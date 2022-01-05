FRIDAY EVENTS
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery exhibit opening
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will host an opening reception for an exhibit by local artist and retired doctor Rex Lagerstrom, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7. The exhibit will continue at the gallery through Feb. 19.
Lagerstrom's work explores multiple media and employs archetypal images and themes. Lagerstrom explains "At my fifth birthday I announced to my parents that I was going to grow up and be "a doctor and a painter." It's been a bit of a journey since then but I've done the best that I can to live up to that pronouncement."
Lagerstrom believes that everything we do in this life should be done with the intent of bringing comfort and healing into the world. He spent a lot of time during his childhood exploring forests and streams and was completely taken by the beauty and peace of nature. His entire color palette comes from those earliest explorations.
"There is so much turmoil and suffering in the world around us, I'm interested in providing a moment of peace and reflection," he says.
The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Eagle Watch event at Patoka Lake
Patoka Lake is hosting several programs during its 34th annual Eagle Watch Event, which will be Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Patoka Lake Nature Center.
Eagle Interpretive naturalist Wade LeHue will present a bald eagle, and Dana Recklehoff will share the stories of Patoka Lake’s raptors. Brian Finch, Patoka Lake wildlife specialist, and his team will lead groups on driving tours to hot spots for eagle viewing around the lake. There will also be a presentation on the success of the Eagle Reintroduction Program that took place in the 1980s.
Lunch will be provided. Children’s activities and crafts will be available from 12:40 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Advance registration is required by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 and is limited to the first 50 participants. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars, spotting scopes, and cameras if you have them. Be sure to have vehicles fueled for the driving tour.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Floyd County Livestock updates
Floyd County families are urged to attend the livestock family meeting to ask questions and learn about the Floyd County 4-H Fair. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Purdue Technology Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. For more information, call 812-948-5470.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg.
Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m.
For more information call 502-296-4146.
Master Gardener Program training
Beginning Feb. 1, 2022, a statewide Purdue Master Gardener Program training session will be offered. Both Floyd and Harrison Counties will host the program. The deadline to register is Jan. 11.
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program that provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects.
Participants will be exposed to a range of subjects including soil and plant science, diagnosis of plant problems, pesticide safety, and care of vegetable, flower, landscape, and fruit plants.
In turn, participants commit to volunteer 40 hours of their time to be a certified Purdue Extension Master Gardener. As volunteers, participants grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and service in educational gardening activities within their communities.
The training will be offered virtually for 14 weeks on Tuesday nights. There will be a Local County Connection Hour also included each week on Thursday nights. The cost of the program is $180 per person or $280 for two people sharing materials. This training is virtual, so contact Gina Anderson at Purdue Extension Floyd County to find out the specific steps to register. Gina can be reached at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Due to the popularity of Master Gardener Training, classes fill up quickly. If you are interested in the program, reach out to Gina Anderson, ANR/CD Extension Educator Floyd County.
Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will host toddler story times in January on Thursdays, Jan. 13 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. This event is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers. Children will enjoy stories, songs, dancing, crafts, and an activity with Mrs. Q that could be games, finger painting, crafts, or even play dough.
These story times will also be offered virtually through Zoom on the same days at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Jeff Library Feature Film series
After a 22-month hiatus, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will resume the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For January the group will see a dark teen comedy featuring Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer. The Feature Film Series is shown at the Jeffersonville library at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville. This series is for adults 18 and older.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5635.
Livestock & Poultry 101
Purdue Extension for Livestock & Poultry 101 — a beginner’s course to learn what you’ll need for safe, strategic and successful production has four sessions planned from January through April.
The first two sessions cover the following need-to-know topics:
• Animal nutrition
• Animal reproduction
• Processing
• Purpose of different species
• Laws & regulations
• Production resources
• Animal health care
• Animal behavior & well-being
• Marketing & budgeting
Then, choose from the in-depth sessions to learn more about your species of interest (pigs, rabbits/cavies, sheep and goats, horses, beef cattle, and poultry). Check out the details on your local workshop and register today.
Sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
General session 1: Jan. 18
General session 2: Feb.15
Poultry session: March 15
Rabbit session: April 19
Cost, $50 for the first family member, $15/additional person. Register at: https://cvent.me/l7A9dmDEC. 24 Weekend
Balanced Living Health class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., at the library, 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: These Doctors Still Make House Calls and Healthy Weight Helps. With health-care costs soaring, you will learn easy, inexpensive tips for reducing illness, improving mental and physical health, and lowering your risk for chronic disease.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Spring Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registration for the 2022 Spring Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) and Story Hour (ages 3-5 years) programs. These programs will be for seven weeks in February and March beginning Jan. 31.
Go to the library's website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us — for dates and times or call your local branch library: Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493, Henryville Library — 812-294-4246, New Washington Library — 812-293-4577 and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be on "TWOS-DAY," Feb. 22, 2022 (2.22.22) at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consists of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Table sponsorships for businesses and organizations available. Tickets go on sale soon. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information.
