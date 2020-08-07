University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate
New Albany resident Brad Bierdz was one of nearly 8,500 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during an online commencement ceremony May 9, 2020.
The ceremony, forced online because of the pandemic, was for doctoral, bachelor's, master's and law graduates.
Bierdz received from the School of Education a Master of Science-Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a curbside order and pick-up-only chicken dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $8 per person. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Heart 2 Heart's Outdoor Summer Yoga Series
Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center, 3306 Progress Way, New Albany, is sponsoring Open-Air Summer Yoga Series every week in August. Each class is designed to help you restore balance and inner peace, reduce anxiety and strengthen your body and mental wellness.
There are two classes on Saturday mornings at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheatre: Holy Yoga Flow Class at 9 a.m. (with scriptures as mantras) and a Traditional Flow Yoga Class at 10 a.m. There will be an optional talking circle lead by a community faith leader or therapist after both of the Saturday morning classes. On Wednesdays there will be a Traditional Flow Yoga Class at 7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, 118 East Spring St., New Albany
Dates for the Yoga Series
• Holy Yoga Flow Saturday Events: 9 a.m. Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29 - New Albany Amphitheatre
• Traditional Flow Yoga Saturday Events: 10 a.m. Aug.15, Aug 22, Aug. 29 New Albany Amphitheatre
• Traditional Flow Yoga Wednesday Events: 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Aug. 26 Bicentennial Park ,118 E Spring Street, New Albany.
Bring a friend for free, two for $10. For more information call Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center at 812-725-1089 or visit online www.Heart2Heartservices.com
Floyd Central Band Fundraiser
The Floyd Central Highlander Band and Emerald Guard will have a Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Republic Bank's Highlander Point location, at Highway 150 and Old Vincennes Road in Floyds Knobs. All proceeds benefit the Band and Guard, recognized statewide for its marching excellence.
Clark's Grant Historical Society
The Clark’s Grant Historical Society meeting for Aug. 17 is cancelled due to the pandemic. The September and October meetings also are cancelled. The library is not open to large group meetings. The November Holiday Lunch will not be at the Charlestown First Baptist Church.
Members are asked to send their tax deductible $10.00 a household dues (and any additional donation to help with the historic Downs House upkeep) to Donna Hart, Treasurer, 8524 Hwy. 403, Charlestown, IN 47111
Kari Estes appointed to Ports Commission
Governor Eric J. Holcomb has reappointed Kari Pfau Estes of Jeffersonville, a physical therapist and member of George Pfau Son’s, Co., to the Commission on Ports. She will serve until June 30, 2024.
