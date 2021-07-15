Concert in the Park
A a free concert will be Friday, July 16 in historic downtown Jeffersonville to commemorate the 30th season of the Concerts in the Park series.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park at Court Avenue and Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Music will be played by the River Cities Concert Band, the only group to have performed at every one of the series' 30 seasons. As a bonus, free ice cream from Pearl Street Treats will be served while supplies last.
The concert series was started by Jeffersonville Main Street to help spur the revitalization of downtown Jeffersonville and has grown into a community tradition.
"The Concerts in the Park series started small, with just four concerts the first year, said Barbara Brewster, Jeffersonville Main Street's Concert Committee chairperson, "but due to their popularity we were able to continue adding more concerts, with most years consisting of a 17-week season."
Sidewalk Chalk and Paint Festival
Have a family fun weekend at Joe Huber’s Sidewalk Chalk and Paint Festival on July 17 and 18. The event will be at Joe Huber's Family Farm & Restaurant, 2421 Engle Rd, Borden. All ages are welcome.
There will also be a kids' section for their entertainment. Come show off your artistic talent by reserving a spot in the parking lot. Reserve your spot for Saturday and/or Sunday by texting or emailing your name to 502-552-6541 or LJ@joehubers.com. Artists who reserve a spot will be entered into the weekend contest. Gift card prizes will be given out to the first, second, and third place winners.
Admission is free. Bring your own art supplies.
Zoom Presentation by Author Bob Mueller
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will welcome back Bob Mueller for a Zoom presentation encompassing Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter and 12 Steps to Peace, Wednesday, July 21 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Mueller wears a number of hats, such as the presiding bishop for the United Catholic Church as well as the pastor of a house church in Louisville. He has written three inspirational books and his newest book is "Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter." He knows of what he speaks as he and the love of his life, Kathy, have been married for 31 years. In addition, he served for over 30 years as a chaplain, a volunteer, and a fundraiser at Hosparus Health. For more information about him, go to his website: www.bobmueller.org.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call (812) 285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Jeff High Alumni Lunch
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni lunch will be Thursday, July 22, beginning at 11 a.m. at Garrett's General Store and Restaurant in Utica.
All alumni and spouses are invited. Representatives from classes 1950 thru 1973 are in attendance. Enjoy a fun afternoon catching up with friends and meeting new ones.
For more information call Peggy Metzger '55 at 502-931-0190. If no answer, please leave a message,
Zoom paranormal Love Stories
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will welcome Mandy the Storyteller on Friday, July 23 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., She will entertain with her repertoire of love stories, which have an added twist or element of the paranormal. Nothing could be better than listening to love stories involving paranormal romance, ghostly lovers and spooky soulmates told by a sixth-generation storyteller.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed.
Deadline for free wedding or vow renewal
The Historic Whistle Stop Event, named after the Duncan Tunnel Train Whistle Stop, will be Sept. 3 through Sept 6 in downtown Georgetown.
In connection with the four-day event, the Georgetown Optimist Club has announced a free wedding or a free vow renewal Sept. 5, 2021 at the Georgetown Optimist Club. If interested in participating in this free marriage/renewal and reception for up to 50 people (venue, cake, food, etc), write a 200-250 word essay explaining why. Entries must be postmarked by July 31, 2021. Mail to Labor Day Event Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 State Rd 64, Georgetown, IN 47122
For more information, contact John Beams with Destination Georgetown, 502 418 9651.
NWSB Chairman of the Board
Alan M. Applegate has been elected Chairman of the Board for the holding company and New Washington State Bank. Applegate, who joined the NWSB board in 2017, is the founding member of Applegate Fifer Pulliam LLC with more than 30 years of experience as an attorney representing lenders, buyers and sellers — specifically banks in connection with commercial financing transactions.
Originally from Jeffersonville, Applegate graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1979. He pursued both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida, graduating with honors. Applegate holds Bar Admissions from Florida, Indiana and Kentucky.
Applegate now serves as a Director for New Hope Services, Inc. He is also a charter member of the Jeffersonville Kiwanis Club.
Applegate will replace Betty Carver, who was chairperson for 14 years. Carver led the bank through some very difficult times, including the 2008 Recession, 2012 tornadoes and the current pandemic. She will remain an active board member of both the holding company and the bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.