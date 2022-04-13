FRIDAY EVENTS
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, April 15.
Fish Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a fish dinner on Good Friday, April 15, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., at the K of C Hall. Menu is fish, fries, macaroni and cheese, slaw, dessert and drink, $10.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, will start the season with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Show begins April 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
New Albany Knights of Columbus annual Lenten Fish Fry of the season, April 15 at the K of C Hall, 809 E. Main St., New Albany. Drive-thru lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dine-in and carryout dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The menu is fish, shrimp, oysters and a combo ranging from $11 to $13.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery opening reception
A new photo exhibit at the Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will celebrate and showcase the work of the late local photographer, Willi H. Koesters, who died in 2020. Koesters spent 40 years of his life behind a camera, capturing stunning images of national parks, nature scenes and still lifes. The gallery will display 19 large-format framed images of his most iconic works. The opening reception will be Friday, April 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit will continue through May 27.
Willi H. Koesters was born in Neusharrel, Germany and immigrated to Louisville as a young child. He developed a love and talent for photography in his young adult years, continuing to hone his skill the rest of his life. Koesters’ subject matter included still life, human interest, photojournalism, portraiture, and product photography; however, his greatest love was photographing nature, particularly landscapes.
His styles ran from lifestyle to documentary to traditional posed to artistic. He was particularly fond of the infrared technique to produce other-worldly landscapes. He was also a fan of the Ansel Adams black-and-white technique, using this skill to win photography awards over the years, including the Water Tower Annual and the Kentucky State Fair photo contests.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. For more information contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, will start the season with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Show begins April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, April 16 beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 5.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance
The 136th annual Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance will be Saturday June 11, 2022. The reunion will be at The Tri County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville. Reservation forms were mailed April 11 to all alumni the association has a current address for.
Any alumni who did not receive a reservation form can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website at https://charlestown alumni.online/invitation/ after April 15. Or email at chsalumni@aol.com. You may also contact Tammie at 502-424-8354 with questions.
Deadline of May 25, 2022 is an absolute. There will be no tickets sold after deadline or at the door.
Charlestown Alumni Association scholarships
The Charlestown Alumni Association will award at least three scholarships this year to qualified senior members of the Class of 2022. Seniors should go to their “Class of 2022 Power School Learning Page” and follow the link to Charlestown Alumni Scholarship. Please follow the directions found there.
Applications with required documentation are due back to the Alumni Association by May 10, 2022.
Invitations for the 136th Reunion/Dinner Dance were mailed April 11, 2022 to all members of the Class of 2022 to attend at no charge.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 18, at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Diane Stepro, local history and genealogy librarian at Jeffersonville Township Public Library, will present a voyage into the past, when Southern Indiana was part of a lawless frontier world haunted by ruthless river pirates. Ohio River pirates loom large in legend and film, but what do we really know about their dastardly deeds? Learn about this violent age, and how their legacy still shapes the lives of Southern Indiana residents.
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask but masks are not required.
For more information, call Sue Koetter, President at 812-294-4080 or cell 502-386-8885.
Clark County Farm Bureau meeting
Clark County Farm Bureau Inc. voting members are invited to attend the annual policy meeting on Monday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds in the Food Stand Building, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown.
This will be the annual policy development meeting where members will discuss issues and choose policies important to agriculture and Clark County.
Indiana Farm Bureau’s policy is developed from the opinions and values of its members. This meeting is an opportunity for members to weigh in with their thoughts for improving farms and rural Indiana.
Dinner will follow the policy discussion. If you plan to stay for dinner, you must RSVP.
To RSVP, call the county Farm Bureau office at 812-256-3348 by Thursday, April 14.
Floyd County Democratic Women’s Caucus
The Floyd County Democratic Women’s Caucus is hosting its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at The 40&8 at 221 Albany Street in New Albany. All members are invited along with anyone who is interested in joining the organization. Indiana State Sen. Shelli Yoder will be the keynote speaker to talk about what we can do as engaged voters to move the Democratic Party forward in the coming elections.
Democratic candidates who are facing opponents in the May primaries have been invited to introduce themselves and share more about who they are and why they are running.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
Meeting dates are:
April 20; May 18; June 15; July 13; Aug. 17; Sept. 21; Oct. 19,
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, April 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Main Library, 211 East Court Avenue. This class will be on the third Thursday of every month unless noted otherwise. Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: Hurried, Worried & Buried (finding balance in your busy world) and The Buzz on Beverages.
The busy lifestyle today illustrates the saying, “we hurry, we worry, and we bury.” Hunter will show how a balanced life is shaped one day at a time, not by chance, but by choice.
When it comes to caffeine, are the perks worth the price? Hunter will show how real brain and body benefits come from good nutrition and lifestyle choices, not a drug!
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sellersburg American Legion Dance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by DJ Mark Brisson, 8 p.m to midnight, Friday, April 22, at the post home.
Spring tree sale
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a spring tree sale. Trees offered in this sale are supplied by Woody Warehouse, Lizton, IN. These trees are 3-gallon, Grade 1 (nursery stock) container trees. Trees can be easily removed from their containers and directly planted.
Species offered are: Allegheny Serviceberry, American Hornbeam, American Basswood, Arrowwood Viburnum, Bald Cypress, Black Walnut, Buttonbush, Common Witchhazel, Elderberry, Frangrant Sumac, New Jersey Tea, Pawpaw, Red Chokeberry, River Birch, Roughleaf Dogwood, Scarlet Oak, and Smooth Hydrangea. Trees are $25 and shrubs are $20 each, plus tax.
Native perennial plants are also offered in the sale. Species available are: Anise Hyssop, Black-eyed Susan, Butterfly Milkweed, Cardinal Flower, Columbine, Lance-leaf Coreopsis, Little Bluestem, New England Aster, Pink Muhly Grass, and Purple Coneflower. Plants are sold in small pots, and are $5 each, plus tax.
Deadline for orders is 4 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022. Orders will be available for pick-up on May 17-19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the SWCD office, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. For order forms or more information, contact the Clark County SWCD office at 256-2330, ext. 3, or visit us at www.clarkswcd.org, and on Facebook (Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District).
Family History Research and Beginners
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is offering a class on family history research for beginners, 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 23, at the Main Branch Library, 211 East Court Avenue. Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, will help those interested in learning more about genealogy, the fastest-growing hobby in America.
The speaker will offer many helpful resources, many online and most at no charge. Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past through birth, marriage, and death records. Join Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, for this live program on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. until noon. The program will be held in the Center Program Room and is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Family researchers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Beck's Mill host short history of Indiana's Black Forest
Beck’s Mill, 4433 S. Beck's Mill Rd., Salem, will host guest speaker Alan Bishop on Saturday, April 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. to discuss the history of distilling in Indiana’s Black Forest.
Bishop was born and raised in Indiana and grew up around stills. He was introduced to distilling at the age of 3 and has been fascinated with it ever since. He is looking forward to speaking on the history as one of Southern Indiana’s only distilling historians. He will be demonstrating the distilling process as well as informing people on the spirituality behind distilling.
“There’s a taste for distilling right now in Indiana,” Bishop said, “We are going to delve into the traditional history of distilling and where distilling comes from.”
Tastings and bottle sales will begin at 4 p.m for those 21 and older.
Tickets for the event are $10 and the proceeds will benefit the historic Beck’s Mill. For additional information go to https://becksmill.org
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., April 24, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Floyd County Historical Society
The April meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. Please note this is a change in location from the regular monthly meeting. The program titled “The Preservation of New Albany’s Fire Apparatus,” will be presented by Curtis Peters. Dr. Peters is the Board Chair of the Vintage Fire Museum and an active member of the Floyd County Historical Society. He is a retired philosophy professor at Indiana University Southeast and also a former Lutheran minister who still preaches on occasion.
The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Mickey’s, 624 Vincennes St., New Albany.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 30, at the center. The program will be Derby activities. This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you'll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick-off your chocolate tastings.
Get information and tickets online or in person at Schimpff's Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff's.
