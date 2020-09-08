Recycling dropoff now open on Saturdays
The drop-off Recycling Site for Clark County Recycling District (CCRD), 112 Industrial Way, Charlestown, will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 31. The Saturday hours were originally scheduled to start in April 2020, but the extended hours were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recycling district is responsible for collecting recycling material through curbside and dropoff recycling programs. The Charlestown location is the home base of operations where electronics, scrap metal, tires, and household hazardous waste can be recycled and also serves as a residential recycle dropoff site. Material from the CCRD’s recycling program is processed by WestRock Recycling.
There is a cost to recycle some household items, see https://www.recycleclarkcounty.org/ for more information.
The recycling alternatives offered through CCRD have common goals of reducing the amount of solid waste for disposal to extend the life of the Clark & Floyd Co. Landfill and to help ensure clean land, air, and waterways for Clark County.
In 2019, 2,227.41 tons of recycling (an average of 186 tons monthly) was collected through CCRD’s curbside and dropoff recycling programs.
Pollinator Day is Sept. 19
The fifth annual Pollinator Day will take place virtually on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on a virtual platform at https://www.sunnysidemg.org/pollinator-day.
During this virtual event live webinars will start at 10 a.m. The schedule for the day is:
• 10 a.m.- Bee the Difference, Citizen Science and Pollinators
• 11 a.m.- Pollinator Importance and Conservation
• noon- Fall Gardening for Pollinators
• 1 p.m.- Our Forgotten Pollinators
• 2 p.m.-Help Indiana Bats.
No registration is needed to attend the webinars.
To make sure there is something for everyone, activity bags have been created for youth up to age 12. Pre-registration is required to receive a bag. Activities and crafts for the day include: a flying bat, pollinator mask-making, creating plantable seed papers, pumpkin decorating, and a Pollinator Quest. These bags will include all of the supplies needed for the activities and crafts except for scissors. Bags can be picked up on the afternoon of Sept.18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany.To register for the activity bags, go to https://bit.ly/38UxfxR
For questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email ANR Extension Educator Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service is an equal access/equal opportunity institution.
