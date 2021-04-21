Clark County Homemakers Scholarship
The Clark County Extension Homemakers are offering two scholarships of up to $500 each to any qualified Clark County resident. One will be given to a high school senior (boy or girl); and one to any other person who would like to complete their education or upgrade their vocational skills.
Preference will be given to a person studying at an undergraduate level. Scholarships will be awarded with regard to academic and extra-curricular activities such as community involvement.
Applications may be picked up at the Purdue Extension-Clark County Office at the 4-H fairgrounds, 9608 Highway 62, Charlestown, Indiana or downloaded at http://www.ag.purdue.edu/counties/clark/ or contact Lori Rice at loririce@purdue.edu to have one emailed to you.
All applications must be postmarked or delivered to the address below by May 15, 2021.
Metro Manufacturing Alliance
The Metro Manufacturing Alliance of One Southern Indiana will present a morning of industry thought leadership, peer-to-peer networking and practical take-aways prepared and presented exclusively for manufacturers by manufacturers. The event will be from 7:30 a.m. until noon, Wednesday, May 12, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
The featured keynote speaker will be Matt Havens, founder of Matt Havens Speaking, who brings simple yet profound solutions to companies, associations, and small businesses across North America. His stated mission is to put perspective into action — both professionally and personally — by helping audiences focus less on what divides us and focus more on the bonds that pull all humans together.
Also on the speaker’s stage will be Rami Goldratt, CEO of Goldratt Group, the leading organization in Theory Of Constraints implementations. With his father, Dr. Eliyahu Goldratt, he developed the Theory of Constraints Insights, a self-learning product for applications in Operations, Finance & Measurements, Project Management & Engineering and Distribution and Supply Chain.
In addition to Havens’ keynote and Goldratt’s presentation will be a session by Douglas Kent, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Alliances, Association for Supply Chain Management. Kent oversees ASCM’s global partners and is responsible for growing and strengthening global strategic alliances. His areas of expertise include SCOR®-based transformations, supply chain strategy and segmentation, supply chain planning, enterprise risk optimization and supply chain visibility.
The Title And MMA Founding Sponsor for the 2021 Manufacturing Summit is Harding Shymanski. The Speaker And MMA Gold Sponsor is PNC. The Venue Sponsor is the KFC Yum! Center. The CEO Luncheon Sponsor is German American Bank, and the Breakfast Sponsor is Ivy Tech Community College. Silver Sponsors include PayFWDs, Northern Continental Logistics, KYANA Packaging, Superb IPC and Makarios Consulting, LLC. The Koetter Group is MMA Presenting Sponsor, and Mariner Wealth Advisors is MMA Platinum Sponsor.
The Metro Manufacturing Alliance is a forum through 1si in which manufacturing owners and managers meet with their peers, discuss common issues and successes and listen to timely presentations on topics that apply exclusively to manufacturers.
Coronavirus Food Assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced that signup has reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA has reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5, 2021, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.
CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Indiana, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Jennifer Blair, County Executive Director for FSA in Harrison, Floyd and Crawford Counties. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”
Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more are eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod. Producers are encouraged to go to farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Blair said producers are encouraged to call the Harrison/Floyd/Crawford County FSA office at (812) 738-8121, ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to go to farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is available for producers who would like additional one on one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorizes an increase in CFAP 1 payment rates for cattle. Cattle producers with approved CFAP 1 applications will automatically receive these payments and do not need to submit a new application since payments are based on previously approved CFAP 1 applications. Producers may be asked for additional information depending on how they filed the original application. Information on the additional payment rates for cattle can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.
This act also authorized additional CFAP assistance of $20 per acre for producers of eligible CFAP 2 flat-rate or price trigger commodities. FSA will automatically issue payments to eligible producers based on the eligible acres included on their CFAP 2 applications. Eligible producers do not need to submit a new CFAP 2 application.
FSA has also begun payment processing applications filed as part of the CFAP Additional Assistance program in the following categories:
• Applications filed for pullets and turfgrass sod
• A formula correction for row-crop producer applications to allow producers with a non-Actual Production History (APH) insurance policy to use 100% of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Option (ARC-CO) benchmark yield in the calculation
• Sales commodity applications revised to include insurance indemnities, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program payments, and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus payments
Additional payments for swine producers and contract growers under CFAP Additional Assistance remain on hold and are likely to require modifications to the regulation as part of the broader evaluation and future assistance; however, FSA will continue to accept applications from interested producers.
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact your Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment. Additionally, more information related to USDA’s response and relief for producers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
American Plan Rescue Plan Act
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) National Board) is pleased to announce funding for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021(ARPA) Humanitarian Relief funding. The first open application period began April 19, 2021 and will be for eligible expenditures incurred on or after Jan. 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021. Applicant agencies must be nonprofit, faith-based, or governmental and provide eligible services to families and individuals encountered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). All agencies must have a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and a Data Universal Number System (DUNS) to apply for funding.
Applications are due April 30, 2021. Please contact Erin Goodlett, egoodlett@stecharities.org, 812-949-7305 for applications.
Honor Society Inducts New Members
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, inducted four new members, all graduates of area schools and all students at the University of Louisville.
New members include Hollie Spencer-MacKenzie of Georgetown, Amanda Petters of Sellersburg and Kendra Sikes and Larry Summers, both of New Albany.
They are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Trinity Learning Ministry Accreditation
Trinity Learning Ministry in New Albany has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) — the world's largest organization working on behalf of young children.
NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments. The mission through Trinity United Methodist Church is to provide high-quality early education and enriching opportunities in a Christian environment for children 2 years old and up to entering kindergarten during the school year. Trinity Learning Ministry has worked since 1980 to provide high quality play based learning, earning NAEYC accreditation four times since 1999. The facility is also an Indiana Paths to Quality Level 4 program. All children are unique and learn best by doing!
To earn NAEYC accreditation, Trinity Learning Ministry went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.
For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, go to the NAEYC website: http://www.naeyc.org.
