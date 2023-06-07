FRIDAY EVENTS
Let’s Learn at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a special Let’s Learn at the Library with Author Gina Marie at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A religious woman, Gina Marie released "ProdiGALS: Daughters of Destiny" in September 2022. She and five other women give hope to anyone going through hard times. In ProdiGALS, their individual and collective testimonies show that not even weakness, brokenness, offense, suicidal thoughts, grief, and pain can win against God. She is also the author of "When Prayer and Poetry Collide," released in January 2022. It is a detailed testimony of her life, from failures to successes, and her relationship with God.
At this workshop, Gina Marie will give a PowerPoint presentation on writing to help develop your book-writing talent. Gina Marie helps others learn the basics of writing a book from start to finish. For planning purposes, pre-registration is requested.
Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 9 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Music in Charlestown City Park
Music in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at City Square Park, Charlestown. Music by Big Steel Train.
Bicentennial Park Concert Series
The annal Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets, will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, June 9. The band will be Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters, a three-piece Progressive Roots band from Southern Indiana.
Opening the show will be Sweet G & The Shine.
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, will be every Friday beginning at 7 p.m. through Aug. 25 at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
Performing June 9 will be Big Cities Concert Band.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Concert
Summer will be full of fun and live music every Friday through Aug. 11 at Jeffersonville Riverstage where concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables. Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol. Pets are not allowed on the lawn and no smoking on the lawn.
Music on June 9 will be a Crush Bon Jovi experience.
Cornhole Tournament
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 9 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Raptor Day at Charlestown State Park
Raptor Day at Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10.
Back Yard Science Day at Falls of Ohio
Back Yard Science Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Anyone can make a contribution to better understand the world around us. Join a new special event to explore different science activities to do.
Learn how to Crochet
Join the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, June 10 and 24, from noon – 2 p.m. if you would like to learn how to crochet or just fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, asks that each participant bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent here at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, June 10, from 1- 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Essential oils can have a powerful effect on the mind and emotions. Learn how the oils can affect your olfactory system and the go-to oils for emotions. An optional aromatherapy bracelet make-and-take is available for $10. Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Her passion and calling are helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for themselves and their furry companions.
Coca-Cola Cruis-in
Coco-Cola Cruis-in, along Riverside Drive at the Riverfront Overlook and Riverstage area, will be Saturday, June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will include a car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market (Summer-Fall Season) is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Floyds Knobs
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New Vendors this season and your favorites locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, holistic, jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more.
For more information email floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
OTHER EVENTS
The Origins of a Superhero from Metropolis
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join Dr. Daniel Boone on Monday, June 12, from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. In honor of the 85th anniversary of a widely popular superhero from Metropolis, Dr. Boone will cover the period from 1914 to the superhero’s first appearance in 1938.
Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, childhood friends and classmates at Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio, created this iconic figure. Dr. Boone’s lecture will describe the cultural, historical, and psychological factors that influenced these young men to construct this beloved character, whose creation started the superhero genre.
Siegel and Shuster, both Jewish and the sons of recent European immigrants, created this character as a reaction to a dark chapter in our world’s history, including the ongoing persecution of Jewish people, the rise of Hitler, a worldwide economic depression, and the strong influence of hate groups in America. Their character was seen as a savior, delivering the world from evil and oppression, and hope for the downtrodden and forgotten.
Now retired, Dr. Boone’s specialty is clinical psychology, and he is the historian for the Jeffersonville Arts Alliance. His presentation will cover cultural, political, and historical events of the 1920s and 1930s, including the sensitive topics of World War II and white supremacist groups in America. Due to the mature nature of these topics, this event is recommended for grades nine and older.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a conversation about books on Tuesday, June 13, from 1- 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
It's a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
History Deep Dives series
The Carnegie Center for Art & History and Iversndiana History Room of the Floyd County Library will offer History Deep Dives, a bi-monthly speaker series hosted at the Carnegie Center in the Jane Barth Anderson Meeting Room from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13. For the upcoming History Deep Dive event the Carnegie Center has invited guest speaker Eunice Trotter to discuss the work she does as the Director of the Black Heritage Preservation Program with Indiana Landmarks, where her job and her passion are to uncover, document and preserve Black heritage statewide.
Before her work with Indiana Landmarks, Eunice Trotter worked a prestigious and award-winning career as a journalist. She began working at The Indianapolis Recorder during her high school years and in 1987 purchased controlling interest of that newspaper, which is one of the oldest African American newspapers in the country. She was the first African American editor at The Indianapolis Star and held editing or reporting positions at several other newspapers, including The New York Post, Florida Today, the Palm Beach Post and the Lafayette Journal and Courier. She has won numerous reporting and writing awards and in 2017 was inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame. She recently published her first book, “Black in Indiana,” which has received state and national first-place awards. To register for this event and learn more about the work Eunice Trotter does with Indiana Landmarks, patrons should go to the events page of the Carnegie Center’s website at carnegiecenter.org
Jewelry Making Crafts Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a Jewelry Making Craft Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent in this class.
The focus will be on necklace and earring sets, and each jewelry-making kit will be between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, June 13, 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Advent Christian Church Youth Day
Advent Christian Church, 2129 Shelby St., New Albany, will hold youth groups every Wednesday, June 14 through July 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church.
Youth in grades 1-6 are encouraged to come and enjoy. The afternoon will begin with a devotion, followed by crafts, music and special activities. Snacks will be served.
For more information or to register, call 502-298-4343.
Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital
Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd., New Albany, will sponsor an open house on Wednesday, June 14, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The day will include food trucks, bounce house, prize giveaways and tours of the outpatient therapy facility. All are welcome.
Clarksville Library Hosting Juneteenth Storytime Celebration
The Clarksville Library will host a Juneteenth Storytime Celebration on Wednesday, June 14, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. at its Clarksville location. The group will read the book "All Different Now: Juneteenth, the First day of Freedom" and learn about the history of Juneteenth. Afterward, participants will create their own African djembe drum and enjoy a special treat. Join this fun, family event.
Celebrate Flag Day
The Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate Flag Day on June 14 by placing flags in the Scribner House yard. Many of the flags will bear the names of the ancestors of past and present members.
This year’s Flag Day coincides with the 100th anniversary of the United States Flag Code, which states the Flag “represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.” According to the Smithsonian Institute, a push for the Flag Code began after the Civil War. Union soldiers wanted to ensure respectful treatment of the flag and prevent it from political and commercial exploitation. Most states had enacted anti-desecration rulings, but following World War I, many wanted federal protection.
On June 14, 1923, the American Legion’s Americanism Commission published the Flag Code. It provided specific guidelines for the correct conduct regarding our Flag. The Flag Code is not an enforceable law but sets a patriotic standard for us to follow.
Our nation’s Flag was established on June 14, 1777, by a resolution of the Continental Congress. There have been 27 versions and our current Flag was introduced on July 4, 1960.
“Our Flag is worthy of our respect,” states Piankeshaw Regent Shelly Doss. “It is a source of pride and unity and symbolizes liberty, freedom and love of our country.”
Karaoke Night
The Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor Karaoke Night, Wednesday, June 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. No cover charge.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Learn the action steps to home ownership
The community is invited to the JPAR Aspire First Time Home Buyer Seminar, Thursday, June 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the JPAR Aspire offices at 1829 East Spring Street, Suite 101, New Albany. At this free event, learn the basics of the first-time home-buying process, and various down payment and loan options and more with JPAR Aspire Real Estate and Republic Bank Mortgage.
Seating is limited, register at https://FirstTimeHomeBuyersSeminar.eventbrite.com
For more information, contact the JPAR Aspire office at 812-725-7878.
Cornhole Tournament
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 16 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
