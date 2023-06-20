National Pollinator Week
Nearly 90% of flowering plants rely on approximately 200,000 species of animal pollinators for fertilization. Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service present “Pollination Investigation,” a poster exhibition that explores the who, what, when, where, why, and how of pollination by interpreting the unique relationship between pollinators and flowers. Through June 30, guests can view the poster exhibit at the New Albany Central Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
“Pollination Investigation” showcases how pollinators are vital for a strong ecosystem as most plants need their help to fertilize flowers and reproduce. The exhibition features seven “pollinator profiles” for bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths, and wind (along with special references to bats and water). Using a field-journal theme, each profile describes the pollinators’ favorite flowers based on floral characteristics encouraging exploration into flower shape, color, scent, and more.
The Floyd County Library is celebrating National Pollinator Week from June 20 through June 24 with events highlighting nature’s pollinators, while spreading the word about how residents can help protect them.
New Albany Central Library Activities:
• Smithsonian Institution Traveling Poster Exhibit
• Pollinator Book Display
• Pollinator Craft & Free Lunch for Kids: June 20 through June 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free Seed Gift — June 21(while supplies last)
• Bee Insect Games in Children’s Area
• Pollinator Display near Auditorium
• Book Gardens on Scribner
Galena Digital Library Activities:
• Seed Swap (limited supply available) at Galena Digital Library
• Wildflower Garden at Galena Digital Library
“Pollination Investigation” is distributed at no cost to schools, libraries, museums and community organizations. It was created by Smithsonian Gardens in collaboration with the National Museum of Natural History and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It is funded in part by the Smithsonian Women’s Committee.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you like air-conditioning, indoor seating is available.
Summer of Recovery Concert
A summer of recovery concert, sponsored by Division of Mental Health and Addiction, will make a stop in New Albany for a summer concert, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 22 at the New Albany Amphitheater
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
A Gallery Talk will be Friday, June 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 E. Main St., New Albany.
Artists from the Three Brothers Exhibit, LaVon Van Williams Jr. and Edward White, will be at the Gallery Talk to answer questions.
Disability Fair
Advocates of Indiana are co-hosting the Second Annual New Albany Disability Fair, Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IU Southeast, 4201 Grant Line Rd. New Albany. The event will be in the Hoosier Room in University Central North Building.
The event is free to the public and there will be interactive activities and raffles.
Chicken Barbeque Dinner
Edwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 State Rd. 62, Georgetown, will hold its 33rd annual chicken barbeque dinner at the church on Saturday, June 24, from noon to 6 p.m. (or until sold out). The dinner consists of half chicken, baked beans, slaw, dinner roll, dessert and tea or lemonade. The price is $12 and carryouts will be available.
Kids Create
Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, June 24, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location. This month’s program is all teamwork. Participants will work together to complete a STEAM challenge with limited materials. Be sure to bring your resourcefulness and ingenuity. The program is for grades K – 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Men’s Health program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a bi-monthly program devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library, 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
June is National Men’s Health Month, so this class will encourage men to take care of their bodies. Dr. Rondo would like for everyone to come with questions for her. In addition to asking questions, it’s important for everyone to listen to what she has to say, as listening can be very therapeutic. Listening involves hearing her answers to the questions asked. Altogether, this spells QLA: questions, listening, and answers!
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine, as she has been practicing for 21 years in Kentuckiana.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Beck’s Mill Paint Party
Historic Beck’s Mill’s, 4433 S. Becks Mill Rd., Salem, in the open-air dining room, is the location for a paint party, Sunday, June 25 beginning at 1 p.m.
For a donation of $30, all materials to paint a hot air balloon masterpiece plus refreshments will be provided. Instructor Dusty Baker will happily guide you.
Please register at austys.com or call 812-896-3447 after 5 p.m.
Bottorff Reunion
The 92nd Bottorff reunion will be Sunday, June 25 at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown.
A pitch-in luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. After lunch a brief meeting will be held. Please bring Bottorff memorabilia to share with those in attendance.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will will meet on Tuesday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.. The program titled “New Albany Automobile Dealerships” will be presented by retired Judge Glenn Hancock. Several years ago, he presented a program to the society on “New Albany Neighborhood Grocery Stores.”
The program is free and open to the public. You can visit the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. through Dec. 9.. The current exhibit is highlighting “New Albany Baseball Through the Years.”
National Association of Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s American Favorites restaurant, 2441 State St, New Albany.
Paige Petty, BSN, RN, Wellness Nurse Consultant for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will present a program on recommended daily exercises and activities for wise healthy choices.
Kasandra Ramsey will update members on legislative issues. The group will continue plans for a July 26 visit with State Sen. Chris Garten. No reservations will be required. For details, please contact Vickie Fessel, chapter president, at 812-364-6950.
World War II Round Table
The World War ll Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing begins at 9 a.m. Mike Stock will talk about “The Brains Behind the Doolittle Raid.”
Military veterans, history buffs and the general public is invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Evening of Music
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 30, at the post home.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery opening reception
Opening reception for James Russell May’s paintings on aluminum exhibit will be Friday, June 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main Street, New Albany. Drop by to meet the artist and see his astonishing work in person.
James Russell May was born in Savannah, GA, and is a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design. After graduation he lived and worked in Savannah, drawing inspiration from the city and its many local artists. In 2005 he moved to Louisville, KY, taking the opportunity to alter his artistic style and embrace realistic techniques. He has since had multiple solo shows and has participated in group exhibitions throughout the country.
In his recent work he has sought to move away from ostentation and focus on distilled representations of the human form. Working with oil colors on metal, the reflective surface serves as a blank canvas for contemplation. The sometimes sparse compositions and refined gestures invite viewers to immerse themselves in the scene. By isolating and emphasizing specific body parts, he aims to evoke a sense of universality and empathy. In the absence of elaborate context, viewers are prompted to project their own experiences, emotions, and narratives onto the artwork.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public
For more information contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
