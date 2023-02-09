Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host “Mommy and Me Storytime” on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills.
Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This story time is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Apple Pruning Workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County will host an Apple Pruning Workshop on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at a local farm in Floyd County. The workshop will cover how to prune apple trees and what tools to use.
This workshop is free, but you will need to RSVP by Feb. 14 to receive the address of the workshop.
To RSVP, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu. This workshop is limited to 15 participants.
The impact of climate change
The Green Team of First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville invites the public to a panel discussion of “How Climate Change Impacts Indiana Agriculture,” Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.
Hans Schmitz will be lead panelist. He has worked with Purdue Extension in five southern Indiana counties, and is presently Lead Conservation Cropping Systems Agronomist for Purdue Extension and the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.
Schmitz serves on the leadership team of the North Central Climate Collaborative and as steering committee member and professional development chair of the National Extension Climate Initiative. He lives in Posey County and in his “spare time” assists in the grain and cattle operation of a sixth-generation family farm.
Gary Book, an underwriter for Farm Credit, will be another panelist. In addition to working with young farmers, Gary also works with his brother on an 86-acre family farm near Corydon, raising corn and soybeans.
Kent Yeager, who was agricultural liaison for former U. S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, will be the third panelist. Yeager is affiliated with the Indiana Barn Foundation and also does some farming near Corydon.
Each will speak on the challenges posed by climate change in southern Indiana and will speak from personal experience.
After a break for refreshments, those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions they have about climate and agriculture in the state.
First Presbyterian Church is at 222 Walnut St. in downtown Jeffersonville. Parking and the church entrance are located on the east side of the church.
Feature Film Series
The Clarksville Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. This month’s film tells the true story of Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York, who was abducted and sold into slavery for 12 years.
Black History Month program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a joint venture in poetry with Poets Larry J. Basham and Kenneth Woods, Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Basham’s first book of poetry, “The Journeyman Verses,” was released in 2022. His poetry, which he refers to as “surrealistic freeverse” is intended for anyone looking to be inspired in their heart, soul, and spirit. Woods’ first collection of poetry, “Equilibrium,” was released in 2020. He typically performs “spoken word” under the name KennyFresh. Spoken word combines written text with performance art. For more information, go to his website at www.refresherpoint.com.
For more information on any of the programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will welcome special guest speaker, Greg Dixon on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Dixon is a former pastor and graduate of the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He served as a pastor for 37 years before starting Advance: A Global Alliance For Biblical Evangelism. He is the president of the Urban Youth Ministry of Greater Indianapolis and the Director of the Biblical Law Center. Dixon’s organization encourages and promotes spiritual renewal through evangelism of Christian initiatives.
Dixon will speak at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and at the evening service at 6 p.m.. All visitors are welcome. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 301 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Smith and Company to perform after Lenten Supper
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Road, (3 miles north of Navilleton Road) in Galena, will open the Lenten season and enjoy pancakes, sausage, fruit and fixings at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 in the church hall.
After the meal there will be a concert by Smith and Company at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Both events are a free will offering. Please bring your family and friends. For more information, call 502-551-2143 .
American Legion Auxiliary Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a chicken fried steak dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 20 at the post home at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Indiana Vegetable Growers meeting
For over 40 years, vegetable growers from across Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky have attended this event each winter to learn about the latest information regarding the production of fresh vegetables. Growers (including home gardeners) wishing to spend a few hours learning about the latest information in the field of vegetable crop production are encouraged to attend.
This year, the Southeastern Indiana Vegetable Growers Meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Georgetown Optimist Club at 8260 Indiana 64, Georgetown.
For those wishing to attend this free event, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu to reserve your spot. The program will start at 6 p.m. Sign-in will start at 5:30 p.m.
Topics for the evening include “Good Agriculture Practices (GAPs) Review and Update” with Scott Monroe Purdue Food Safety Extension Specialist, and Bee Aware-Pollinator Protection given by local ANR Extension Educators.
Participants are asked to pre-register by Feb. 17. If you have questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or Anderson by email at gmanders@purdue.edu.
Credits will be available for those who hold a Private Pesticide Applicator Certification. The cost for the credits is $10, payable at the event by cash or check.
Baptist Health Floyd Promotes Heart Health at NARFE
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
February is known in America as the month to promote heart health. Terra Coomer, Heart Failure Coordinator for Baptist Health Floyd, will speak to members attending the February meeting on cardiovascular risk factors and identify key steps to preventing heart disease. Coomer will review several local resources available to support heart healthy initiatives followed by a question and answer session.
Members will also be updated on recent activity in the Indiana General Assembly for state income tax reform.
All active and retired federal employees are encouraged to attend. Reservations are not required. For details, call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are invited to attend.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
Jeffersonville Main Street’s 16th Annual Chili & Brew Bonanza will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the St. Augustine Parish Hall, 316 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville. Enjoy chili tastings, beer tastings by Three Floyds & War Pigs in conjunction with Pearl Street Taphouse, DJ music, and a silent auction. Table sponsorships are available. Tickets are $20 a person at JeffMainStreet.org
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children’s dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
Music at the American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., is sponsoring an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at the post home.
Family Open Gym
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on these dates: March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, and July 29.
CCCC Club Chicken Dinner
The Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Drive, Jeffersonville, is sponsoring a chicken dinner, Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 5 p.m.
The price is $12 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. Come enjoy a Saturday evening with friends with a view of the Ohio River and 12 Mile Island.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its February meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Eli Beardsley, son of historic preservationist Stephen Beardsley, will present the program: “Stephen Beardsley — The Lasting Impact of a Life Dedicated to Historic Preservation.”
The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
