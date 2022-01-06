Dean List honors
Seven area students were among those honored by The University of Evansville recently when the school recognized students who received Dean's List Honors for the Fall 2021 semester. The students were:
• Isaac Bates of Charlestown, studying Archaeology
• Danielle Monroe of Jeffersonville, studying Biology and Spanish
• Haley Dreyer of Sellersburg, studying Music Education
• Grace McGuire of Underwood, studying Neuroscience and Psychology
• Kayejuan Forte of New Albany, studying Theatre
• Hannah Tarr of Floyds Knobs, studying Theatre
• Macy Campbell of Georgetown, studying Accounting
More than 630 students were named to the UE Dean's List. To receive this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women's monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg.
Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m.
For more information call 502-296-4146.
Livestock & Poultry 101
Purdue Extension for Livestock & Poultry 101 — a beginner’s course to learn what you’ll need for safe, strategic and successful production has four sessions planned from January through April.
The first two sessions cover the following need-to-know topics:
• Animal nutrition
• Animal reproduction
• Processing
• Purpose of different species
• Laws & regulations
• Production resources
• Animal health care
• Animal behavior & well-being
• Marketing & budgeting
Then, choose from the in-depth sessions to learn more about your species of interest (pigs, rabbits/cavies, sheep and goats, horses, beef cattle, and poultry). Check out the details on your local workshop and register today.
Sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
General session 1: Jan. 18
General session 2: Feb.15
Poultry session: March 15
Rabbit session: April 19
Cost, $50 for the first family member, $15/additional person. Register at: https://cvent.me/l7A9dmDEC. 24 Weekend
Balanced Living Health class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the library, 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: These Doctors Still Make House Calls and Healthy Weight Helps. With health-care costs soaring, you will learn easy, inexpensive tips for reducing illness, improving mental and physical health, and lowering your risk for chronic disease.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Spring Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registration for the 2022 Spring Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) and Story Hour (ages 3-5 years) programs. These programs will be for seven weeks in February and March beginning Jan. 31.
Go to the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us — for dates and times or call your local branch library: Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493, Henryville Library — 812-294-4246, New Washington Library — 812-293-4577 and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be on “TWOS-DAY,” Feb. 22, 2022 (2.22.22) at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consists of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Table sponsorships for businesses and organizations available. Tickets go on sale soon. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information.