Organ Recital for Lent
The Southern Indiana Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will sponsor a Lent concert, Friday, March 24, noon, at St. John Presbyterian Church, 1307 E. Elm St., New Albany
The final concert will be Friday, March 31 at noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany.
St. John Paul II Men’s Club Fish Fry
St. John Paul II Men’s Club annual Fish Fry during Lent will be March 24 and 31.
The time will be 5 to 7 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at the Sellersburg Campus, 2605 West St. Joe Road.
Fish (baked or fried), and shrimp dinners will be available with fries or baked potato and two side dishes plus lemonade or coffee. Dinners are $14 each. Cheese pizza will be available at $2 per slice. Cash and cards accepted.
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 24. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children’s dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
Cardinal Ritter Council Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St in New Albany, will offer a Fish Fry every Friday in Lent. Lunch drive-thru only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4 to 7:30 p.m.. Fish, shrimp, oysters, crab cakes, hush puppies, baked potato (dinner only) or fries, slaw, and homemade dessert. Majority of proceeds will go toward charitable outreach efforts. Come see our newly renovated building. For more information, call 812-944-0891. The final fish fry will be Good Friday, April 7.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 24 and March 25.
Floyd County Men’s Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfast series is each Saturday during the Lenten season. A church will host the breakfast, which will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offering will be taken each Saturday with the funds collected going to Floyd Central Christian Ministries and Mount Saint Francis Ministries. Everyone is invited.
This year’s schedule is:
• March 25 — St. Mary of the Knobs Church
• April 1 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church
• April 8 — Mount Saint Francis
Floyd County Library Outdoor Book Sale
Find great deals on books at the Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale. This book sale will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
Road Dog Skate Camp
Road Dog Skate Camp, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at Charlestown Family Activity Park, 1000 Park St., Charlestown.
Raptor Day
Raptor Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Live birds from Hardy Lake’s Chamberlain Raptor Rehab Center with a variety of family activities, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raptor programs, make an esprey nest, look at feathers under a microscope, coloring, test your birding skills and bird watching.
Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions.
Crocheting Classes
The Jeffersonville Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a crocheting class, Saturday, March 25, from noon to 2 p.m. if you would like to learn to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Instructor Joyce Ellis would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent at the library with old and new friends, a skein of yarn, and a crocheting hook is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
For more information on any library programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library Hosting Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, March 25, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month kids will create doodle art. This fun and imaginative art form is sweeping the nation. Let kids explore their artistic side using an art form with no rules. This can be as relaxing or energetic as your child wants. The program is for grades K-5 and requires registration. An adult must accompany children in grades K-2. To register call the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640.
Doggy Easter Egg Hunt
Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 St Rd 64, Georgetown, will sponsor a Doggy Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, March 25 at the clubhouse.
Hidden eggs filled with treats, food coupons, and grand prize of free Exclusive Signature dog food for a year. Register 1:45 p.m. with the hunt beginning at 2:3 p.m. Suggest $5 donation.
Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind. Contact John at 502-418-9651 or Justin at 812-951-2727 for more information.
Shepherd of the Hills Church hosting German Supper
Shepherd of the Hills Church is hosting its annual German Supper on Saturday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $5 for children younger than 10. You can save $2 per ticket if you purchase your tickets before March 22 at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Georgetown.
This year’s menu includes all you can eat fresh Merkley’s sausages, German potato salad, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, bread, desserts, and beverages. Hot dogs and mac & cheese will be available to kids.
The church is one mile south of the Georgetown exit at 5231 State Route 62, across from Polly’s Freeze. Any questions may be directed to the church office at 812-945-2101.
Family Open Gym
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, March 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information, call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on these dates: April 22, May 27, June 24, and July 29.
Jam Sessions
Upcoming jam sessions during March and April:
• March 25: 8 p.m. Oxmoor Concert Series presents the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet.
• March 26: 7 to 8:30 p.m. LJS presents the Jamey Aebersold Quartet at the Melwood Arts Center.
• April 6: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Jamey Aebersold Quartet concert at Carnegie Center, New Albany. Free admission.
• April 15: 10:30 to noon at Falls of the Ohio on the river in Clarksville, IN. Free jazz concert and free admission to the State Park during this time period.
• April 22: 2 p.m. World-renowned guitarist Dave Stryker’s Trio with Kendall Carter and Jonathan Higgins at the Carnegie Center, New Albany. Free admission.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club (Eagle Watch), 3 p.m., Sunday, March 26, at George Rogers Clark Homesite, 1021 Harrison Ave., Clarksville
Paint Party
Paint Party, 3 to 4:30 p.m. ($20 per person), Sunday, March 26, at the Charlestown A&E Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to a Housing Stability Clinic on Monday, March 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Clarksville Library Hosting Dr. Seuss Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting a family movie of a popular Dr. Seuss book on Tuesday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. The group will watch a movie, make a fun craft, and have popcorn and drinks. This is a free family event perfect for Spring Break.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
Floyd County Historical Society
The March meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at New Albany’s City Hall, 142 East Main Street, New Albany. Please note this is a change in location from our regular monthly meeting.
The program entitled: “History and Preservation of New Albany’s City Hall,” will be presented by Shane Gibson and Brandon Denton. Gibson is the New Albany City Attorney and Denton is the co-founder of Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group.
The program and tours are open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Wilderness Explorer SPARK Club
Join The Floyd County 4-H for a day of outdoor fun. Participants will get to learn hands-on with animals and plants gaining knowledge about the ecosystems right here in your backyards. The special day will be Wednesday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 7-12, at Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. Program fee is $15. Come dressed to be outside all day and wear appropriate footwear.
Spring Crafternoon
The Clarksville Library will host Spring Crafternoon on Thursday, March 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Join Mrs. Q for an hour of creative crafting. Enjoy all things Spring as you create one-of-a-kind water bead stress balls and dragonfly magnets, and learn how to weave a rainbow. This program is for youth in grades K-5, and a parent must accompany youth in grades K-2. Registration is required. To register or for more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Chef University: Breakfast Edition
Youth will prepare a recipe designed to help them learn a new cooking technique, science skill and learn about nutrition during a program sponsored by Floyd County 4-H. After working as a team to prepare their recipe, youth will taste their creations. All participants will receive a cookbook. The event will be Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 3-8. Program fee is $20.
The event will take place at the Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany
For more information and to register for any of the programs contact the Purdue Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor an Evening of Music with Canyon Wolf Band, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Youth Master Gardener= Classes
The Georgetown Optimist Club Youth Master Gardener classes still have a few openings, $30, ages 8-12 years, meets Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-July 17.
Sign up at www.sunnysidemg.org/ymg or contact Kathy Strecker for more information at 502 593 6027.
