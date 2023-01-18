Mommy and Me Toddler Time
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Toddler Time on Friday, Jan. 20, from 10:30 — 11:15 a.m. This program is perfect for children 6 – 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers can connect and socialize.
Paper Snowflakes craft class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring a free Paper Snowflakes craft class on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. with Jeffersonville artist Joanne Ballard.
Winter is the perfect season for this snowflake craft, and the snowflakes can be hung on your windows or walls at home or even given as gifts. The library will provide the two essential supplies — paper and scissors.
Pre-registration will be limited to a maximum of 20 participants. This craft is for all ages, but young children must be accompanied by an adult.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Wednesday Summer Farmers Market is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at downtown square.
Improve Your Health
Improve your health by joining the email-based Get Walk Indiana program through Purdue Extension Service at no charge.
Emails with walking information and motivational messages start Jan. 23, so register by Jan. 20. To join, email Janet Steffens, jsteffens@purdue.edu.
Get 2 emails per week for the first month, and 1 per week for the next 8 weeks. Reduce your risks for heart disease and diabetes.
Feel energized and get social by inviting friends to join and walk.
Building a high performance home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will complete the discussions groups on “How to Build a High-Performance Home” Monday, Jan. 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings. The first three discussions in this series were in November.
This final discussion is a must for those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of High-Performance Home Construction. Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with Bonnie, his beloved, following the principles of HPH construction. He has been told that he and Bonnie have the most energy-efficient house in Indiana. One might ask, who is Ted Cummings, and why should I believe him? Ted Cummings is a retired family physician whose only “qualification” is an interest in this subject, experience in building his own home, and continued reading and research.
These discussions are an opportunity for Cummings to offer the knowledge he has gleaned to anyone desiring to learn for use in the planning stages preceding the construction of their home. One of the more essential topics stressed throughout this series is Build It Tight and Ventilate It Right.
Greater Clark Kindergarten Open House
Learn more about the kindergarten program at Greater Clark during the upcoming Open House on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
To help make for smaller groups, schools are asking that:
5-6 p.m. for future students with the last names of A-M.
6-7 p.m. for future students with the last names of N-Z.
Kindergarten is open to all students who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023. Kindergarten classes are available at the following schools: Franklin Square, New Washington Elementary, Northaven Elementary, Parkwood Elementary, Pleasant Ridge Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Utica Elementary, Wilson Elementary
Medicare 101
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Jeffersonville location to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C, and D.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit (a Medicare recipient herself) for a fun question-and-answer session and short presentation on the basics of Medicare. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage — and what you need to do (and don’t do) to avoid deadline penalties. This program is especially for those just turning 65 or those who are already Medicare beneficiaries and would like a refresher!
Time will be allowed for a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for either — or both — sessions!
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Chapter members are planning to hold a memorial service for Former State President Don Savage who died Oct. 12, 2022. Don was a strong advocate for the NARFE agenda for many years. He served as Chapter President and Indiana State Federation President for four years.
Chapter Alzheimer’s Chairman Ann Simpson will collect funds for NARFE Alzheimer’s Research to be given in memory of Don Savage. This is the only national charity supported by NARFE members who have given over $15 million in support of Alzheimer’s research in the past.
Members will also be updated on the status of the state initiative to increase the current CSRS retirement state income tax deduction due to inflation.
All friends of Don Savage are encouraged to attend. For details, contact President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are welcome.
Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of live music with Dean Heckel, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This month participants will create unique Valentine’s Day cards to be delivered to local nursing homes. This is a great opportunity for youth to have fun, meet friends and give back to the community. The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
Program by Author Sherna Williams
The Clarksville Library will host local author Sherna Williams on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. Sherna Williams is a local author and school psychologist who was inspired to write her book “Hidden in the Details” after a devastating medical diagnosis of her 4-month-old daughter, Celeste. Through her faith and commitment to God, Sherna and her family got through the emergency procedure necessary to correct Celeste’s condition. They were moved to share their experience with others going through similar hardships.
Sacred Heart Open House
Sacred Heart Catholic School, 1842 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville, is hosting an Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m. in preparation for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Sacred Heart Catholic offers 3-year-old preschool through eighth grade for families of all faiths.
Families can meet teachers and staff as well as see the advanced technology practices used and the variety of special area classes offered. Information on tuition assistance will also be available.
For more information, call 812-283-3123 or email: cbremmer@sacredheartschool.us.
Holy Family School Open House
Holy Family School, 217 W. Daisy Ln., New Albany, will sponsor an open house, Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Speak with current parents, meet the staff and tour the school.
Sisters of Providence
Sisters of Providence to host “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery.” Plan on joining the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, in person or virtually for the upcoming program “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery.”
The workshop will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, and will focus on Herman Hesse (1877-1962), a German-Swiss poet, novelist and painter.
Facilitators for the workshops include Sister Paula Damiano, SP, Sister Jan Craven, SP, and Indiana State University Professor Dr. Arthur Feinsod.
The final mystics workshop to focus on Saint Bridget of Sweden (1303-1373), a wife, mother, nun and mystic, and is scheduled for March 19.
Sister Paula said it is important to learn more about mystics from a religious point of view.
“There are many different ways in which a mystic is identified,” Sister Paula said. “Simply put, a mystic is someone who has an experience of union with The Divine.”
Cost to attend is $25 per session, which includes all materials and refreshments. The registration deadline for the January session is Jan. 26.
Register for all or for an individual session online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to join library staff on Monday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
ServSafe Workshop
Purdue Extension Service will provide a ServSafe workshop and exam on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Purdue Polytechnic Center, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. The training will be in the Shine Meeting Room and the national ServSafe exam will follow the workshop. To register see: https://cvent.me/laVzbP. For more information call or email Emma Finerfrock, Extension Educator, efinerfr@purdue.edu or call (812) 256-4591.
A Taste of Tuscany Cooking Demo
Celebrate American Heart Health Month with a healthy cooking demo. This class by Purdue Extension will cover the Mediterranean diet: the heart-healthy benefits and classic Mediterranean recipes. Participants will get to sample freshly prepared cuisine. Registration is required. Register from the calendar on the website www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Charlestown Library: Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m.
Henryville Library: Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m.
