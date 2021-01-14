University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List
Four area students are among the more than 2,100 undergraduate students who qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky. The area students are:
• Fiona Winkel of Corydon, majoring in Psychology
• Chesney Ball of Marysville, majoring in Anthropology
• Emmantoria Happiness Nuquay of Jeffersonville, majoring in International Studies
• Carley Conway of Charlestown, majoring in Biology
Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field.
University of Evansville Dean’s List
Seven area students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester from the University of Evansville.
They were:
• Isaac Bates of Charlestown, majoring in Archaeology
• Elizabeth Milholland of Sellersburg, majoring in Creative Writing
• Grace McGuire of Underwood, majoring in Neuroscience
• Hannah Tarr of Floyds Knobs, majoring in Theatre
• Macy Campbell of Georgetown, majoring in Accounting
• Nicholas Huber of Floyds Knobs, majoring in Accounting
• Jacob Rosenbaum of Georgetown, majoring in Accounting
To be placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Lana Truesdell joins Clarksville Clark Primary Care
Clark Memorial Health announces that Lana Truesdell, NP family medicine provider, has joined Clark Primary Care (formerly Havens Medical Group) in Clarksville.
Truesdell earned a Masters of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and worked as a registered nurse for more than nine years in local hospitals.
“I look forward to offering family healthcare, educating, counseling and treating patient’s health conditions at Clark Primary Care,” she said.
She will provide a range of services for patients including general health check-ups, preventive care, management of chronic illnesses, immunizations, nutrition education and social health.
Lana Truesdell, NP is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 812-283-4441.
Lincoln Memorial University Dean’s List
Christian Graf, of Memphis, was placed on the Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University for the fall semester of 2020. To be on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. More than 600 undergraduate students were named to the Dean’s List.
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is in Harrogate, TN.
2021 NEXGEN leadership program underway
Southern Indiana Leadership’s 2021 NEXGEN class began Jan. 12, 2021.
“It’s 2021, so let’s bring the fun even if virtually, even during a pandemic and social unrest, this is an exciting opportunity to bring these young leaders together to help them shift and grow into our future business owners, politicians, professionals and innovators,” said Anne Gardner Darku, LeadershipSI Director of Programs.
The first day offers students a discussion of financial literacy. Speakers included, Bryan Wickens, Administrative Vice President/General Counsel, MAC Construction; Meredith Clipp-Rodriguez, Executive Director, Catalyst Rescue Mission; Ian Williams, CEO, President & Co-Founder, Reconcile Consulting; and Dr. Erin Yetter, University of Arizona.
At a glance, the students received three key pieces of advice: 1. Pay yourself first — put money into your savings account every paycheck; 2. We are not all starting from the same place. We do not have the same opportunities, and 3. Always, always, ALWAYS stay within your means!
“Understanding money can be one of the most challenging aspects of early ‘adulting,’” said Darku.
NEXGEN is Southern Indiana’s award-winning youth leadership program that was added in 2014 to the programs. Open to any high school junior in the Southern Indiana region, the program’s objectives provide experiences for young leaders of the community to encourage their future success. The 2021 class includes 65 students from Jeffersonville, Rock Creek, Silver Creek, Providence, New Washington, Renaissance Academy, Community Montessori, Christian Academy, Clarksville, New Albany, Charlestown and Floyd Central.
The students who participate in the program benefit from:
• Increased awareness of self and strengths as a leader.
• Increased awareness of the vastness of our community through business exposure, including corporate, small business, non-profit, civic and government.
• Developing a real-world view of life after high school through financial literacy and business etiquette.
• Opportunity to network with the Southern Indiana region’s business leaders.
The NEXGEN program also benefits the community because:
• Students are encouraged to look at the community as a place to live, work and play after high school, college or trade school.
• Students are better prepared to deal with finances and have demonstrated their ability to give back to their community with their time, talent and treasure.
Students are engaged and actively involved in the community. The class will have two more virtual meetings on Feb. 2 and March 4, all leading up to an in-person graduation on April 13.
The class members include:
• Charlestown High School: Aarelyn Johnson, Alyssa Moore, Kaleigh Swisher, Amanda Upton, Trinity Weatherbee, Alex Wright
• Christian Academy of Indiana: Logan Boyd, Yunsuk (Chris) Lee, Barry Warner
• Clarksville High School: Trinity Alford, Kylie Cain, Selena Maldonado, Jackson Mullins, Summer Neal, Leila Sidahmed,
• Community Montessori: Sarah Connerly, Rowan Meier, Peyton Sparks,
• Floyd Central High School: Megan Carey, Aleena Cora, Ella Doddridge, Caroline Essex, Karli Neathamer, Molly Ritchie, Kendall Shourds
Jeffersonville High School: Yucita De La Paz, Rileigh Dethy, Corinne Dilger, Addison Duran, MacKenzie Fountain, Liliana Gonzalez Chavez, Lily Haire, Paige Means, Lauren Monroe, Abbygail Napper, Zoe Ottinger, Adalaid Rose Scott, Aiyana Scott, Kiefer Wiese
• New Albany High School: Shelby Brown, Katherine Daniel, Emily Gilkes, Connor Harris, Samantha Haub, Kaleb Kruer, Piper Prince, Abby Moutardier, Joy Robinson, Lilly Worrall, Savannah Zamorano
• New Washington High School: Emma DeCamp, Grace Ellison, Jordan Standiford,
• Providence High School: Abby Shavers, Ella Tichy
• Renaissance Academy: Angelina Ortensie
• Rock Creek: Ashleigh May, Jenna Rogers, Maggie Wimsatt
• Silver Creek High School: Madison Allen, Sarah Elder, Emma Graves, Ella Morrow, Emme Rooney, Sydney Sierota, Jacy Stricker, Jacqueline Sweat
