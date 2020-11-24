BMV Branches closed for Thanksgiving
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Saturday, Nov. 28.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you go to IN.gov/BMV.
Prepare for the light to come through the darkness
All single women ages 18-42 are invited to join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for the virtual Advent Retreat beginning Nov. 30.
Those participating in the retreat will need to download the “Pray as you go” app, which can be accessed at pray-as-you-go.org of the “God is with You” Advent Retreat. Click on Google Play to receive the app.
Downloading the app will enable participants to listen to five sessions, each about 20 to 25 minutes in length, which were created in collaboration with Sacred Space and written by Gemma Simmonds, CJ.
A short introduction to the retreat session will be available through the app on Thursday, Nov. 26. The five sessions are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, Monday, Dec. 7, Monday, Dec. 14, Monday, Dec. 21, and Monday, Dec. 28.
All are invited to listen to each retreat session on their own and then will be invited to join the Sisters of Providence via Zoom each Monday, beginning Nov. 30, at 9 p.m., for discussion and prayer. Zoom login information will be provided for those who sign up.
For more information or to sign up, go to WomensAdventRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org, or contact Sister Joni Luna at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Miles for Smiles
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the Miles of Smiles Mobile Dental Clinic on Friday, Dec. 4. Six appointments are available, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. Appointments are required. No walk-ups are allowed. The dental services are free and are for adults only.
The mission of the Miles of Smiles Dental Clinic is to put smiles on the faces of Southern Indiana residents by offering no-cost dental services to community members who do not have dental insurance. Services offered include oral examinations, digital X-rays, extractions, fillings and oral hygiene education.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 812-288-6451, ext. 2301 or by emailing jgrahn@casi1.org.
Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. The Clinic will be sanitized between each appointment.
Festival of Trees
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana hosts The Festival of Trees “12 Days of Trees” Virtual Event starting Tuesday Dec. 1 through Dec. 15.
Help perpetuate the sustainability of the community through the purchase of a tree and warm your home with its beautifully hand-crafted holiday spirt. Participants are all local artisans, businesses and organizations who have elaborately decorated beautiful trees for purchase and display in your home.
Patrons can view the trees and purchase virtually through the website and social media at www.sointoart.org
All proceeds fund the Little Free Library Program at the Art’s Alliance of Southern Indiana. sointoart.org/little-free-library
