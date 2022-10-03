Early Man’s Venture to the Falls of the Ohio Region
The October meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will be Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Vic McCauley, a registered professional land surveyor, will present "Early Man’s Venture to the Falls of the Ohio Region," a sweeping history of the Falls region from a surveyor’s perspective.
Welcome back to face-to-face meetings in the newly renovated Floyd County Library Auditorium! Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. during a brief social interaction period. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be door prizes!
Go to the society’s website at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
Respond to: info@FallsGenealogy.org
Meet and Greet the candidates
The Georgetown Lions Club will sponsor Meet and Greet the Candidates, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 Ind. 64, Georgetown.
An invitation is extended to all candidates running for public office in local, district and state campaigns.
The Georgetown Lions Club will serve chili with hot dogs, desserts and drinks for a donation only. All proceeds will benefit the Georgetown Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
Glasstoberfest Glass Invitational
The Opening Reception of “Glasstoberfest Glass Invitational” will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Harrison County Arts, 113 E. Beaver Street, Corydon. The exhibit will continue through Nov. 12.
This is an exhibition of regional and local artists. Works in glass and works inspired by glass will be featured in the Invitational Gallery, including some vintage Zimmerman pieces. The Members’ Gallery will exhibit more than 25 new works by potter Carl DeGraaf, who is known for his unusual and unique items, and his uncommon surface textures or carvings. This show, “Forms, Functions, and Faces” will include clay faces and other unique pieces.
Class of ‘59 reunion
New Albany High School Class of 1959 will hold a 63-year class reunion, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the American Legion Post, 4530 Paoli Pike, New Albany. Registration fee is $10 at the door.
Chapel Hill Christian Church bake sale
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Galena, will sponsor a bake sale with pies, cakes, breads, persimmon puddings, cookies and chili, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the church.
Watershed Improvement Project
The 14-Mile Creek Watershed Improvement Project is offering to reimburse registration fees for landowners in the watershed who attend upcoming workshops, field days and seminars on conservation and best management practices.
David Trotter, the Watershed Coordinator for the project, says all an eligible person has to do to be reimbursed for attending an approved workshop is to submit a receipt for their paid registration fees and verification from the workshop host(s) that they attended the workshop(s). There is no limit to the number of workshops a person may attend and no limit to the number of family members who can receive the reimbursement. Reimbursement requests are to be submitted to the Clark County SWCD (9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown 47111) by Dec. 1, 2022.
Following is a list of approved workshops, field days and seminars that are eligible for the registration reimbursement:
• Oct. 8, 2022 – Purdue Fencing School; 1– 6 p.m.; Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center; Dubois, IN
• Oct. 26 or 27, 2022 – Kentucky Grazing Conference, “Profitable Grazing Systems from the Soil Up”; same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.;
• Oct. 26 – Leitchfield, KY; Oct. 27 – Winchester, KY
• Nov. 1 or 3, 2022 – Kentucky Fencing School; same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – late afternoon; Nov. 1 – Lebanon, KY; Nov. 3 – Manchester, KY
• Nov. 4, 2022 – Conservation Tillage Meeting; 8 – 11:30 a.m.; Lawrenceburg, IN
To learn more about pre-registration requirements for these events and the registration fee reimbursement contact David Trotter at david.trotter@in.nacdnet.net or 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to the Jeffersonville location for an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Join us as we discuss natural ways to take care of our breasts and which essential oils can help. (Optional $5 Make & Take)
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
DePauw Memorial United Methodist Church Homecoming
DePauw Memorial United Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Homecoming Sunday on Sunday, Oct. 9. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ted Murphy, a former pastor at the church, will speak. A pitch-in dinner will follow. All are welcome to attend.
Clarksville Historical Society general meeting
The Clarksville Historical Society will have a general meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. All who are interested in Clarksville history are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women's monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Roosters, 1601 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Holidays Craft Expo & Luncheon
Trinity’s 2022 Craft Fair will be Saturday, Oct. 15, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany. The event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have 30-plus homemade craft booths, a luncheon from 11-2, bakery area of homemade sweets and snacks, three types of freezable cheeseballs for the holidays and RADA cutlery. All proceeds minus expenses will go to Hope of Southern Indiana's Food Pantry and Rental Assistance.
For more information, contact Sue Lane, 502-594-1730 or Carol Cook 502-399-2510.
Clark County VOICE
A talent show put on by Cyla Walls of the VOICE program at CASI will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Community Action of Southern Indiana.
Children up to 18 years old are invited to come showcase any talents they may have for a chance to win $100.
For more information call Cyla Walls at 502-553-8341,
Clark's Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be sixth-generation storyteller Mandy Dick who will present “Ghost Stories of the Civil War Era.”
Masks are not required. For more information, contact Sue Koetter, President, at (812)294-4080 or (502)386-8885.
Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club
The monthly meeting of the Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club was at the home of Patty Baxter with president John Hallows presiding. Others answering the roll call, which was about if you played sports or a musical instrument in high school, were Janice Jones, Jeanie Bowen, Rebecca Smitson, Lana Abbott, Orelyn Hallows and Lois Ketterer.
"Blue Skies" was sung by the group, devotions were given by Jeanie Bowen on "Graduation Car" from Chicken Soup for the Christian Soul. Orelyn Hallows thanked everyone who helped at the recent fall district meeting, which Clark County hosted.
The upcoming holiday bazaar planned for Nov. 19 was discussed as well as helping with Autumn on the River, Oct. 15-16. IEHA week will be Oct. 10-14 and Make A Difference Day is Oct. 22. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 812-256-3448.
