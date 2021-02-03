Soccer for Success needs volunteers
Floyd County 4-H is looking for volunteers to participate in the Soccer for Success program. Soccer for Success is an after-school program, offered free to participants and proven to help kids establish healthy habits and develop critical life skills through trained coach-mentors and community engagement. The program promotes physical activity, nutrition and adult mentorship.
All interested individuals must be at least 18 years of age. Volunteers will have free access to high quality training, curriculum for students K-8th grades and support from Purdue Extension Staff. If interested, call the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office at (812) 948-5470. Volunteers can also contact the 4-H Educator, Sam McCollum, at mccolluj@purdue.edu.
African American heritage preservation
Anyone who wants to suggest a property that might qualify for grants to preserve African American heritage in Indiana should email Indiana Landmarks with recommendations by April 1, 2021 at coxfunds@indianalandmarks.org.
Standiford “Stan” Cox, who passed away in February 2019, joined Eli Lilly and Co. in 1957 as its first Black chemist and was a generous advocate for the preservation of African American heritage sites. During his lifetime, he established two funds with the Central Indiana Community Foundation, one in his name and one to honor his parents.
The Standiford H. Cox Fund supports the restoration, preservation, operation and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana. The Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund provides support for Lost Creek Community Grove at the Lost Creek Settlement near Terre Haute, one of the state’s earliest settlements of free people of color. Indiana Landmarks’ African American Landmarks Committee serves as a preservation adviser to both funds, recommending projects.
An example of one of the recipients of a grant is Friends of the Town Clock Church in New Albany, which received $10,000 in 2020 to help insulate the attic of the 1852 church.
Online Tutoring
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library announces the launch of Brainfuse — on-demand, anytime, anywhere eLearning for all ages and levels.
Brainfuse HelpNow provides differentiated learning solutions for users of diverse needs and background. Students communicate with live tutors using an interactive whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems. HelpNow™ is available now to all library patrons from any computer with internet connection. To access HelpNow, go to the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
“We are super excited to offer this service to our community," said JTPL Director David Seckman. "One of the primary goals of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library is to assist with lifelong learning for our customers. HelpNow contributes to the goal of lifelong learning by offering free live tutoring assistance from 2 – 11 p.m. every day.
“One of my favorite features of this product is you can write a math problem on a virtual whiteboard and a tutor will walk you through the steps of how to solve the problem," Seckman said. "You can even submit a paper to them and they will get back to you within 24 hours with suggestions. This learning platform is easy to use and the tutors are top-notch. This new service is a win for both students and parents so I hope you will give it a try.”
Live Tutoring: After taking a quiz, the user can connect directly to a live tutor from the test center without having to return to the main page. Because HelpNow is personalized, both the student and the tutor can access quiz questions to do an intensive test prep that may include loading lessons on the whiteboard. All live sessions are saved and can be replayed as well as shared with friends and teachers by email. Using the CloudPack feature, students can store and upload MS Word, Excel, JPG, and other accepted file types directly onto the whiteboard.
Asynchronous Services: The Writing Lab and the 24/7 Center options give users the freedom to receive assistance at any time of the day without connecting with a live tutor. Users can submit papers through the Writing Lab for a detailed feedback. 24/7 Center is for non-writing assignments such as math or science. All reviews and comments from our tutors are found and stored in the Message Center, which is found on the student homepage.
Study Tools: LEAP helps patrons build academic skills through targeted lessons, quizzes, and live, online tutoring. LEAP creates a learning plan based on a skills assessment that is taken at the beginning of the course. Flashbulb is a robust, learning resource where you can find flashcards or create your own. There are many ways this can be used. Brainfuse students have created sets to use with their friends and teachers have created sets for their students to use.
Collaboration tools: For students who prefer to work independently and form their own online study group, HelpNow offers a set of collaborative tools — MEET and Brainwave. MEET allows students to schedule their own online sessions using the Brainfuse MEET whiteboard which is specifically designed for a group setting. Brainwave is a recordable whiteboard where students can draw, write on the whiteboard and chat, then save and email it to others for feedback.
Adult Learning Center: Adult Learning Center is the adult learners’ version of HelpNow™ where patrons can access High School Equivalency prep, US Citizenship test prep, resume assistance, Microsoft Office support, and Career Resources. The Writing Lab, Send Question, and Skills Building are also included in the Adult Learning Center suite.
Ithaca College Dean's List
Ithaca College student William DeVary from New Albany was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at the New York college.
Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 6,500 students, the college offers more than 100 degree programs in its schools of Business, Communications, Humanities and Sciences, Health Sciences and Human Performance, and Music.
