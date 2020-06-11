The News and Tribune regularly publishes information about events and people in the area. If you know of additional happenings, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
Jobs for America’s Graduates
JAG Students from Southern Indiana participated with 175 high-school students from across the state to compete in 11 different categories at the 12th annual Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Career Development Conference.
WorkOne Southern Indiana has JAG programs at Jeffersonville High School, New Albany High School, Austin High School, Scottsburg High School, Clarksville High School, and West Washington High School in the Southern Indiana Region.
The Southern Indiana Region had two second place winners, both students at New Albany High School, Cheyenne Erickson, competing in financial literacy, and Sam Hunt, cover design.
Tre Muntz on Bradley University Dean’s List
Tre Muntz of Henryville is one of 2,600 students who was named to Bradley University Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Muntz is a Interactive Media Animation major.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, IL. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.
Jacksen Eddy on Freed-Hardeman President’s List
Jacksen Eddy of Charlestown, has been named to Freed-Hardeman’s President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Eddy, who is majoring in accounting, is among more than 700 students at the private university associated with the Churches of Christ and located in Henderson, Tennessee.
University of Alabama
The University of Alabama has awarded degrees for the spring of 2020.
Among the graduates were:
Rachael Bickett of Georgetown, a Bachelor of Science in Education.
William Hussung of Floyds Knobs, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Local Graduates Awarded Scholarships
Six local high school graduates have been awarded the Loretta M. Burd Scholarship. The Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program awards one graduating high school senior per Centra Credit Union branch location with a $2,500 scholarship each year..
This year’s local recipients are: Stephen Wilson, Our Lady of Providence High School; Abagail Croudep, Jeffersonville High School; Carlie Miller, Our Lady of Providence High School; Chloe Moerer, Henryville High School; Ariel Camm, North Harrison High School; Kaleb Stephens, Stephens’ Academy.
St. Elizabeth Charities to expand assistance
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities will open Marie’s Community Distribution Program to assist families in need on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 305 E. 7th Street, New Albany. Call 812-941-0563 when you arrive to make requests for summer clothing, diapers and baby wipes. Items will be brought to your vehicle curbside. (As always, items are first-come, first-served, as available.)
St. Elizabeth is working on a reopening plan to get Marie’s back to a regular schedule and distribution of items each Tuesday and Thursday beginning on July 7.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society meeting for June 15 is cancalled due to the Corona Virus situation. The library is open, but the group is too large (and many members over 65). Library is not sure yet if we’ll be able to meet in July.
Bingo Returns
Bingo is returning Thursday, June 18 at the Knights of Columbus Council 1348, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville. Doors open at 6 p.m. with games beginning at 7:15 p.m. Due to CDC guidelines, several changes will take place. Seating is limited to 168. Masks are not required but strongly recommended. Social distancing will be strickly enforced.
Regular Sunday Bingo will begin June 21.
