Clarksville Library Storytime
Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, June 16, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 to 36 months to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends while moms and caregivers connect and socialize.
Juneteenth Celebration Weekend
A Juneteenth Festival will be June 16 and 17 at the NoCo Arts District in downtown Jeffersonville. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days.
Juneteenth Jazz Concert
On Friday, June 16, the Carnegie Center for Art and History will host a free, all-ages Jazz Concert presented by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz quartet from noon to 1:15 p.m. celebrating Juneteenth. The audience will be invited to consider “what is jazz?” and participate in a conversation about how Juneteenth and jazz go hand in hand.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Wade Honey on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass, and Jonathan Higgins on drums. Registration for this event is encouraged, patrons may reserve their seat by going to the events page of the Carnegie Center’s website: carnegiecenter.org
Bicentennial Park Concert Series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets, will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, June 16. The band will be 67 Sun with Jordan Wilson Coalition.
Opening the show will be Sweet G & The Shine.
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, will be every Friday beginning at 7 p.m. through Aug. 25 at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
Performing June 16 will be Moon Dog.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Concert
Summer will be full of fun and live music every Friday through Aug. 11 at Jeffersonville Riverstage where concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables. Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol. Pets are not allowed on the lawn and no smoking on the lawn.
Music on June 16 will be Endless Summer Band.
Cornhole Tournament at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 16 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Outdoor Book Sale
Find incredible deals on books at the Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale.
This book sale will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
Discover thousands of fiction books, mysteries, and classics. The Collector’s Corner will feature hundreds of unique literary treasures. New books will be brought out throughout the sale.
All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks is accepted. Rain date, Saturday, June 24.
Learn About Medicare
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions.
For more information on these or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library will host a feature film
The Clarksville Library will host a feature film on Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film is about the epic quest of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers.
Jeffersonville Juneteenth Concert
A Juneteenth concert featuring Lil Jon will be Sunday, June 18 at Jeffersonville Riverstage. The lawn will open at 6 p.m. featuring music by DJ Slikk with artist B Simm taking the stage at 7 p.m. Granny award-winning artist Lil Jon headlines this event beginning at 8 p.m.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market (Summer-Fall Season) is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New AlbanyNew Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers MarketCharlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up MarketThe Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Floyds KnobsThe Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New Vendors this season and your favorite locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, holistic jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more.
For more information email: floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m.at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road; Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Program Title: “Mary Todd (Lincoln), Henry Clay, and a Pony.”
Come join award-winning historian and author Donna McCreary as she shares an in-depth look at one of the stories from Mary Lincoln’s childhood.
True? Fiction? McCreary will explain the research process that enabled her to answer many questions in her new book, “Mary Lincoln Demystified: Frequently Asked Questions about Abraham’s Wife,” which recently won a Superior Achievement Award (Scholarly Book Category) from the Illinois State Historical Society.
Donna has portrayed Mary Lincoln in hundreds of performances and lectures over more than 30 years. Her intimate and devoted research will offer a new and unique portrait of this most tragic First Lady.
The Clark Grant Historical Society can still use some donations for installing the two front doors for the historic Thomas Downs House.
For more information, contact Sue Koetter, president, at 812-294-4080 or 502-386-8885.
Teen Movie
Clarksville Library will host Teen Movie and a Snack on Wednesday, June 21, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location.
The Clarksville Library is teaming with the Clarksville Parks Department to offer a fun teen program.
Teens are welcome to wear their comfy clothes and join while we eat pizza and watch anime.
Teens will choose the anime! This program is for teens in grades 6 – 12.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, June 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book “The Yellow House” by Patricia Falvey. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, June 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you like air-conditioning, indoor seating is available.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
A Gallery Talk will be Friday, June 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 E. Main St., New Albany.
Artists from the Three Brothers Exhibit, LaVon Van Williams Jr. and Edward White will be at the Gallery Talk to answer questions.
Kids Create
Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, June 24, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location. This month’s program is all teamwork. Participants will work together to complete a STEAM challenge with limited materials. Be sure to bring your resourcefulness and ingenuity. The program is for grades K – 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Men’s Health program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a bi-monthly program devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library.
June is National Men’s Health Month, so this class will encourage men to take care of their bodies. Dr. Rondo would like for everyone to come with questions for her. In addition to asking questions, it’s important for everyone to listen to what she has to say, as listening can be very therapeutic. Listening involves hearing her answers to the questions asked. Altogether, this spells QLA: questions, listening, and answers!
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine, as she has been practicing for 21 years in Kentuckiana.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
