Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Back-to-School Craft Programs for preschoolers — 5th graders. Children will have a snack and can do crafts at this program.
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is also registering for the Fall Book Babies (up to 16 months); Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months), and Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) programs. These programs will be seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 11.
Go to the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library: Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493; Henryville Library — 812-294-4246; New Washington Library — 812-293-4577, and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Clarksville Library hosting Teen STEAM
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teen STEAM and a Snack on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. at its Clarksville location. At this month’s program, participants will make their own mini solar-powered house. Teens will learn about solar energy and have fun at the same time. All supplies will be provided and those attending will enjoy a tasty snack. This program is for teens in grades 6 – 12 and requires registration.
Clarksville Library Hosting Two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book Bill Warrington’s Last Chance by James King. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
First-Time Home Buying class
A First-Time Home Buying class led by Centra Credit Union will be offered on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, at 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. This free class will help participants make better decisions throughout the home buying process, with tips on financial management skills, budgeting for home ownership, and financing a home purchase.
Guests will learn how a credit rating affects the kind of mortgage rates they will receive, and how to determine how much home they can afford, using tools like a mortgage calculator.
Registration is required for this free event. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10525740 or by phone at 812-944-8464.
Family History Freebies
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will give a presentation about free sites that can supercharge your family research, Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library.
Lots of great family history is available on these free sites. In fact, the free sites have more information to offer than the big sites you see advertised on television. Beginners and advanced researchers will take away practical ideas that they can use to find their family members without spending a cent. This presentation, which will be held at the library’s Jeffersonville location in the Center Program Room, is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Balanced Living Health Classes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in August is Health in a Hurry. To feel better, it is important that we eat better. How can we accomplish this when we have busy and demanding lifestyles? In this class, you will be shown the key to eating well on the road, at school, or at the office!
The second topic discussed is Exercise: It Goes to Your Head. We all know that exercise builds and conditions the muscles in our body. However, did you know that exercise also builds and conditions our brains? You will be shown how exercising affects the brain and that it is never too late to start.
Clarksville Library Hosting Mommy and Me Storyhour
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Aug. 18, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, located at 412 N. New Albany Street, will sponsor an evening of music with CMN Trio, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18 at the Post Home.
