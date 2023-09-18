Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for our Balanced Living Health Class with Pastor Joseph Quiles.
The first topic will be Chronic Pain Roots and Remedies. Millions of individuals suffer from chronic pain, and we should ask ourselves if there is a way to remedy this. This program will explain the roots of chronic pain and offer some simple natural remedies.
The second topic is Superfoods that Fight Cancer. An important weapon in combating cancer can be found in the produce section at one’s grocery store or in one’s garden. This class will explain in detail what foods can be found in a cancer-fighting diet, along with other equally important tips.
Concert by the Creek
The Star Valley Concerts by the Creek final concert of the season will be Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Borden Community Park. Dean Heckel will be performing. Food Truck starts at 6 p.m.
Nabb Presbyterian Church
Nabb Presbyterian Church, 10814 HWY 362, Nabb, will serve a free gravy and biscuit breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m. to noon during the HWY 362 Community Yard Sale.
Give A Plant, Get A Plant
Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.. until Saturday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m., the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host the fall edition of Give a Plant, Get a Plant. The event will be outdoors on the library’s second-floor terrace. At any time during the event, you are invited to drop off excess houseplant starts and fall garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste. You can browse the plants others have dropped off and take some home, with no obligation to bring an item. While you are here, be sure to check out the gardening programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant markers.
Free Paper-Shredding Event
The Floyd County Library will offer a free, drive-through paper-shredding service on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Guests can bring up to four tall, 13-gallon kitchen bags worth of paper. Paper clips, rubber bands, staples, CDs and credit cards can be shredded. Batteries and binder rings are not accepted.
During the event, the library will also collect monetary donations for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. These donations help fund breakthrough research, support for breast cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings.
The Shakers in Indiana
On Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will tell the story of West Union, Indiana’s lost Shaker settlement. Known for their many inventions and astonishing craftsmanship, the Shakers were America’s most successful utopian society.
Like the well-known Pleasant Hill Shaker Village in Kentucky, West Union was established as Shakers tried to expand their utopian vision into the American West, where many readily converted to the Shakers’ form of Christianity. Beset by conflict and Indiana’s many natural hazards, the village became the only Shaker settlement to fail in all of the Shakers’ time in the Americas. Stepro grew up near the ruins of West Union, now known as Shaker Prairie, and has had a lifelong interest in the Shaker way of life and the tragedy of West Union’s failure.
This presentation, which will be at the Jeffersonville Library, is recommended for mature teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Ave.
Monarch Festival
The Monarch Festival at MountFest, sponsored by the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and Mount Saint Francis’ Franciscan Earth Care and Franciscan Arts Initiatives, will again combine into a grand outdoor celebration in 2023. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon to 8 p.m. on the grounds of Mount Saint Francis, 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mount St. Francis.
The all-day Monarch Festival at MountFest event will feature an inclusive Regional Arts Festival, live entertainment and musicians, food trucks, local beer and wine, Kids Zone activities, and a fantastic butterfly experience! This event is free and open to the public (with a $10 suggested donation for parking).
Art Tales Book Club
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor an Art History-themed book discussion group: the Art Tales Book Club, Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m.
This book discussion group will adventure through the fiction and nonfiction of books, journals, and articles alike as guests investigate, interpret, and tell the story of art.
Patrons are invited to discuss two chapters of Latin American Art Since 1900 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. An extraordinary synthesis of more than a century’s worth of art across Central and South America, Latin American Art Since 1900 covers everyone from popular figures such as Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, to a wide range of other artists who are less well-known outside Latin America. Patrons interested in joining this book discussion may register at nafclibrary.libcal.com.
For the next meeting, patrons will be invited to read two chapters from Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art, an exhibition catalogue from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, with a discussion on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Rock the Rocks
Immerse yourself at the Falls of the Ohio as Spectre Jones and Laura Elliott are joined by The Highlanders for a one-of-a-kind concert on the 390-million-year-old fossil beds at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville. The event, Rock the Rocks, will be from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
A place steeped in history, the Falls of the Ohio’s unique beauty will highlight the amazing styles and sounds of these incredible artists.
All proceeds benefit the mission of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation.
Members of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation receive a 10% discount on ticket prices with promo code fallsmember. General admission is $50 per person and included two free drinks. VIP admission which included free food and drinks is $100 per person.
The agenda for the day:
• 5 to 6 p.m., The Highlanders
• 6 to 7:15 p.m., Laura Elliott
• 7:15 to 8:30 p.m., Spectre Jones
Relay for Life
Clark County Relay for life will be Saturday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 11 p.m. at Big Four Station Park, 304 Mulberry St., Jeffersonville.
Relay for Life is a fun, family-friendly, team-based walking event, bringing people together to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors, remember loved ones who lost their lives to cancer and to empower individuals and communities to fight back against cancer.
Childhood Cancer Awareness Event
A Night to Remember, childhood cancer awareness event, Saturday, Sept. 23, presented by Bree’s Blessings. Location for the event, an evening to raise awareness, honor the fighters and survivors and remember the angels, is Silver Creek Township Park, 249 N. Fern St., Sellersburg.
Agenda
• 6 to 8 p.m., Family fun activities
• 8 to 9 p.m., A special program dedicated to childhood cancer warriors
• 9 to 9:30 p.m., Walk the loop for the luminaries vigil
• 9:30 to 10 p.m., Candlelight vigil.
For more information, go to www.breesblessings.org or call 812-799-9290. Email, info@breesblessings.org
