Prayer Rally
Prayer Rally for Peace in Ukraine and the World, sponsored by the SoIN Interfaith Initiative, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at Big Four Station Park, Pearl Street entrance, downtown Jeffersonville.
Bring a sunflower to carry or wear the colors of Ukraine — sky blue and yellow!
Historical farms sought for rural preservation award
Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau welcome nominations for the 2022 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award.
Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award, which will be presented during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair in August. The nomination is simple and asks for:
• A brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings, and landscape elements.
• A description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used in day-to-day farming operations, and how they have been preserved or adapted.
• High-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features. Historic images are also welcome.
The award winner receives an attractive outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.
Indiana Landmarks named the award in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive agricultural practices with a deep respect for the natural and historic features of the rural landscape. The John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana.
Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org. Deadline for nominations is May 13, 2022.
Clarksville Cruisers Walking Club
Clarksville Cruisers meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Middle School. The walking group will not meet on March 29 and 31 as the school will be closed for spring break.
According to doctors, just 30 minutes of walking per day can significantly improve your health. Take a brisk walk through the halls of Clarksville Middle School with the Clarksville Cruisers Walking Club. In a climate-controlled environment, you can walk at your own pace.
Clarksville Cruisers will offer a new Get WalkIN’ program through Purdue Extension that will last 12 weeks, with e-mail messages sent to participants twice weekly for the first four weeks and then weekly for the remaining eight weeks. These messages emphasize the principles of self-efficacy, social support, and goal setting, with the goal of increasing adult walking. Get WalkIN’ aims to increase physical activity in communities by encouraging people to walk.
To register, go to Clarksvilleparks.com.
St. Anthony Food Pantry
Open Pantry is held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Intake procedures for the Food Pantry: photo ID, proof of residency (copy of recent bill that shows address) and most recent utility bill (landline phone, gas, water, electric).
The Open Food Pantry is on the second and last Tuesday of each month. For more information call St. Anthony Parish at 812-283-8447.
The art exhibit by Debbie Fisher
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join library staff on Wednesday, March 9 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, for the opening date of Debbie Fisher’s new art exhibit. This exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery during regular hours of operation from Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, April 30.
This exhibit, entitled “What We Share: Our Inner Window,” will showcase 17 of her new acrylic pieces on canvas. Fisher has been a practicing Soka Gakkai Nichiren Buddhist since 1977; she practices Buddhism daily to reveal her happiness. She began painting many years ago and sold her first painting at the age of 15.
From 2015 to 2018, she painted ten 8’x16’ panels for Saint Anthony’s church school. In 2021, she came in third with a cash award for an acrylic still life painting. Before that, in 2017, she received a cash prize and award of excellence, and the previous year in 2016, a cash prize for best of show in acrylics.
Fisher has displayed her work at many venues, including Saint James Court Art Fair, Cherokee Triangle, Kaviar Forge Gallery, Koch Studios Gallery, the Kentucky Bluegrass Museum, Gad About Gallery, Art on Main Gallery, The Brown County Art Gallery, and this is her second time to exhibit at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join staff on Tuesday, March 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Avenue to have a Conversation about Books!
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books, then we will go with the flow. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Let’s learn at library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Mandy the Storyteller at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. The program will be an hour devoted to “Bloomers, Bicycles, Babies, and The Ballot,” which explores the Suffragist Movement and the 19th Amendment, which was adopted on Aug. 26, 1920 after a decades-long fight (1848-1920) for women to win the right to vote in the United States.
Women have long juggled careers, families, and time to recreate themselves. The Suffragist Movement brought focus to the diverse pieces of everyone’s life, which some women were convinced could be better if women gained a political voice. The women were ridiculed, imprisoned, tortured, and triumphant. As countries go, the United States was still relatively new, and definitely radical. The idea of establishing a new country, without a hereditary leadership, without an authority to dictate rules, with everybody entitled to have a say in government, remained a revolutionary experiment. And it took more than a century for 50% of “everybody,” to gain a voice. Once you learn how difficult it was and is to establish the right to vote, you can never again accept it as a given. You will treasure that right and you will never fail to exercise it!
Mandy Dick, aka Mandy the Storyteller, has a B.A. degree in English, with Honors, from the University of Louisville. Her resume, like her career and life, is spectacular. In addition to history, her other specialty is ghost stories.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Joyful Living Series essential oils class with Sarah Lundy will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Nurture your family with essential oils and the Joyful Living Series! Ever wish that you had a way of helping and connecting with family and friends when they were going through a challenging time? By using essential oils, music, therapeutic touch, and the tools with the Joyful Living Series, we can be a nurturing guide to our loved ones. Experience a sample of Joy Coaching and learn about this awesome Christ-centered, full-sensory experience for raising your emotional vibration.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Clark County Republican Woman
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, March 8, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Clarksville Community Center Senior Games
The Clarksville Community Center, 2311 Sam Gwin Dr., Clarksville, is sponsoring free games for adults 55 and older every Thursday during March starting at 1 p.m.
Schedule: March 10, Bingo; March 17, Dominoes; March 24, Bunco.
The winner will receive a $5 gift card.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12.
Wedding Show
Huber’s Plantation Hall, 19816 Huber Rd., Borden, will sponsor a wedding show, noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. Browse the vendors from florists to photographers, food to fashion and knock out the wedding check list in one place. Everything you need in one place and it is free to attend. Go to www.plantationhall.com to register.
Spring Rock School Showcase
Maxwell’s House of Music in Jeffersonville will sponsor a Spring Rock School Showcase, 1 to 9 p.m. on March 13 at Parlour, 225 State St., New Albany.
Nine bands from the Maxwell’s House of Music Rock School will perform throughout the afternoon and evening.
New Albany High School music department concerts
New Albany High School Music Department has released a list of concerts from March 15 through May 23.
New Albany High School Band Concerts
• March 16 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
• May 23 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
Contact: Nick Scroggins, nscroggins@nafcs.org, (812) 542-8506 x. 2671
New Albany High School Choir Concerts
• March 17 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
• May 16 — 7 p.m. New Albany High School
Contact: Ben Waltz, bwaltz@nafcs.org, (812) 542-8506 x. 2648
New Albany High School Orchestra Concerts
• March 15 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
• May 19 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
Contact: Angela Thomas, athomas@nafcs.org, (812) 542-8506 x. 2597
Democrats announce 2022 scholarship program
The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced it will offer an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2022. Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, March 18, 2022, to apply.
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the Party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must now reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
Full details on the scholarship and the application process can be obtained at www.floyddems.org. Individuals can also contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 to learn more information.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, March 19 beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 3.
Raptor Day
Raptor Day event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Art History Illustrated
The Carnegie Center for Art & History will present Art History Illustrated, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 24, at the center. The program is held the third Thursday of each month. The program this month will be “Mystic Bulls and Talking Snakes: The Art of Late Antique Mystery Cults.” The center is at 201 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among the selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. The staff and crew have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon. For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
