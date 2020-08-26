Genealogical Society to look at state's early suffrage efforts
The Sept. 3 program of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society will be “Motors and Mass Rallies: Expanding the Movement After 1909” by Dr. Anita Morgan, Senior Lecturer of History at IUPUI.
The early Indiana suffrage movement for women’s right to vote gained new members through automobile tours, street gatherings, and large rallies. Dr. Morgan will explore the movement leaders and their understanding that adding new groups of suffragists, such as African Americans, and more public events could persuade unwilling politicians to vote in favor of women’s suffrage.
The program will begin via Zoom link https://bit.ly/SIGSSept20 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, go to sigsweb.org or phone Donna Kepley Foster at 812-923-3492.
Sisters To Host Taize Prayer
Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2020 theme for Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend.
The hour-long service includes prayer, beautiful music, and a time for silence, spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful.
Join the livestream here https://spsmw.org/visit/taize/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/519759528586722/.
Remaining Taizé Prayer gatherings through 2020 include Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or go to Sihttp://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all/.
Jeff Class of 1950 cancels annual luncheon
The Jeffersonville High School Class of 1950 annual luncheon scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, has been canceled due to the COVID 19 virus. The next luncheon will be Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. For more information call Alice Goodwin Julius, 812-283-6743 or Roberta Miller Hammond 812-282-9409.
CASI Minority Health Initiative Drive-Through
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Drive-Through Community Health Fair from 10 am until noon, Saturday, Sept. 19. The event will be outside Spring Hill School, CASI’s new headquarters, at 201 East 15th Street in Jeffersonville.
This Drive-Through Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with healthcare professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks and other medical screenings. Walk-up services also will be provided.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home.
Face coverings will be required and will be provided, if needed. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Everybody is welcome!
For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812-288-6451 extension 2135.
Community Action Open House
Community Action of Southern Indiana will move this fall into its new offices at the historic Spring Hill School building in the Claysburg neighborhood at 201 East 15th St. in Jeffersonville. To celebrate, CASI will host a community open house Thursday, Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tours will be available and program managers will be on hand to answer questions about CASI’s many community-focused programs and initiatives.
The evening will include live entertainment, door prizes, snacks, family activities, wellness checks, presentations by elected officials and more. Everybody is welcome at this free community celebration.
Face coverings will be required and will be provided, if needed. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
For more than 55 years Community Action of Southern Indiana has provided a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of vulnerable citizens while helping them to achieve economic security. Community Action of Southern Indiana supports and empowers families and communities striving to reach self-sufficiency and works to provide life-enhancing opportunities for every individual and family desiring to experience extraordinary change in their lives.
For more information, please contact Phil Ellis, executive director, Community Action of Southern Indiana, (812) 288-6451 ext. 2144, pellis@casi1.org
