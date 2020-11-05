Blood Drive
In response to the urgent need for blood donations in Indiana, Purdue Extension Service in Floyd County, the State 4-H Foundation and the Floyd County Public Library are partnering with Versiti Blood Center for a blood donation drive in New Albany. The drive is Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany, in the library gymnasium.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor curbside and pick-up-only chicken dinner, 5 p.m to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at the K of C Hall. The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, and slaw. Cost: $9 per order for white meat or $8 for dark meat.
A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity. To place a call-ahead order, call 812-283-3134.
Charlestown Alumni Association
The Charlestown Alumni Association is looking for one member from each class of reunion years from 1940, '45, '50, '55, '60, etc. up to 2020 to attend the annual meeting on Dec. 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the A&E building, 999 Water Street, Charlestown. Masks will be required, hand-sanitizing stations will be at the entrance and social distancing will be observed.
A boxed meal will be provided and attendance will be limiting to one representative of these classes, the alumni officers and all distinguished alumni. Class officers should determine the person to attend. That person should contact the alumni by email at: chsalumni@aol.com; message our fb page: www.facebook.com/charlestownalumni, or call: 502-424-8354 and leave a message.
Deadline to RSVP is Nov. 25, 2020. The first person to RSVP will be invited to attend the meeting. When you contact the alumni association, provide your name, class position and class year.
Charlestown Library employees awarded scholarships
Colette Pedersen was selected to receive an Indiana Library Federation Sue Weller Marsh Memorial Scholarship for 2020. The Sue Marsh Weller Memorial Scholarship Fund provides funding for at least one scholarship for applicants entering or enrolled in an ALA-accredited program of graduate study specializing in children’s librarianship with plans to work with children or youth.
Collette Pederson is pursuing a Master’s in Library Science (MLS) with an emphasis in Youth Services. She’s always loved books and has a passion for sharing literature with students. Her career goal is to become involved in resourcing teens and promoting quality literature that gives them different perspectives on the world they live in. In her work at the Charlestown Clark County Public Library, Collette has helped visited local classrooms and connect students with digital access cards.
Katie Richardson has been selected to receive an Indiana Library Federation Esther Schlundt Memorial Scholarship for 2020. The Schlundt fund provides scholarships for applicants entering or enrolled in an ALA-accredited graduate degree program in library and information science.
Katie Richardson graduated from Indiana University Southeast with a Bachelor’s Degree in History in 2016. At 19, she worked as a student assistant with the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree, she took a job at the Charlestown Clark County Public Library as a Reference Associate. She also works on the library’s digitization projects and in their Indiana Room. After working in libraries for nearly a decade, Katie decided to obtain her Master’s Degree in Archival Librarianship with a focus on digitization and preservation at IUPUI.
McCrite named partner
Attorney Maxwell W. McCrite has been named a partner in the law firm of Lorch Naville Ward LLC, 506 State Street in New Albany, where he has practiced since 2015. He specializes in personal injury, business law, contracts, probate and general civil litigation, criminal defense, and planning and administration of wills, trusts, and estates. He joins 13 other professionals at the law firm, which was founded in 1928 and also offers services in family law, adoptions, real estate, bankruptcy, and alternative dispute resolution.
McCrite, who is licensed in Indiana and Kentucky, is now the vice president of the Floyd County Bar Association and the attorney for the Clark County Council and Floyd County Legacy Foundation Board of Trustees. From 2014-15, he also served as a deputy in the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.
He is a graduate of Providence High School and the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University, where he majored in finance and technology management. He earned a juris doctorate from the Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, FL in 2013 and became an apprentice for two years under now-retired partner Timothy Naville. For additional information, contact McCrite at (812) 949-1000.
Virtual Zoom jazz concert
The Carnegie Center will host the legendary jazz musician Jamey Aebersold and his band for a virtual Zoom jazz concert, Tuesday, Nov. 10 at noon. Relax with some great American music, all from the comfort of your home. In the words of Aebersold, “Jazz is ever new. Never old. Jazz equals freedom.”
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Gabe Evens on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass and Jonathan Higgins on drums.
Register at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7263414 to receive a Zoom link to join the concert. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
Dare to Care grants
Dare to Care has awarded grants to build the capacity of 11 nonprofits that partner with it to provide groceries to struggling families and individuals. These investments, ranging from $5,000 to $77,200, will support improvements to increase food access for those impacted by the pandemic. The investment, totaling $263,971, was made possible by a grant to Dare to Care from Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
“Our partner agencies have excelled in their service to our community this year,” said Brian Riendeau, Dare to Care Executive director. “With their help and dedication, Dare to Care has been able to respond to the challenges that the pandemic presented. With this investment, we ensure that our partner network remains strong for the months ahead. This recovery will be a marathon, not a sprint, and we need strong partners to ensure our neighbors are fed, no matter what comes our way.”
Receiving the Dare to Care grant in Clark County was Center for Lay Ministries in Jeffersonville, $25,000 for food, additional staff, and to enclose outside areas.
Deadlines for voluntary conservation programs
Farm bill program deadlines have been set for Indiana’s agricultural producers who want to improve natural resources and address concerns on their land. Jerry Raynor, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist, announced that Dec.18 will be the application deadline for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Jan. 8 will be the application deadline for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) in Indiana.
EQIP is a voluntary conservation program available for agricultural producers. Through EQIP, NRCS provides financial and technical assistance to install conservation practices that reduce soil erosion and sedimentation, improve soil health, improve water and air quality and create wildlife habitat. Also included in this sign-up are several state and national initiatives.
CSP is an important farm bill conservation program that helps producers who are already practicing good stewardship to take their natural resource management to the next level. The program helps to improve both their agricultural production and provide valuable conservation benefits such as cleaner and more abundant water, as well as healthier soils and better wildlife habitat.
Producers interested in EQIP or CSP should submit a signed application to the local NRCS field office. Applications submitted by the program deadline will be evaluated for this round of funding. Applicants must meet minimum eligibility requirements for EQIP and CSP. NRCS staff will work with producers to determine eligibility and, assess and rank each application to compete for funding.
For more information about farm bill programs and other technical and financial assistance available through Indiana NRCS conservation programs, go to https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/in/programs/ or contact your district conservationist https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app. In Crawford, Harrison, or Floyd Counties, contact Kevin Chastain kevin.chastain@usda.gov or Lucas Fledderman lucas.fledderman@usda.gov at (812)738-8121 ext.3.
Local non-profits receive grants from Centra Credit Union
Four local non-profits are each receiving a $2,000 grant from Centra Credit Union to further their missions. The Center for Women and Families, Family Ark, North Clark Outreach Center and Open Door Youth Services all support those in need throughout the communities.
These organizations were nominated by Centra Team Members who feel passionate about the work these groups do in our community. “Our Team Members love being able to support the causes they care about through this program. Non-profit organizations rely on this kind of support to be able to continue serving our communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Centra Community Involvement Officer Jenni Carr.
The Team Member-driven grant program awarded 27 grants in total this year, amounting to $52,000 in support of the communities Centra serves.
