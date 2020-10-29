Imagine Awards nominations open
Nominations are open for The Imagine Awards, which recognize an individual with a disability, a community leader or volunteer, and a corporation or organization committed to making a better community and world for people with disabilities. The award nominees must work or live in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott or Washington counties in Indiana or Jefferson County, Kentucky.
Award categories are:
• Individual with a disability for outstanding personal achievement
• Community leader whose personal or professional efforts have positively impacted people with disabilities
• Business or organization committed to employing or enhancing the lives of people with disabilities
Nomination forms can be found at rauchinc.org — click on events and 2021 Nomination Form. If you want to receive a form by mail, contact jspoelker@rauchinc.org or 812-951-0321.
All nominations must be submitted by Dec. 18, 2020.
Honorees will receive a Zimmerman Art Glass award and be celebrated at the Imagine Awards gala March 6, 2021. The event is being planned now as virtual but we reserve the right to create an in-person or hybrid event depending on virus conditions early next year. For tickets and more information, call Rauch Inc. at 812-945-4063. Funds raised at the Imagine Awards help support the Rauch Foundation and the many programs of Rauch Inc., a not-for-profit organization that has been serving individuals with disabilities throughout the Southern Indiana region for 67 years.
Fireside Gardening Talks
Clark County Extension will offer online gardening classes this fall and winter to help gardeners prepare for next season's gardening. Join online gardening discussions — “By the Fireside Gardening Talks” — at 7 p.m. each night.
These are a series of three zoom classes in November, December and January. A synopsis of them is below:
• Nov. 12, 2020: Getting ready for your garden — Vegetable nursery management. Raising and managing vegetable seedlings at home can be fun, and therapeutic. But it can also be daunting if the basic principles for doing so are not known or followed. This class will take participants through the basics required to raise a successful vegetable nursery at home
• Dec. 10, 2020: How to start your garden early and end late. When you secure your seedlings early in the spring, either from a home nursery or a local nursery, and are ready to start gardening at a time temperatures are still not conducive to plant outside, you will need to know how to provide your plants with the right temperature as they start to grow in your garden. And when you want to enjoy gardening into late fall, there are basic things you can do be able to take advantage of a bit of the late summer weather and transition into the cooler early to late fall climate. This class will teach you how to start your garden early and extend its life into late fall.
• Jan. 14, 2021: Gardening tips for successful gardening. A lot of your success in gardening is determined by knowledge of the when, what and how to grow vegetables. Important among the activities are pest and disease management, fertilizer application and supplemental irrigation. This class will take participants through how to use the right inputs and rates and the proper timing of input application to be successful. It will also touch on what to plan ahead for before a new gardening season begins.
Because these are Zoom sessions, a computer or phone is needed to participate and registration is required. Call Clark County Extension to register or send your request to skafari@purdue.edu. An email address is required during registration.
November Classes at Jeff Township Public Library
November Computer Classes at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library include;
• Word I:Learn the basics of this very useful office program. Monday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Word II: Learn how to create and save letters, lists, and informational tables and how to enhance these documents with various formatting options. This class is the second of two. Monday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m
.• Using Social Media: Learn how to use the largest social media platforms and how to upload photos, chat, post, and protect yourself. Having an active Facebook account before the class is required. Twitter, LinkedIn and others will be discussed. Monday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Ebooks and Materials: Learn how to sign in, search, download, and return digital books, music, magazines and language programs from the library's website. Monday, Nov. 23, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Using Google: Learn how to use Google to its fullest extent; it is so much more than just a search engine. Monday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
All classes are free and will be in the Gsters Computer Lab at the main library, 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville or at the Clarksville Branch, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Participants must register in advance because the number of computers available is limited, Register at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8600.
Holidays events in New Albany
City of New Albany has an update on upcoming events. Local merchants are preparing for and applying health and safety measures while keeping the joy and magic of the season in place. While things may look different this year, the city is excited to welcome visitors to downtown, midtown and uptown to Shop Local.
• Thursday Nov, 5: A Holiday Open House. Get a jumpstart on holiday shopping that night as stores will be open late. That evening also begins the “Best Decorated Window” contest. Vote for the best window in town. Local merchants will be open until 8 p.m. that evening. Details about how to vote for the “Best Decorated Window” will be shared on social media channels closer to time.
The annual Jingle Walk event has been postponed until 2021. With the guidelines for social distancing in place and the square footage of some of the retail businesses, organizers felt it was safest to postpone.
Shopping Local is more important than ever. From Nov. 5 through Dec. 26, earn “LOVE LOCAL” bucks. Earn an entry into the weekly drawing of up to $200 for every $50 spent at a business downtown, midtown and uptown New Albany. Each week a winner will be drawn to receive “LOVE LOCAL” bucks that can be redeemed at participating local businesses. Schmitt Furniture and the New Albany Urban Enterprise Zone are sponsoring this program.
Jeffersonville Open House
Mark your calendars for the annual Holiday Open House on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's three days this year for visitors' convenience and safety. At the holiday open house, see downtown and its businesses decorated in holiday splendor — plus get gifts or gift cards for all those special people on your Christmas shopping list! Face masks and social distancing are encouraged during the event.
American Legion Post 204 events line-up
The Legion Riders are hosting a Halloween BBQ/Picnic on Oct. 31 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Sellersburg Post. Bring the kids dressed in costumes. Treat bags will be provided. Adults are $8 and those 12 and younger are $4. Food includes hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and dessert.
A Veterans Day dinner lunch will be Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. It's free and open to all veterans. There is a $5 cost for non-veteran family members.
A rolled oyster/fish lunch will be Nov. 21 from 11:30 a.m. until food is gone. The seafood is hand-breaded and prepared by the Brad Walker family.
The Auxiliary is having a Christmas Bazaar in the downstairs hall on Dec.5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you're interested in renting space call Alison at 502-649-6225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.