Center for Lay Ministries Food Pantry seeks volunteers
Center for Lay Ministries Food Pantry of Jeffersonville is seeking volunteers to assist in providing food to those in need in Clark County. Due to COVID-19, the pantry building remains closed to the public, but CLM volunteers continue to distribute food via a drive-up/walk-up method.
Volunteer tasks vary but include packing boxes of non-perishable food items, stocking shelves, packing bags of fresh produce and meat, preparing snack bags for homeless clients, and answering phones. Tasks are primarily performed inside the building, and all staff and volunteers observe social distancing by keeping a limited number of volunteers in the building at a time. One or two volunteers per shift work outside to give the food to clients.
Weekday shifts are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Saturday shift is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. If you are interested in volunteering or have questions, email CLM volunteer coordinator Megan Willman at megan@layministries.org.
Dr. Stavens joins Clark Medical Group
Clark Memorial Health announces cardiologist Dr. Chris Stavens has joined Clark Medical Group. A long-time practitioner in Kentucky and Indiana, Dr. Stavens is president of Kentuckiana Cardiovascular Specialists PSC with offices in southern Indiana including Madison, Corydon and now in Clarksville at the Clarksville Medical Center.
Dr. Stavens was born in California, and his family moved to Greece when he was young. He obtained a medical degree from the University of Athens and moved on to Mineola, New York and completed an internship and residency at Stonybrook University Nassau Hospital. Dr. Stavens has an academic fellowship in cardiology from the University of California-Irvine and continued his fellowship in Electrophysiology-Pacemaker and AICD Implantation at Massachusetts General Hospital-Harvard Medical School Boston, MA. He is board certified in internal medicine with a subspecialty of cardiovascular diseases.
“I've had many patients over the years, and each time I meet a new patient I still enjoy helping them improve their cardiovascular health and ultimately improve the quality of their lives,” he said. ”I look forward to expanding my practice in the Clark and Floyd County areas.”
Dr. Stavens will provide a range of services for patients: Cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, cardiac catheterization, nuclear cardiology, angiography, peripheral angiography, pacemaker and AICD implantation. He is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment at the Clarksville Medical Center building, 2205 Greentree North, Clarksville, call 812-283-2682.
Sunnyside Master Gardener Association fall lecture series
The Sunnyside Master Gardener Association in conjunction with the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service of Floyd County, has announced plans and details of the Fall 2020 Lecture Series. This garden lecture series, titled “Helping Others Grow,” has been held every year since 2012.
The 2020 Lecture Series will be presented live online on the four Wednesday evenings of October. The topics and speakers are:
Oct. 7: Using Bulbs in the Garden — Sayde Heckman, Garden and Arboretum Manager at Yew Dell Gardens.
Oct. 14: Native Alternatives to Invasive Ornamental Grasses — Margaret Shea, Owner, Dropseed Native Plant Nursery.
Oct. 21: Stars and Teaspoons — Jamie Burghardt, Director of Horticulture and Education at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
Oct. 28: The Forgotten Fourth Season (Winter Interest in the Ornamental Garden) — Bonnie Cummings, Gold Level Purdue Master Gardener.
Each program begins at 7 p.m. and lasts about one-hour, including an opportunity for questions and answers.
Registration in advance is required at https://www.sunnysidemg.org/. The registration fee for all four sessions of the live online program is $15. The fee includes access to a recording of each week's program online after its live presentation. The series is open to all. If you have any questions please contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu.
Floyd County 4-H Program needs volunteers
The Floyd County 4-H Program is searching for new volunteers to help make the best better. The mission of 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth and adults to work together to create sustainable community change. This is accomplished within three primary content areas, or mission areas — civic engagement and leadership, healthy living, and science. Programs like the Floyd County 4-H Program rely on their volunteers to carry out their missions through clubs and programs that are primarily put on by active volunteers.
The program is now looking for volunteers to be board members, adult leaders and SPARK Club volunteers.
Board members meet once a month to discuss how to better fund and maintain the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds. They also raise funds to assist the Floyd County 4-H program through scholarships for youth to attend local and statewide programs.
Adult leaders can not only help Club Leaders with maintaining their clubs but can run workshops for youth and create and run their own club in their community! These community leaders can work directly with area youth to teach them using the three mission areas.
SPARK Club Volunteering is perfect for anyone who cannot dedicate a lot of time to the program. SPARK Clubs were created to spark an interest with youth in the community to get their foot in the door and attend a 4-H Program. These temporary clubs focus on one topic that a volunteer leads through hands-on activity. Some of the clubs in the past include Comic Artistry, Caving, 3D Printing, Painting and many more.
To become a Floyd County 4-H Volunteer, contact the Purdue Extension Office at 812-948-5470 or e-mail mccolluj@purdue.edu.
University of the Cumberlands
Two students from Clark County were among The University of the Cumberlands who helped set a new school record as 134 student-athletes were named 2019-2020 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. The two students from Clark County were Haley Baxter of Sellersburg and Gustavs Baumanis of Jeffersonville.
Criteria for earning the distinction include reaching at least junior status and maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. The University of the Cumberlands is the largest private university in Kentucky. It is in Williamsburg.
Four Floyd Central students earn National Merit recognition
Dr. Rob Willman of Floyd Central High School announced today that Brianna Christensen, Keeton Gibson, Jessica Madison and Jeevan Sivamohan have been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program. A letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented to the students on Class Day in May.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the country are being recognized for their exceptional promise. Commended students place among the top 50,000 scores of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.