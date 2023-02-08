FRIDAY EVENTS
Let’s learn at the library with Gary Dunn
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a special two-hour "Let’s Learn at the Library with Gary Dunn," Friday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A retired FBI Agent, Dunn is the author of the recently released book, "Their Bloody Lies & Persecution of DAVID CAMM, Part 1."
In his 27-year career as an FBI Agent, Gary Dunn served in Miami; Chicago; Gary, Indiana; and Southern Indiana. Throughout his career, he was awarded numerous citations and honors for his successful investigations covering many crimes. In addition to his B.S. Degree in Education from Indiana University, he holds an MPA from DePaul University. Dunn is also a former Naval Officer and Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, and to this day, he continues to guest lecture at Indiana University.
David Camm, a former Indiana State Police trooper, served 13 years in prison for the 2000 murder of his wife and two children. He was eventually found not guilty in his third trial and subsequently acquitted. Dunn, who served as the defense attorney’s private investigator for Camm’s second trial, incorporated the research from the trial and his firsthand experience with the case into his book. For more information, go to theirbloodylies.com.
Copies of Dunn’s book will be available for signing/purchase after the presentation for $30 (cash only).
Clark County Cares
Clark County Cares will sponsor a movie screening of “The Addict’s Wake,” a documentary filmed in Indiana, followed by a panel discussion.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb.10 at the Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown, and is part of the annual Drug Facts Week going on this week. For the full schedule, go to Clark County CARES on Facebook.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink.
Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., will sponsor an evening of live music, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at the post home. The Canon Wolf Band will be featured.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Sons of American Legion breakfast
Sons of the American Legion will sponsor a breakfast buffet, Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany St. Sellersburg. The cost is $11 a person.
Southern Indiana Crafts Show
Southern Indiana February Craft Show will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg. More than 50 craft booths with unique gifts, decore and much more.
Family Day and Candlelight Vigil
Clark County Cares will end Drug Facts week on Saturday with two events. First is a family-friendly event, Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EnVision Center, 1423 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville. The three hours will include children’s activities, door prizes, free food, games and information about positive programs for children in Clark County.
Then Drug Facts Week will conclude Saturday with a candlelight vigil at the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville to remember those those lost to substance use and those suffering from addiction. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m.
Valentine's Day Youth program
The Floyd County 4-H Jr. Leaders will sponsor a day of crafting and fun at a Valentine’s Day for Youth in grades K-4 . Parents can spend the day having some well-earned “Me-Time” while youth have fun learning about friendship, playing games, and making themed crafts. This event will cost $20 per youth and all proceeds will support the Floyd County 4-H Jr. Leaders.
This event is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Purdue Polytechnic Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. This will be a bring-your-own-lunch event. If you have any questions, or would like to pre-register, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Celtic concert at library
Children can enjoy a free Celtic concert on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. The concert will feature the group na Skylark, which loosely means "the Skylark" in Irish. This Central Kentucky-based trio shares the rich beauty of ancient traditional Celtic music through voice, Irish harp, fiddle, whistles, flutes, and a little Appalachian mountain dulcimer for good measure.
Feed your inner Celt with the moving and heartwarming music of this spellbinding trio. The event will also include a Valentine's Day card-making station and coloring pages for children. Registration is recommended. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com
Crocheting classes
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you never forget! Of course, you may need to fine-tune your skills once in a while. Join us at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 25, from noon – 2 p.m. if you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Instructor Joyce Ellis would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to the class. If you miss these classes, there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023! And remember, this is more than just learning to crochet. It’s an opportunity to meet and develop new friendships with other creative individuals.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library monthly Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Using essential oils can be as easy as 1, 2, 3. In this introductory class, you will learn what they are, how to use them, and the top 10 oils for getting started. An Optional $10 Make and Take will be available.
Sarah Lundy is a Certified Essential Oil Specialist and Joy Coach. For the past 8 years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for both themselves and their furry companions is her true passion and calling.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Let’s have a Conversation about Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor "Let’s Have Conversation about Books," Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Join the library staff for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Valentine Date Night at the Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special event with your Valentine’s date at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere. The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for non-members and $5 per person for members.
Clarksville Library hosting Teen Science
The Clarksville Library will be hosting "Teen Science and a Snack" on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. This month, teens will delve into the science of electricity and make working circuits that light-up, play music, and other fun sounds. Those attending will enjoy a tasty snack. This program is for teens in grades 6-12 and requires registration.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book Kindred by Octavia E. Butler. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Balanced Living Health Class
Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter will be Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Patrons can gain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in February will be "These Doctors Still Make House Calls." Healthcare is expensive, but these eight doctors' tips will help improve your mental, physical, and spiritual health, nutrition, fresh air and exercise, rest, attitude, relationships, mental fitness, positive choices, and spiritual health.
The second topic discussed in February will be "Healthy Weight Helps." A number of balanced strategies are recommended for permanent weight loss; they include seeing your need and potential as they really are and choosing to believe that you can change.
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host "Mommy and Me Storytime" on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills.
Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This story time is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Apple Pruning Workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County will host an Apple Pruning Workshop on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at a local farm in Floyd County. The workshop will cover how to prune apple trees and what tools to use.
This workshop is free, but you will need to RSVP by Feb. 14 to receive the address of the workshop.
To RSVP, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu. This workshop is limited to 15 participants.
The impact of climate change
The Green Team of First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville invites the public to a panel discussion of, “How Climate Change Impacts Indiana Agriculture,” Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.
Hans Schmitz will be lead panelist. He has worked with Purdue Extension in five southern Indiana counties, and is presently Lead Conservation Cropping Systems Agronomist for Purdue Extension and the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.
Schmitz serves on the leadership team of the North Central Climate Collaborative and as steering committee member and professional development chair of the National Extension Climate Initiative. He lives in Posey County and in his “spare time” assists in the grain and cattle operation of a sixth-generation family farm.
Gary Book, an underwriter for Farm Credit, will be another panelist. In addition to working with young farmers, Gary also works with his brother on an 86-acre family farm near Corydon, raising corn and soybeans.
Kent Yeager, who was agricultural liaison for former U. S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, will be the third panelist. Yeager is affiliated with the Indiana Barn Foundation and also does some farming near Corydon.
Each will speak on the challenges posed by climate change in southern Indiana and will speak from personal experience.
After a break for refreshments, those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions they have about climate and agriculture in the state.
First Presbyterian Church is at 222 Walnut St. in downtown Jeffersonville. Parking and the church entrance are located on the east side of the church.
Feature Film Series
The Clarksville Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. This month’s film tells the true story of Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York, who was abducted and sold into slavery for 12 years.
Black History Month program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a joint venture in poetry with Poets Larry J. Basham and Kenneth Woods, Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Basham’s first book of poetry, "The Journeyman Verses," was released in 2022. His poetry, which he refers to as "surrealistic freeverse" is intended for anyone looking to be inspired in their heart, soul, and spirit. Woods’ first collection of poetry, "Equilibrium," was released in 2020. He typically performs "spoken word" under the name KennyFresh. Spoken word combines written text with performance art. For more information, go to his website at www.refresherpoint.com.
For more information on any of the programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will welcome special guest speaker, Greg Dixon on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Dixon is a former pastor and graduate of the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He served as a pastor for 37 years before starting Advance: A Global Alliance For Biblical Evangelism. He is the president of the Urban Youth Ministry of Greater Indianapolis and the Director of the Biblical Law Center. Dixon’s organization encourages and promotes spiritual renewal through evangelism of Christian initiatives.
Dixon will speak at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and at the evening service at 6 p.m.. All visitors are welcome. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 301 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Smith and Company to perform after Lenten Supper
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Road, (3 miles north of Navilleton Road) in Galena, will open the Lenten season and enjoy pancakes, sausage, fruit and fixings at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 in the church hall.
After the meal there will be a concert by Smith and Company at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Both events are a free will offering. Please bring your family and friends. For more information, call 502-551-2143 .
American Legion Auxiliary Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a chicken fried steak dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Presidents' Day, Monday, Feb. 20 at the post home at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Indiana Vegetable Growers meeting
For over 40 years, vegetable growers from across Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky have attended this event each winter to learn about the latest information regarding the production of fresh vegetables. Growers (including home gardeners) wishing to spend a few hours learning about the latest information in the field of vegetable crop production are encouraged to attend.
This year, the Southeastern Indiana Vegetable Growers Meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Georgetown Optimist Club at 8260 Indiana 64, Georgetown.
For those wishing to attend this free event, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu to reserve your spot. The program will start at 6 p.m. Sign-in will start at 5:30 p.m.
Topics for the evening include “Good Agriculture Practices (GAPs) Review and Update” with Scott Monroe Purdue Food Safety Extension Specialist, and Bee Aware-Pollinator Protection given by local ANR Extension Educators.
Participants are asked to pre-register by Feb. 17. If you have questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or by contacting Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator in Floyd County, by email at gmanders@purdue.edu.
Credits will be available for those who hold a Private Pesticide Applicator Certification. The cost for the credits is $10, payable at the event by cash or check.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are invited to attend.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
Jeffersonville Main Street’s 16th Annual Chili & Brew Bonanza will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the St. Augustine Parish Hall, 316 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville. Enjoy chili tastings, beer tastings by Three Floyds & War Pigs in conjunction with Pearl Street Taphouse, DJ music, and a silent auction. Table sponsorships are available. Tickets are $20 a person at JeffMainStreet.org
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children's dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
Music at the American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., is sponsoring an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at the post home.
Family Open Gym
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on these dates: March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, and July 29.
CCCC Club Chicken Dinner
The Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Drive, Jeffersonville, is sponsoring a chicken dinner, Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 5 p.m.
The price is $12 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. Come enjoy a Saturday evening with friends with a view of the Ohio River and 12 Mile Island.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its February meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Eli Beardsley, son of historic preservationist Stephen Beardsley, will present the program: “Stephen Beardsley — The Lasting Impact of a Life Dedicated to Historic Preservation.”
The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
