National Day of Prayer service May 4
Coming together in person again this year for the annual National Day of Prayer may have even greater urgency and meaning because of recent tragic events close to home.
The community is invited to attend the gathering from noon to 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, in the gym of the sponsoring Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Corps and Community Center, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany. Attracting 150 to 200 people, the session will involve a diverse array of participants offering prayers, encouragement, and music in keeping with the theme of “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” (James 5:16b).
For 72 years, communities across the nation have gathered at the same time on the first Thursday of May for National Day of Prayer. The noon timing is convenient for those coming on their lunch hour with time to spare, according to Salvation Army Capt. Jonathan Fitzgerald. He encourages people to invite family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, church members, and others.
LOCAL PARTICIPANTS
Capt. Fitzgerald and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan will welcome the crowd. Jerrol Miles (retired banker), member of Jones Memorial AME Zion Church, will give the opening prayer; and Cathy Scrivner (Integrity Development), member of St. Stephen Church, will read this year’s theme Scripture, James 5:16b, which will be used at all commemorations across the country. She will expand God’s message by adding Colossians 4:2 and Romans 12:12
Stephanie Heitz (singer, songwriter, worship leader), member of Faithpoint Church, will provide special music and lead attendees in “God Bless America,” the program’s signature closing.
A diverse group of citizens will briefly pray, representing these segments of the community:
Churches: Pastor Chad Hayes (Return Church)
Media: Lawrence Smith (Communications Director/Kentucky Baptist Convention; former WDRB reporter)
Nonprofits: Donnie Roark (Regional Director of Talent Advancement/Fellowship of Christian Athletes)
Business: Gary Almon (Owner/Kolkin Coffee)
Health care: Dr. Tom McKain (Senior Hospice/Palliative Physician with Hosparus)
Family/Youth: Ronye Mears (Ministry with teens & single moms/Southeast Christian Church)
Education: Dr. Guy Wall (IUS Professor Emeritus of Education, retired Dean of the School of Education, and former Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs)
Social Services: Alecha Redmond (Family Support Manager/Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope)
Government/Civil Services: Steve Bush (Floyd County Sheriff)
Military: Terry Spitznagel (Army veteran)
BACKGROUND
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana offers a variety of services to families and individuals of all ages in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties. These include providing utility assistance, clothing, meals, Christmas gifts and toys, senior citizen and nursing home visits, youth summer camp, weekly programs for youth and adults, and in-person and on-line worship experiences.
For additional information about National Day of Prayer or the Salvation Army, call (812) 944-1018.
First Presbyterian Church Arbor Day event
The Green Team of First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville, will observe Arbor Day by helping second graders at Northaven Elementary School plant a tree in their school yard. Students will plant the tree at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28. Northaven is at 1907 Oakridge Dr. in Jeffersonville.
Northaven has lost trees in recent windstorms, and the new tree will someday provide shade for a picnic area on the grounds.
Second graders have been studying the benefits of trees. Beyond shade, they also add oxygen to the atmosphere, help to stem soil erosion and add beauty to the landscape.
Students will be planting a tulip poplar, Indiana’s state tree. Members of First Presbyterian raised funds for the tree by “buying a leaf” for $5. The church is an Earth Care Congregation of the Presbyterian Church (USA).
Leadership Southern Indiana adds Hannah Heil to teamLeadership Southern Indiana continues to see growth as it brings on its new administrative coordinator. Hannah Heil accepted the position earlier this month and has begun the process of learning the many facets of Leadership.
The position of administrative coordinator is new for the nonprofit, but one it knew would support the execution for a number of efforts they look to implement.
“She brings a steady, consistent presence that completes this team.” said Mark Eddy, the organization’s President/CEO.
John Edwards, director of programs, also expressed his approval of the addition. “We at Leadership Southern Indiana are very excited to have Hannah join us. I’m looking forward to adding her perspective to our organization and cannot wait to see how she can help us to serve the leaders of our community.”
Heil is a native of Southern Indiana, graduated from Scottsburg High School and received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana Southeast University.
“I’m looking forward to my career with Leadership Southern Indiana,” Heil said. “To me, leadership is — in part — building and coaching others to make them stronger, which the organization exemplifies.”
Floyd County Historical Society to meet
The Floyd County Historical Society will meet today, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. Dr. Curtis Peters will present the program entitled “New Albany’s Baseball Hall of Famer, Billy Herman.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their stories of Billy Herman to share. Dr. Peters is the Board Chair of the Vintage Fire Museum and an active member of the Floyd County Historical Society. He is a retired philosophy professor at Indiana University Southeast and also a former Lutheran minister who still preaches on occasion. The program is free and open to the public. The society’s website at FCHSIN.org has a complete schedule of meetings.
World War II Round Table to meet
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m. when the library opens. Charlie Sibert will present The Cold War Pays Turkey a Visit – 1958. Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited. For more information, phone 812-246-4938.
Clark Primary Care opens at Jeffersonville Commons
Clark Memorial Health has opened a new Clark Primary Care office at its new facility in Jeffersonville Commons. Daniel Kantz, MD and Scarlett Mikesell-Pierce, DNP, APRN, FNP-C are accepting new patients.
Dr. Daniel Kantz is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) and has been with Clark Primary Care since 2020. He has over 20 years of experience in family medicine and is certified by the American Board of Family medicine (ABFM). Dr. Kantz earned his medical degree from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University and completed his residency in family practice at the Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital in Michigan.
“I have a passion for sitting down and talking with my patients versus an in-and-out visit,” said Dr. Kantz. “I hope my patients feel that I care about them and take an interest in their health care.”
Scarlett Mikesell-Pierce, DNP began her career in nursing at Norton Healthcare in 2000. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University Southeast and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Kentucky.
“I am excited about my new role at Clark Primary Care,” said Scarlett. “I want to focus on implementing change in patient care while improving health outcomes through quality patient care.”
Clark Primary Care providers offer comprehensive health care including wellness checkups, preventive care, immunizations and management of chronic diseases.
The new Clark Primary Care is located at 2021 Mercy Way, Suite 102 in Jeffersonville Common near Kroger. To schedule an appointment at Clark Primary Care-Jeffersonville Commons, call 812.218.6430.
