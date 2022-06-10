Georgetown Optimist Club
The Georgetown Optimist Club will sponsor an Open House on Saturday, June 18, from 2-5 p.m., showcasing the renovations taking place over the past months. The club will celebrate with a free Ice Cream Social and a plant sale with annuals and perennials.
National Association of Retired Federal Employees
National Association of Retired Federal Employees "NARFE" will meet June 22 at 11 a.m. at Tucker's Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Featured speaker for the meeting will be Margaret “Peggy” Timmel representing Timmel Associates, LLC. She is a licensed attorney in both Indiana and Kentucky with over 30 years of experience. The Timmel Associates law firm specializes in elderly law and estate planning, which will be the topic for the meeting.
All active and retired federal employees along with family members are encouraged to attend. Reservations are not required. NARFE Chapter President, Vickie Fessel, has asked those attending to bring applesauce cups or fruit cups to the meeting. These healthy snack cups will be distributed to local children who attend the Floyd County Children’s Health Fair to be at St Mark’s Church in July. For details, call Vickie at 812-364-6950.
Bottorff family reunion
The 92nd Annual Bottorff Family Reunion (pitch-in dinner and business meeting) will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022. The celebration will be at the Ladies Union Club at 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. For additional information, call 812-282-8356.
Samford University Dean's List
Dakota Hartfield of Charlestown and Kathryn Baldwin and Cole Anderton of Lanesville were among students named to the 2022 spring semester Dean's List at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Spring 2022 graduates at University of Alabama
The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.
Local graduates include:
Megan Bowden of New Albany, Bachelor of Science.
Boyd Carter of Sellersburg, Bachelor of Science.
Emily Chestnut of Henryville, Bachelor of Science.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
Local student named to honor roll at Lawrence Tech
Marriya Henry from Jeffersonville has been named to the Dean's Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan. Marriya is majoring in Const Engr Tech & Mgmt. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Dr. Robert Barriger joints Baptist Health
Robert Bryan Barriger, MD, has joined the radiation oncology team at the Baptist Health Floyd Cancer Center, 2210 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
His services include diagnosis and special treatment of cancer using radiation therapy. Some of his specialties include proton therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image guided radiation therapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy.
Dr. Barriger is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and a peer reviewer for clinical journals in his field.
He is a graduate of and completed radiation oncology residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine.
He was chief resident at the Indiana University School of Medicine Radiation Oncology from 2009-2010. He is a member of the American College of Radiology, American Radium Society and the American Society for Radiation Oncology. To schedule an appointment call 812-981-6246.
