Cocktails at the Calumet will be Friday, Oct. 15, hosted by the Fabulous Felines of APA — an evening filled with delicious food, a fabulous DJ, live and silent auctions, and more, all with a Halloween theme. The event will be 6-10 p.m. at the Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring St., New Albany. Tickets are available online for $45. Needed for the event are donations of silent auction items, gift certificates and bottles of wine or bourbon.
• The fourth annual PURRS in the City Arts, Crafts and Vintage Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at St. Augustine Church Parish Hall, 316 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville. This fun free family event will feature local art, craft and vintage vendors, raffles, homemade soups, treats and desserts for sale. All proceeds from booth rentals, food and raffle goes directly to the kitties of APA. Local vendors art/craft/author/handmade vendors, please send email of interest to purrsinthecity@gmail.com.
Archaeology of Indiana Jones
Dr. David West Reynolds will be at the Floyd County Library Saturday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m. to share the history and archaeology behind the film Raiders of the Lost Ark, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
As a young and impressionable viewer, Reynolds was blown away by the thrills he saw in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Little did he dream that years later he would explore those very same jungles and deserts, work with the same artifacts Indy handled, wield his own bullwhip and lay eyes on the Ark of the Covenant.
Reynolds holds a doctorate in archaeology, specializing in ancient Rome and Egypt, from the University of Michigan. He is the New York Times best-selling author of several Star Wars guide books, which have won national library association awards and have sold over 2 million copies in a dozen languages around the world.
Since then, he has worked for Lucasfilm, written non-fiction books, including an acclaimed history of the Apollo moon landings with NASA, served as a media science expert for the BBC and The Discovery Channel and more. More information can be found on his website: https://davidwestreynolds.com/
This program is for all ages and registration is required. Register now here: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7829590
Blood Drives Ahead
While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.
The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, go to rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Blood donation opportunities in Clark and Floyd Counties, July 19-31:
• July 19, 1 to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 East Main St., New Albany
• July 20, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 215 E. Ettels Lane, Clarksville
• July 23, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• July 23, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jeffersonville High School, 2315 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville
• July 25,11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Hill City, 6639 St. Mary’s Road, Floyds Knobs
• July 29, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1534 Slate Run Road, New Albany
• July 30, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8209 Highway 403, Charlestown
• July 31, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs
Zoom Presentation by Author Bob Mueller
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will welcome back Bob Mueller for a Zoom presentation encompassing Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter and 12 Steps to Peace, Wednesday, July 21 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Mueller wears a number of hats, such as the presiding bishop for the United Catholic Church as well as the pastor of a house church in Louisville. He has written three inspirational books and his newest book is titled “Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter.” He knows of what he speaks as he and the love of his life, Kathy, have been married for 31 years. In addition, he served for over 30 years as a chaplain, a volunteer, and a fundraiser at Hosparus Health. For more information about him, go to his website: www.bobmueller.org.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call (812) 285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Jeff High Alumni Lunch
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni lunch will be Thursday, July 22, beginning at 11 a.m. at Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant in Utica.
All alumni and spouses are invited. Representatives from classes 1950 thru 1973 are in attendance. Enjoy a fun afternoon catching up with friends and meeting new ones.
For more information call Peggy Metzger, ‘55, at 502-931-0190. If no answer, leave a message,
Zoom paranormal Love Stories
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will welcome Mandy the Storyteller on Friday, July 23 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., She will regale the audience with her repertoire of love stories, which have an added twist or element of the paranormal in them.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed.
Deadline for free wedding or vow renewal
The Historic Whistle Stop Event, named after the Duncan Tunnel Train Whistle Stop, will be Sept. 3 through Sept 6 in downtown Georgetown. In connection with the four-day event, the Georgetown Optimist Club has announced a free wedding or a free vow renewal on Sept. 5, 2021 at the Georgetown Optimist Club.
If interested in participating in this free marriage/renewal and reception for up to 50 people (venue, cake, food, etc) write a 200-250 word essay explaining why? Entries must be postmarked by July 31, 2021. Mail to Labor Day Event Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 State Rd 64, Georgetown, IN 47122
For more information contact John Beams with Destination Georgetown, (502) -418-9651.
NWSB Chairman of the Board
Alan M. Applegate has been elected Chairman of the Board for the holding company and New Washington State Bank. Applegate, who joined the NWSB board in 2017, is the founding member of Applegate Fifer Pulliam LLC with more than 30 years of experience as an attorney representing lenders, buyers and sellers — specifically banks in connection with commercial financing transactions.
Originally from Jeffersonville, Applegate graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1979. He pursued both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida, graduating with honors. Applegate holds Bar Admissions from Florida, Indiana and Kentucky.
Applegate now serves as a Director for New Hope Services, Inc. He is also a charter member of the Jeffersonville Kiwanis Club.
Applegate will replace Betty Carver, who served as Chairperson for 14 years. Carver led the bank through some very difficult times, including the 2008 Recession, 2012 tornadoes and the current pandemic. She will remain an active board member of both the holding company and the bank.
