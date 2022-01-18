Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Tailgate Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes chili, potato soup, ham sandwiches, Jello salad, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carryout meals are available.
Patoka Lake full moon hike
Join an interpretive naturalist Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a three-fourths-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be on “TWOS-DAY,” Feb. 22, 2022 (2/22/22) at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consists of chili and brew samples, silent auction and lots of fun. Table sponsorships for businesses and organizations available. Tickets go on sale soon. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information.
ALA Hoosier Girls State selection begins
The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs will select up to four area high school junior girls as delegates or alternates to attend ALA Hoosier Girls State June 19-25.
Young women interested in this prestigious experience should ask their school counselors for an application, complete and return it to ALA HGS Chmn Ann Carr no later than March 1. Carr may be reached by email at sacarr@twc.com; or by phone at 502-741-6562.
Hoosier Girls State is a program designed to educate young women of Indiana in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Eligibility requires a delegate be enrolled in an Indiana high school, having completed the junior year or third year; and be returning to high school for at least one semester the following year; be in the upper half of her class academically; and be sponsored by a Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary. Home-schooled girls are eligible if they meet the same requirements.
Citizenship, not politics, is emphasized at ALA HGS, and competition for elective office is the means to an end, not the goal.
Centra Foundation Scholarship application now open
Centra Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program. The program will award 27 total $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adult students this year.
Each Centra branch will award one $2,500 scholarship to a high school senior in the local community. The remaining scholarships will be awarded to adult or non-traditional students who have decided to return to school. The Loretta M. Burd Adult Scholarship may be used to pursue an undergraduate degree, graduate degree or certification from an accredited college, university or technical/trade school.
Named in honor of Loretta M. Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years, the scholarship program is designed to invest in members’ futures. The program specifically helps local students who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university or technical/trade school.
To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant or the applicant’s parent or legal guardian must be a member of Centra Credit Union with an account in good standing. If you’d like to learn more about how to become a Centra member, go to https://www.centra.org/become-a-member/. Awards can be used at two- or four-year colleges, universities or technical/trade schools for the fall 2022 semester.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2022, at https://www.centra.org/scholarships/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.