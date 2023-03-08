Let’s Learn at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a special Let’s Learn at the Library with Donna Shaw at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to noon. Shaw is a Jeffersonville artist at Mini Maples Studio and specializes in miniatures. In 2022, her artwork of polymer clay rabbits, Respite Rabbits, was displayed at the library. The program is in recognition of Women’s History Month.
Shaw will discuss her artistic journey and showcase her new miniatures. One of Shaw’s latest dioramas features American abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman. During Tubman’s lifetime, she made it her mission to rescue enslaved people using the Underground Railroad.
Shaw, in her own right, is a woman of incredible talent and faith. Through the Literacy Project, Shaw loves to give back to the Greater Clark community with her handmade dioramas. These dioramas are displayed alongside fiction and non-fiction books in local elementary schools on a rotating basis.
Clarksville Library hosting Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host a Crochet Club on Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you.
If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Health Fair and Blood Drive
The City of Charlestown will sponsor a Health and Wellness Fair, Friday, March 10, noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts and Entertainment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
Those wishing to participate in the blood drive need to pre-register at RedCrossBlood.org
Organ Recital for Lent
The Southern Indiana Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will sponsor a Lent concert, Friday. March 10, noon, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
The concerts will continue every Friday through March 31 at a different location each week Each performance will be about 45 minutes and is free.
SCHEDULE OF CONCERTS
• Friday, March 17 – Noon at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 222 East Spring St., New Albany
• Friday, March 24 – Noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville
• Friday, March 31 – Noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany
St. John Paul II Men’s Club Fish Fry
St. John Paul II Men’s Club annual Fish Fry during Lent will be March 10, 17, 24 and 31.
The time will be 5 to 7 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at the Sellersburg Campus, 2605 West St. Joe Road.
Fish (baked or fried), and shrimp dinners will be available with fries or baked potato and two side dishes plus lemonade or coffee. Dinners are $14 each. Cheese pizza will be available at $2 per slice. Cash and cards accepted.
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry during Lent will be March 10, 17 and 24.
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children’s dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
Cardinal Ritter Council Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St in New Albany, will offer a Fish Fry every Friday in Lent. Lunch drive-thru only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fish, shrimp, oysters, crab cakes, hush puppies, baked potato (dinner only) or fries, slaw, and homemade dessert. Majority of proceeds will go toward charitable outreach efforts. Come see our newly renovated building. For more information, call 812-944-0891.
The final fist fry will be Good Friday, April 7.
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, will sponsor the Willis Tucker Band, 8 to 10 p.m., Friday, March 10, at the post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg
Floyd County Men’s Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfast series will be each Saturday during the Lenten season. A church will host the breakfast, which will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offering will be taken each Saturday with the funds collected going to Floyd Central Christian Ministries and Mount Saint Francis Ministries. Everyone is invited.
This year’s schedule is:
• March 11 — St. Mary’s Navilleton Church
• March 18 —Chapel Hill Christian Church
• March 25 — St. Mary of the Knobs Church
• April 1 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church
• April 8 — Mount Saint Francis
Proper Pruning Procedures
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Proper Pruning Procedures gardening program with Master Gardener Bonnie Cummings on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Bonnie is married to Ted Cummings, a local retired family physician, and they live in a high-performance home. Bonnie is the master pruner and an excellent gardener around their energy-efficient home. The key to good pruning is how you cut the plant, as pruning is actually wounding it. Bonnie will cover the particulars of pruning, and there will be an opportunity for questions.
Native American Captives
The Clarksville Library will host Native American Captives in Old Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. The Library’s Family and Local History Librarian, Diane Stepro, will discuss the histories of several local people who spent part of their lives as captives of Native American groups. While some captives were themselves Native American, taking captives was a way that Native Americans could minimize European advancement, as the fear of capture was an effective deterrent to new settlers.
Stereotypes from movies and popular accounts often depict settlers as heroic and deeply religious and Native Americans as “noble savages,” but the truth is more nuanced. Among European settlers and Native Americans, ruthless torture, murder, and brutality were common. Yet some captives fell in love with Native Americans and their culture and chose never to return to their biological families.
Crocheting Classes
The Jeffersonville Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor crocheting classes, Saturdays, March 11 and 25, from noon to 2 p.m. if you would like to learn to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Instructor Joyce Ellis would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn.
Time spent at the library with old and new friends, a skein of yarn, and a crocheting hook is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
For more information on any library programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy will be on Saturday, March 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
There are so many ways essential oils can improve your life. Discover the essential oils beyond the top 10, and learn how to use them for your health, home, and emotions. An optional $10 Make and Take will be available.
Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. She has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes for eight years. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for themselves and their furry companions is her passion and calling.
America’s Largest Salamander
Hellbender, America’s Largest Salamander, 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
St. Patrick’s Day Dance
Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary #99 and Lodge will sponsor a St. Patrick’s Day Dance, Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m. to Midnight at American Legion Post 28, Grantline Rd., New Albany. Music by Mad Taxpayers.
Price is $15 per person with tickets available at the door.
SUNDAY EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Let’s Have A Conversation About Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program, Let’s Have A Conversation About Books, on Tuesday, March 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Main Branch location.
Join the library staff for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Opening reception for Art Exhibit
The work of artist Elaine Leidolf Davis of Greenville, will be displayed at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library from Tuesday, March 14, through Saturday, April 15. An artist reception will take place Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and everyone is invited to meet the artist.
Davis is known for her pet portraits using oil paints on canvas. She believes it is important to use her talent for good by helping others to feel joy and comfort when they see her work. Her exhibit will feature a variety of subjects, but her specialty is painting portraits of dogs, cats, and horses, both living and those who have passed. The display will be in the second-floor art gallery during regular library hours.
Falls of the Ohio State Park Program
Join Jim Mead, a volunteer at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, to learn about this unique local park. The program will be Tuesday, March 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown.
The presentation will include a history of the area, pictures and discussion of the Falls, a hands-on look at fossils, and more.
In-person, virtual Taizé Prayer Service
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, in person or via livestream, for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7-8 p.m. EST, on Tuesday, March 14. This year’s theme is “Paying Attention.”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service is held on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection.
Other 2023 Taizé Prayer service dates include April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
Old Goats Senior Golf League Breakfast
The Southern Indiana Senior Golf League kick-off breakfast will be at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at A Nice Restaurant at 404 Lafollette Station, Floyds Knobs.
Come for breakfast, meet some of the members and obtain the 2023 schedule.
The first scramble is Wednesday, March 29, at Covered Bridge Golf Course, 12510 Covered Bridge Rd., Sellersburg. Players should arrive at 8 a.m. for an 8:30 a.m. tee time.
The annual membership fee is $5. The league will be playing at many area golf courses during the golf season, including several Southern Indiana courses with 8:30 a.m. tee times. Draw for teams before tee off.
For additional information call John at 812-280-8720.
Baptist Health Floyd Open House
Baptist Health Floyd, 1850 State St., New Albany, will host an open house March 15, 2023, from 4 to-6 p.m., in the Paris Health Education Center at Baptist Health Floyd.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Public Library will host two book clubs this month. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book “The Wife, The Maid and The Mistress” by Ariel Lawhon. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, March 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book “Einstein’s Dreams” by Alan Lightman. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Irish Step Dance Demo
Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16 the Charlestown Library.
The performance troupe will provide a fun and educational demonstration to introduce you to the different styles and history of traditional Irish step dancing. All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Carnegie Center of Arts and History
Carnegie Center of Arts and History, Art History Illustrated, Ghost Town, The Art and People of Ancient Pompeii, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Carnegie Center, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Main Branch, will be the site of a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Patrons can gain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will arise.
The first topic, “Taming Metabolic Fires,” refers to inflammation and sudden heart attacks. Presenters will provide tips for reducing said inflammation. The second topic discussed will be “Depression, the Way Out.” If you suffer from depression, you are not alone. Clinical depression affects millions of individuals in the United States alone. Presenters will discuss the risk factors associated with depression.
