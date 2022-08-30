Friends of Division Street School receive funding
Nine sites significant to Indiana’s African American history are receiving restoration and rehabilitation assistance through two funds established by the late Eli Lilly chemist and preservation champion Standiford “Stan” Cox.
Grants totaling more than $150,000 are being distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund to sites across the state.
Friends of Division Street School, Inc., New Albany received $7,500 for structural repairs to the back steps and accessible ramp into the school, built in 1884 for Black students in the city’s east end.
Falls of Ohio Genealogical Society to meet
The September meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will be Thursday Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street.
Robert DeMent will present “Falls of the Ohio Archaeology Society and Heirloom Collections.” He will offer an introduction to the archaeology society, its mission and current projects. He will focus on the possible value of family heirloom “arrowhead” collections to archaeology, offering an opportunity for those who want to know more about their collections and to provide help identifying and classifying them.
Welcome back to face-to-face meetings in the newly renovated Floyd County Library Auditorium. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. during a brief social interaction period.
Go to the society’s website at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
Rauch, Inc. Golf Scramble
Rauch, Inc. 2022 Golf Scramble will be Friday, Sept. 9 at Champions Pointe Golf Club, 1820 Champions Club Ln., Henryville. Registration will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. with tee time at 1 p.m. Dinner to follow.
For more information contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance. org
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Healthy Snack Cooking Class
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St. New Albany, a branch of the Floyd County Library, will sponsor a Healthy Snack Cooking Class with Let Us Learn, Inc., Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. Children in second grade and up are invited to make some healthy snacks sure to nourish growing minds with Let Us Learn, Inc. Spots are limited and registration is required at www.carnegiecenter.org or call 812-944-7336.
Cat spay/neuter clinic
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is sponsoring a low-cost cat spay/neuter clinic on Sept. 10 in Georgetown. The clinic is run by Public Vet and the cost is $90 per cat. Other services are also available. The clinic is open to everyone. Floyd County residents can obtain a voucher for the clinic by calling 812-949-9099 and financial assistance may be available on the day for those not in Floyd County.
Registration for the clinic is required. Register at pub.vet.
Historical Home Tour
Develop New Albany and Indiana Landmarks are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 0n Saturday, Sept. 10. The tour will feature 12 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods, including the downtown. The tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (corner of Bank and Market streets) where you will pick up your Tour Booklet, prior to 3 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information contact the Develop New Albany office at (812) 941-0018.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and enjoy lunch at one of the downtown or uptown New Albany restaurants.
Vintage Fire Museum 9-11 Memorial
The annual 9-11 Memorial hosted by the Vintage Fire Museum will be Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. The annual event is to honor all those who lost their lives in the Twin Towers attack of September 11, 2001.
The event will take place outdoors at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street in Jeffersonville.
This year’s memorial will include a special display on the 9-11 event, an honor guard, a large flag raised high between two ladder trucks, a short address, a prayer, a period of silence, and a bell ceremony.
The event is free, and all are invited to attend.
Fall Book Babies registration
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months), Story hour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 12.
• Fall Book Babies — Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 10 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
• Tot-Time— Charlestown Library, Mondays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.; Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
• Storytime — New Washington Library – Mondays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Sellersburg Library – Tuesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Henryville Library – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Charlestown Library – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Borden Library – Fridays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for for more information or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493; Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041
Taste of Jeffersonville
The 21st Annual Taste of Jeffersonville will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Carriage House on the grounds of The Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E Market St., Jeffersonville.
The Taste of Jeffersonville showcases restaurants and caterers from the community and allows attendees to sample “the best tastes in town.” Several restaurants will be in attendance this year. To highlight the evening a silent auction will be held with many special and unique items.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person at the door or may be purchased in advance online at www.tasteofjeffersonville.com.
Steamboats on the Ohio
Enjoy an evening of Ohio River history. Kadie Engstrom will share her enthusiasm and extensive knowledge of steamboats, bringing the era alive. Kadie is a Howard Steamboat Museum docent, Belle of Louisville historian, and author of “Pathway through the Past,” which will be available for $20.
This event, Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m., is hosted by the Clark County Casting & Conservation Club’s Women’s Auxiliary at the CCCC Club, 6400 Conservation Dr., Jeffersonville. The event is open to the public and the cost is $10 (cash only.) Proceeds benefit the Howard Steamboat Museum and charities supported by the Women’s Auxiliary.
Wesley Chapel blood drive
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 U.S. 150 in Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the church.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign-up online at redcrossblood.org using the code wesleychapelUMC.
Beck’s Mill
Beck’s Mill will honor Paul Scfres by adding his name to the 5k Run/walk race. Paul was a dedicated volunteer of the historic Beck’s Mill and instrumental in helping with all eight of the previous 5k races. Paul will truly be missed on Saturday, Sept. 17, the day the race will be run in his memory.
Registering at runreg.com or in-person registration begins race day at 7:30 a.m. Race is at 9 a.m. and a hill challenge starts the race but the finish is going down the hill. Snacks before and after the race and breakfast by Shady Patch Farm. Cost is $25 and all proceeds go to support Beck’s Mill. Race Awards and many door prizes will be available for participants to win. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org
Annual Muster & Parade
Annual Muster & Parade hosted by the Vintage Fire Museum will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade will begin on Spring Street at 11 a.m. and Water Pumping from Fire Trucks at the riverfront will be at 2 p.m.
Mind’s Eye Theatre Company
Mind’s Eye Theatre Company, located at the New Albany Performing Arts Center, 203 E. Main St., New Albany, will present The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!) Sept. 23, 24 and 30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with afternoon performances on Sundays, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart and book by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart. The Musical of Musicals is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals at www.concordtheatricals.com.
In this hilarious satire of musical theatre, one story is turned into five mini musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form: Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander and Ebb. Director, Jennifer Starr, Music Director, Angie Renee Hopperton and Choreographer, Valerie Canon.
For more information go to www.mindseyetheatre.com/events.
Rauch, Inc. 5K Walk, Run and Roll
Rauch, Inc. will sponsor a 5K Walk, Run and Roll, Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sam Peden Community Park, New Albany. Dress like a superhero. Entry fee is $25 and start time is 9 a.m.
Register online at www.runsignup.com/race/in/NewAlbany/RauchSuperhero5K. For more information contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance.org.
Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board meeting
The Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board will hold its 2021-22 annual meeting Sept. 26 in Newlin Hall at the Floyd County 4-H Center, 2818 Green Valley Road, New Albany. The public event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided. RSVP will be required.
The Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board will approve financial statements of the 2021-22 financial year, nominate, renew and elect new board seats, and report on activities over the past year. This has been an incredibly exciting year for Floyd County 4-H, as they have begun a capital campaign to provide much-needed infrastructure investment to the Fairgrounds. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about 4-H and how to volunteer time to benefit the youth in this community.
If you are interested in attending, contact the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office at (812)948-5470 to RSVP.
Refuse To Be A Target, a community panel discussion
The Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition would like to invite the community to Refuse To Be A Target, a community panel discussion on how the tobacco industry is targeting the youth in Clark County. The discussion will be facilitated by Mayor Treva Hodges of Charlestown with panelists including Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer; Chad Gilbert, Charlestown High School Athletic Director; Brandon Lyons and Kevin Fisher, School Resource Officers; and Maurice Ball, Life Literacy Manager.
The community discussion will be at Charlestown High School Media Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m.
For additional information, contact Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinators Annie Reiss at (812) 557-8591 or Angie Moore at (812) 288-6451 extension 2122.
Jeff High Class of 1960 reunion
The 1960 graduates of Jeffersonville are having a Class Reunion Thursday, Sept. 29 to celebrate 62 years since their graduation. They will be gathering with old friends, as well as to meeting new ones. The reunion will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Upland Brewery, 707 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville. Casual dress, plentiful hors d’oeuvres, tea, lemonade, cash bar.
Planning for the meeting was held over Zoom. The reunion is being organized by David Arnold in Connecticut, Becky Prentice Carel in New York, Ann Adair in Maryland, Phil Caughran in Virginia and Leta Watson in Louisville.
Graduates from the classes of 1958 through 1962 are also invited and encouraged to attend. The suggested cost is $30 per person. The committee needs to know if you plan to attend, even if you plan to pay at the door. Checks made payable to Ann Adair (reference Reunion) and mail to Ann Adair, 705 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136 or email anncadair@aol.com
If anyone has information regarding members of the 1960 class or questions regarding the reunion, contact Leta Watson 502-724-8790, leta.watson@gmail.com or Ann Adair 443-910-0289, anncadair@aol.com.
