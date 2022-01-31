Floyd Memorial Foundation appoints two to Board of Directors
Floyd Memorial Foundation has announced the addition of two individuals recently appointed to the Board of Directors.
Along with the five board members appointed earlier this month, the Foundation welcomes Judge Maria Granger and Amber Banet to the Board of Directors. Their three-year terms with the Foundation will begin 2022. They will join other new members to the board including Dr. Christopher Day, Brian Lenfert, Beau Zoeller, Esq., Clayton Rose and Christopher Lane, Esq.
The two will be a part of 22 community members, hospital clinical staff members and the hospital president and Foundation executive director, both ex-officio members serving the mission and vision of the Foundation.
Floyd Memorial Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of Baptist Health Floyd to ensure essential health resources are available to enhance the quality of care available to Southern Indiana residents. The vision is to ensure vital medical resources are in place for the better health and well-being of Southern Indiana community members.
The Foundation’s Board of Directors will focus on raising funds to establish a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Health Floyd, a chapel and funds to support the operating room expansion among other essential additions and improvements to the hospital.
For more information about the Foundation or donate, go to www.FloydFoundation.org.
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The February meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will be Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. over ZOOM.
The program entitled: “Persons hiding in the Family Tree” will be presented by Bob Sterrett. Be prepared to talk about your own illustrious ancestors.
Login at 6:30 p.m. at https://tinyurl.com/y7ebakv9
Go to the society’s web site at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
Clarksville High School Theatre production
The Clarksville High School (CHS) Theatre Department will present the iconic musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3 in the Clarksville High School auditorium, 800 Dr. Dot Lewis Dr., Clarksville. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults and $5 for students.
Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Tailgate Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before the New Albany basketball game. The menu includes meat loaf, mashed potatoes, corn, slaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carry out meals are available.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Flooring Concepts,1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 502-296-4146.
Valentine’s Day at Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Monday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere.
The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per person for non-members and $4 per person for members.
Health Fair
The City of Charlestown is hosting a Health Fair on Friday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
The event will feature 25 different vendors. The American Red Cross will be taking blood donations and the Clark County Health Department will be giving COVID vaccines. Those wishing to give blood are encouraged to sign up in advance.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
The 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Deam Lake State Park, 1217 Deam Lake Rd., Borden.
The plunge is the trademark, signature fundraiser for Special Olympics. The funds raised from these events statewide will support Hoosiers who are Special Olympics athletes.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. The plunge will be at noon.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be Feb. 22, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consist of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Tickets are $20 each. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information. (jeffmainstreet.org)
Invasive Species workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a four-part Invasive Species workshop starting Feb. 28. During this four-night event there will be an introduction to invasive species; talk about reporting, recording, and tracking invasive species; information about native plants for Indiana Landscapes and finding out which invasive species we will find in our home landscapes.
This program is in-person Febr. 28, March 2, March 7, and March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave, New Albany.
Space is limited to the first 15 people to sign up for this free, in-person event. Participants of the program will receive a surprise tool for helping prevent the spread of invasive species.
To register for this free event, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 21 at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
University of Wisconsin
Kimberly Colangelo of Sellersburg earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement Dec. 18, 2021.
More than 762 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony.
Colangelo graduated with an MBA degree in Business Administration.
Franklin College academic listings
Franklin College has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester.
President’s List
Anna Perkins, a senior, Floyds Knobs.
Dean’s List
Sydney Byerly, a junior, New Albany.
Erin Perkins, a sophomore, Floyds Knobs.
