Sellersburg Library recognized by publisher
The Sellersburg Public Library has been recognized as one of Indiana’s achieving small-town libraries by Hawthorne Publishing in Carmel.
“We have donated a copy of our new book "Priestess of Pompeii: The Initiate’s Journey" by Carmel author Sandra Hurt to the library during the International Women’s celebration of the United Nations,” said Nancy Baxter, senior editor. “We hope the library may offer it for programming purposes — to patrons or groups for discussion of how women achieved in Classical times and how they are achieving today."
Hawthorne Publishing has put out award-winning books about Indiana and from Indiana authors for 30 years and has had a special initiative to focus on lively small-town libraries and donate books to enrich the programming of those libraries. The last program-enhancing award featured a book with local Civil War focuses and was in 2017.
Twenty-five small-town libraries in Indiana will be recognized with the book donation and program to coordinate with the United Nations women’s celebration. These libraries may also claim three free books on Indiana history from Hawthornepub.com by contacting the company in Carmel.
2021 Leadership Southern Indiana Breakfast Series
Leadership Southern Indiana's 2021 Breakfast Series — Creating Their Own Path — will feature local entrepreneurs who will share the path they took to create their businesses.
Those entrepreneurs will share their inspirations, role models, and the challenges they have encountered along the way.
“Our Breakfast Series was designed to put before you leaders who have fascinating stories about perseverance, hope, and staying focused on the goal. This year the committee has done an outstanding job, and you don’t want to miss out!” says Mark Eddy, Leadership SI President & CEO.
The first of the series will be Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will have Bobby Bass, local entrepreneur and owner of Union GameYard, 1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks, Tavolo Italian Bistro, Mesa Collaborative Kitchen, Mesa Kids, Fresco Tea Bar and Bass Group Real Estate.
“I look forward to using MESA in a brand new way with Leadership SI. To mix some live/at home cooking elements and how we’ve navigated 6 food/beverage concepts during COVID, will be fun and engaging," Bass said. He will provide guests with his journey, plus a taste of what you can get within his restaurants.
The second of the series will be March 4 and will feature a panel of Southern Indiana entrepreneurs: Bobby Brooks, owner of Sporting Club at the Farm; PJ Colter, owner of Goat Milk & Stuff; Brigid Morrissey & Friends, owner of The Root, and Ross Wallace, owner of Him Gentleman’s Boutique. The panel will provide insights into their paths of building a successful business in Southern Indiana.
“The Breakfast Series is a great way for leaders to sharpen their skills and learn from people in the community that have carved their own path and accomplished their vision,' said Marc Tawfik, Breakfast Series committee chair.
To register for the 2021 Breakfast Series, go to leadershipsi.org/events/. The series will be virtual and the cost is $15 per day.
Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District will meet Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Community Building, Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, Charlestown.
Due to the pandemic, attendance will be limited to 15 participants. Meeting agenda will consist of a business meeting and election of one supervisor to the district board (there will be no speaker, meal, or door prizes). RSVPs are required, as is wearing a mask and social distancing.
Those unable to attend may request a ballot, by calling the district office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3, or emailing swcdclark@gmail.com. Ballots will be accepted by mail or at the USDA Service Center building, Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown, IN, until 9 a.m. day of meeting.
Area student on Bradley University Dean's List
Tre Muntz of Henryville, is one of 2,000 students who were named to Bradley University's Fall 2020 Dean's List. Muntz is majoring in Interactive Media Animation.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, IL, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.
Area student on Lincoln Memorial Dean’s List
Christian Graf, of Memphis, was placed on the Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University for the fall semester of 2020. To be on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. More than 600 undergraduate students were named to the Dean’s List.
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is in Harrogate, TN.
K of C pickup Fish Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a pick-up-only fish dinner, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include fish, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $8 per person. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Master Gardeners suspends monthly meetings
Sunnyside Master Gardeners would like to thank the community for its continued support of the virtual programs through the pandemic. The monthly meetings will be suspended until further notice. Please check website https:///sunnysidemg.org and facebook for updates and gardening tips.
Recbar Readers Program underway
Level up with Recbar Readers, the newest community reading challenge offered by The Floyd County Library and Recbar 812, in partnership with Quilted Media. This reading program inspires children and teenagers to read books to earn tokens for games at Recbar 812, plus rewards at participating restaurants and businesses in downtown New Albany.
The Recbar Readers program continues through April 30 and is open to all youth in 12th grade and lower. Interested individuals can sign up at https://nafclibrary.beanstack.org/ or by going to www.floydlibrary.org and clicking on the Recbar Readers link. Participants will use Beanstack to create an account and log their hours of reading. No library card is needed to participate in this reading challenge.
Prizes will be awarded at every five hours of reading, up to 25 hours. Participants are encouraged to read to reach new levels and unlock new rewards. Prizes include:
• Level 1 (5 hours): One free kids meal at Recbar 812, plus a token card for 10 tokens at Recbar 812
• Level 2 (10 hours): A magic trick from J & B Magic Shop’s “Never Not Amazing Kit” and a token card
• Level 3 (15 hours): One pound of candy from the New Albany Sugar Shoppe and a token card
• Level 4 (20 hours): One free haircut at Beyond Vision Barbershop or Strandz & Threadz Salon & Boutique and a token card
• Level 5 (25 hours): One free cooking class at Mesa Kids, a free tea and cookie from Fresco Tea Bar, and a token card
After completion of a level, readers can pick up their prize certificates and token cards from The Floyd County Library’s New Albany Central Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany or by going to the branch location Galena Digital Library. Prize certificates can be redeemed at participating local businesses.
Participants can continue reading and logging (up to 50 additional hours) to become a Top Reader. Top Readers at the end of the program will be eligible for a special prize.
