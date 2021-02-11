Community Foundation supports Kentucky Harvest
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has joined forces with Kentucky Harvest to battle food insecurity across Kentuckiana by stepping up to help with emergency funds made available through its COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Kentucky Harvest’s efforts have been slowed but not stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic because of a lack of volunteer support. Kentucky Harvest typically relies on up to 300 volunteers hours per month to help rescue and deliver food, however, during the pandemic its regular community service volunteers have not been available to help. A lack of volunteers has caused staff costs, fuel costs and vehicle maintenance costs to increase and the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana is making emergency funds available.
Kentucky Harvest’s mission is to end local hunger by connecting with food donors and engaging volunteers to rescue excess food and move it from those who have it to those in need.
The organization was formed in 1987 to keep usable food from going into the landfills, and since then it has delivered over 77 million pounds of food to 80+ recipient organizations across Kentuckiana, saving those organizations over $100 million dollars that they’ve used for other needs to strengthen the community.
“It is always exciting to get support from foundations and donors in our community, but especially in unexpected times like these.We are so grateful for the support of the Community Foundation and the COVID-19 Relief Fund,” said Heather Stewart, Kentucky Harvest executive director.
“We are still in need of volunteers to help us rescue food that can be used to feed people facing food insecurity all across our area. If you have any time to give, please reach out to us to help.”
Kentucky Harvest raises money year-round to rescue and deliver food. If you’d like to learn more, volunteer, or make a donation, go to www.kyharvest.org or call (502) 894-9999.
Corydon Extravaganza
Corydon Extravaganza Market, a two-day curated Vintage and Artisan Festival that celebrates all things rusty, dusty, timeless and awesome, will take place April 24 and 25 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capital Ave., Corydon. Corydon Extravaganza is the place for vintage finds, unique antiques, and one of a kind repurposed goods as well as the Southern Indiana food and wine.
There will be more than 100 vendors to shop. The Spring Market will be open on Saturday April 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission both days is $5 and can be paid at the gate. Children younger than 13 are free and parking is free.
Early Bird hours are on Saturday April 24 only from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Advanced purchase of early bird tickets gains admittance both days. For more information, go to corydonextravaganza.com
The Corydon Extravaganza is working closely with the local health department to keep everyone safe. Masks are required for the show. Social distancing guidelines should be respected at all times.
Llama and Alpaca conference
Purdue Extension will host the second annual Southeastern Indiana Llama and Alpaca Conference on March 20, 2021.
“We are going virtual for this year’s conference, but that doesn’t mean the content of the conference will be of any less quality as in past years,” said extension educator Miranda Edge. This year’s conference includes beginning and advanced topics from nutrition and health to cost analysis on hay production. Participants will have access to all recorded videos after the conference as part of registration.
The event is for anyone interested in learning more about llama and alpacas or those who already own llamas or alpacas or both. This conference will allow attendees the opportunity to interact with extension experts throughout the day’s presentations as well as other llama and alpaca owners during a panel discussion.
The fee for the program is $30 per attendee. The deadline to register is March 12. Fees are non-refundable. To register, use this link: https://cvent.com/d/kjqkk5
For more information on how to register or to request assistance to attend, contact Richard Beckort at rbeckort@purdue.edu.
New Clark County Farm Bureau agent
Ron Hamby has joined Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance as an agent. He is based at the Jeffersonville office at 2004 Charlestown New Albany Park.
Hamby, a graduate of Indiana University Southeast, lives in Jeffersonville and attends Grace & Truth Fellowship Church. Outside the office, he enjoys working out, playing football, hunting deer, fishing off the Emerald Coast of Florida and traveling. He is a big fan of country music, so he often takes weekend trips to Nashville, Tennessee.
