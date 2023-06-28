World War II Round Table
The World War ll Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing begins at 9 a.m. Mike Stock will talk about “The Brains Behind the Doolittle Raid.”
Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery opening reception
Opening reception for James Russell May’s paintings on aluminum exhibit will be Friday, June 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main Street, New Albany. Drop by to meet the artist and see his astonishing work in person.
James Russell May was born in Savannah, Georgia, and is a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design.
After graduation he lived and worked in Savannah, drawing inspiration from the city and its many local artists.
In 2005 he moved to Louisville, taking the opportunity to alter his artistic style and embrace realistic techniques. He has since had multiple solo shows and has participated in group exhibitions throughout the country.
In his recent work he has sought to move away from ostentation and focus on distilled representations of the human form. Working with oil colors on metal, the reflective surface serves as a blank canvas.
Bicentennial Park Concert Series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets, will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, June 30.
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, will be every Friday beginning at 7 p.m. through Aug. 25 at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
Performing June 30 will be the Cloigheann Irish Band.
Evening of Music
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 30, at the post home.
Cornhole Tournament at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 30 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Concert
Jeff Goes Country, Saturday, July 1 featuring Carly Pearce on the Jeffersonville Riverstage where concerts are free and open to the public.
Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables.
Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol. Pets are not allowed on the lawn and no smoking on the lawn.
The lawn opens at 6 p.m.
Independence Day Concert
The Town of Clarksville Independence Day concert will be on Sunday, July 2, at 3 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville, is the location for the event.
This is an annual free public concert, open to the public and performed by a volunteer community choir, sponsored by the Town of Clarksville with support from St. Anthony Church, which provided the venue for rehearsals and the concert.
Fried Chicken Luncheon
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an all you-can-eat-fried chicken luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 2, at the post home. The cost is $11 per person.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market (Summer-Fall Season) is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Floyds Knobs
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New vendors this season and your favorite locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, holistic jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more.
For more information, email: floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
OTHER EVENTS
Shoreline Independence Day Celebration
The City of New Albany’s annual Shoreline Independence Day Celebration will be Monday, July 3 at the Riverfront Amphitheater, 301 E. Water St., New Albany, The free, family-friendly event opens at 6 p.m. and features performances by The Crashers and The Boot Scoots. There will be plenty of local food and drinks available on site.
A fireworks display at dark will conclude the celebration.
Jeffersonville Freedom Parade
The Jeffersonville Celebrating Freedom Parade and Ceremony will be Tuesday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Riverfront Overlook and proceed along Spring Street in the 100 to 500 blocks in historic downtown Jeffersonville.
Following the parade the celebration will continue in Warder Park.
Sellersburg Independence Day Celebration
The Sellersburg July 4th celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, with food served all day until 9 p.m. Food options include smoked chicken quarters, pulled pork barbeque, hot dogs, brats and burgers. Yello Sno Shaved Ice will be at the post home from 5 to 8 p.m. and live music will be provided throughout the day by TriplePlay. (Take- out will be available, all served ala carte with fries/chips.)
The day will conclude with fireworks at approximately 9 p.m.
Play America
Play America, a free concert and family activities with Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra, will be Thursday, July 6, at America Place, 101 Logistics Ave., Jeffersonville. Family activities will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the family field outside America Place. Bring the family for obstacle course, games, face painters, balloon sculptors, food trucks and more.
The main stage concert will begin at 8 p.m. featuring pops and light classical music as well as new works written by LO Creators Corps members TJ Cole and Tyler Taylor.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music, Friday, July 7 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., featuring Outbreak at the post home.
Paint Party
A paint party will be Sunday, July 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Charlestown A&E Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
Smith and Company Trio
Smith and Company Trio will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown, on Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. Smith and Company are a southern gospel group whose goal is to encourage and draw people to the Lord. This southern Indiana group is comprised of Cindy Smith, Rusty Cecil, and Steve Hester. Fans of Bill Gaither will enjoy and appreciate the musical style of Smith & Company.
For more information, call 812-951-2196. This event is free and open to the public.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will host Vacation Bible School for ages 5 to 12, July 10 – 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly.
The theme will be the Armor of God — Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in today’s battle for truth. Register on line at prbc301@sbcglobal.net or call 812-256-3053.
Sellersburg Writers’ Group
Do you like to write? Are you interested in sharing your work with others? If so, then the Sellersburg Writers’ Group might be the right group for you. Writers of all genres are welcome to attend and receive positive feedback from other writers.
The group meets twice a month every other Tuesday via Zoom and plans on in-person meetings at the Sellersburg Library again soon. If you are planning on attending Sellersburg Celebrates on Aug. 24-26, stop by our booth to say hi. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group is in no way affiliated with the library. For more information, contact Brenda Drexler at: brenda.writing@outlook.com or Jen Selinsky at: jen.selinsky@gmail.com.
