Compassionate Friends
Compassionate Friends, New Albany Chapter, a grief group for parents, will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany, rooms 35 and 36.
The groups meets the third Thursday of each month.
Muscular Dystrophy Association Fundraiser
Jonesin’ 4 A Cure will sponsor a Muscular Dystrophy Association Fundraiser yard sale, Sept 4, 5 and 6 at the South Harrison Community Center, 5101 Main St., Elizabeth.
The event will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 4; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 6.
For more information contact Pat Jones, 812-969-2249.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 13, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
