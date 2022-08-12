Degree recipient
Mary Roberts from Jeffersonville was one of more than 900 students who received degrees from New York Institute of Technology as spring graduates of the Class of 2022.
She studied Mechanical Engineering and received a Bachelor of Science degree.
Vocal Local Story Slam
Vocal Local Story Slam, a new monthly storytelling program for adults, will take place on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Mickey’s Coffee Shop and Bookstore, located at 624 Vincennes St., New Albany.
Much like NPR’s “The Moth,” and PBS’s “Stories from the Stage,” this program features six speakers telling seven-minute, true-life stories based on a new monthly theme. Vocal Local Story Slam was created by The Floyd County Library to provide adults with an outlet for creative expression and to build community. This month’s theme is “Advice for younger you.” Themes are open to interpretation.
Participants will receive a special gift for sharing their story. Interested in being a storyteller? Register online at: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call (812) 944-8464. No registration is required for audience members.
Pandemic and protest oral history project
Via Zoom, University of Louisville’s Dr. Tracy K’Meyer will moderate a panel discussion about this region’s recent history with COVID-19 and protests of police abuse of power, Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6-7 p.m., The panelists all participated in Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Pandemic and Protest Oral History Project, which sought to document the intersecting histories of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests through interviews with area residents, including community organizers, church workers, business people, librarians, teachers, and artists.
This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/PandemicAndProtest
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Ave. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville Library.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. You will gain different perspectives each month and be given opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper.
The first topic discussed in August will be Chronic Pain – Roots and Remedies. Chronic pain, which is pain that persists for more than six months, affects 100 million Americans. Furthermore, this pain can last long after an injury has healed. The pain itself can then become a self-perpetuating condition.
The second topic discussed in August will be Super Foods that Fight Cancer. Each year, 14 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer. When consuming a cancer-fighting meal, two-thirds of our plate should contain colorful cancer-fighting foods, plus beans.
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you. Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
