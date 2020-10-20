Compassionate Friends
Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m., Oct. 22, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany.
The mission of the group is to provide comfort and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or a daughter, a brother or a sister, or a grandchild.
Attendees will be required to wear a mask and safe distancing will be practiced. Call Claudia Walter at 502-939 6579 or 812-948-9007, for more information.
Chili Supper
Cook Memorial United Methodist Church, 1025 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville, will sponsor a drive-thru chili supper, Friday, Oct. 24, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church. Chili, hot dog and dessert, $6 per person. Extra chili available.
Holiday Open House
Downtown merchants in Jeffersonville are looking ahead to get in the holiday spirit. Mark your calendars for the annual Holiday Open House on Thursday, Nov. 12 from noon to 9 p.m. At the holiday open house you’ll get to see downtown and its businesses decorated in holiday splendor, plus you can get gifts or gift cards for all those special people on your Christmas shopping list. Everyone is encouraged to wear face masks during the event.
