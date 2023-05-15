Summer Food Service Program
The New Albany Floyd County School District will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals will be available at no charge to children 18 and younger. The meals will be served June 5 through July 21 with site closed June 19 and July 4.
The location is Hazelwood Middle School (Door #8, Beeler Street), 1021 Hazelwood Ave., New Albany. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
All meals must be consumed on site in the cafeteria.
Clark County Farm Bureau Inc Scholarships
The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc has open applications for two $1000 scholarships. The scholarships are available to Clark County seniors and returning college students. The applicants or parents must be members of Clark County Farm Bureau Inc to apply. Deadline to apply is June 15th.
For details and an application call 812-256-3348 or email dktrotter1157@gmail.com
Clarksville Library Hosting Two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, May 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book “The City Baker’s Guide to Country Living” by Louise Miller. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, May 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Karaoke Night
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a Karaoke Night, Wednesday, May 17, 6 to 10 p.m. at the club. The event is held every Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to our Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month’s session offers different perspectives, with opportunities to ask questions and delve deeper.
This month, the first topic is Hurried, Worried & Buried, which discusses finding balance in the busy world. Today’s busy lifestyles illustrate the saying, “We hurry, we worry, and we bury.” We accomplish a lot daily, but sometimes at the expense of our inner balance and physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Come find out how a balanced life is shaped one day at a time, not by chance but by choice!
No Place Like Home Art Exhibit
Opening reception for No Place Like Home Art Exhibit will be Friday, May 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.at Harrison County Arts at 113 E. Beaver Street, Corydon
The event is a display of artworks by HCA artist members that presents their unique ways of identifying “home.” This group exhibition reconsiders the attachment to home in all its complexities — from memories of childhood to reflections on spending the pandemic years largely at home to stories of migration and the need for safe and secure housing.
All exhibits are free and open to the public. Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, Noon – 4 p.m.
Kids to Parks Day
Share your love of the outdoors with a child during Kids to Parks (KTP) Day on Saturday, May 20. It’s a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state, and national parks.
Gov. Eric Holcomb declared May 20 as Kids to Parks Day in Indiana and signed an official proclamation that acknowledges the important initiative to “encourage kids and empower families to get outdoors and visit America’s parks.”
The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history. It also helps foster an appreciation for public lands in the next generation.
Special events are taking place at state parks throughout Indiana.
Here are some opportunities to engage children in KTP Day:
• Find planned events and special activities related to Kids to Parks Day on the State Parks Program Schedules page at on.IN.gov/instateparksevents.
• Check out the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights with 11 suggested outdoor activities every kid should do. Complete all 11 to become a Hoosier Outdoor Child. See childrenplayoutdoors.dnr.IN.gov.
• Get started on Hoosier Quest to earn patches and pins at on.IN.gov/hoosierquest.
• Check out the state parks kids webpage at dnr.IN.gov/kids for more ideas.
• Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #KidstoParks. You can post them directly to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.
KTP Day is sponsored by the National Park Trust and supported by America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors.
For more information, see parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.
Shredding event in Georgetown
Destination Georgetown invited all residents of Georgetown who have stacks of old papers just sitting around to go to Copperfield Center in Georgetown on Saturday, May 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. and have them shredded.
The event is presented and sponsored by Destination Georgetown, A Main Street Organization. Take advantage of the free paper shredding and win door prizes. Additionally for a $5 fee, there are hard drive and cell phone disposal services.
Shoot Like a Girl
The Shoot Like A Girl mobile range is headed to Bass Pro Shops, 951 E Lewis & Clark Pkwy., Clarksville, for the 2023 15-Year Expansion Tour. This free, interactive event introduces women and their families and friends to shooting sports in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere. Shoot Like A Girl travels to cities across the country with their state-of-the-art mobile range, certified female instructors and quality gear to empower women to participate in shooting sports and the great outdoors with confidence. As gun sales have been at all-time highs over the past few years, the need for gun owners to gain education for themselves and their families on firearm safety is a top concern. Shoot Like A Girl presents safety lessons and messages directly to the public.
The event will be Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet May 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
The featured speaker for the meeting will be Melissa Richardson, Director of Development for LifeSpan Resources. Richardson will review the general services offered in this area through LifeSpan and update attendees on the senior games to begin in June.
For details, call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President, at 812-364-6950.
