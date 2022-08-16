Clarksville Cove’s schedule now weekends-only
Because of children returning to school, Clarksville Cove’s schedule was adjusted to a weekends-only Back-to-School schedule.
Initially, the season was scheduled to end Sept. 5. However, because of staffing concerns and low participation, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Board has decided to conclude the season early. The facility also lost many of its employees when school returned, making it difficult to have enough staff and lifeguards to ensure everyone’s safety while running the facility effectively and efficiently.
Clarksville Cove apologized for the change and thanked its patrons for a fantastic 2022 season and said it looks forward to welcoming them back in 2023.
Sellersburg Celebrates
Sellersburg Celebrates will open Thursday, Aug. 25 and continue through Saturday, Aug. 27, at Silver Creek Township Park, 201 N. Fern St., Sellersburg. Hours are Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
Touch-A-Truck
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its annual Touch-A-Truck event Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. New this year is “Quiet 30” from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a sensory-friendly 30 minutes without flashing lights or loud, disturbing noises to accommodate visitors who may find such things unsettling.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Touch-A-Truck has become an annual summer/fall tradition for the residents of Clarksville. The program has provided kids with the opportunity to observe the cool vehicles on the road. Children will be able to explore vehicles of all kinds and meet the people who help to construct, protect, and serve Clarksville and the surrounding areas at this free event.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, will be Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown is “Encanto.”
Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Live Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, will sponsor an evening of live music, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Art Near Speed Park
Enjoy shopping from local artists and crafters inside the Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg, (next to Speed Memorial Park). The two-day event will be Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community Yard Sale
The annual Clarksville Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Free to shop, $20 rental fee per booth space, which includes two parking spots at the Little League Park’s parking lot (one spot for your booth and one spot to park your car by your booth). Commercial and food vendors are not permitted. The event will carry on rain or shine. Set-up for vendors begins at 7 a.m. Shoppers are not permitted until 8 a.m.
Outer Fossil Bed Hike
Digging the Past will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville (river level permitting, rugged hike).
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 27, at the center. The theme will be Cactus handprint plant activity. This event is the last Saturday of every month.
Community Music Alliance
Free house concert at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, 7 p. m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, featuring Definitely Pinwheels. All are welcome to attend.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Fall Book Babies registration
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) and Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 12.
• Fall Book Babies — Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 10 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
• Tot-Time — Charlestown Library, Mondays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.; Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
• Storytime — New Washington Library – Mondays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Sellersburg Library – Tuesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Henryville Library – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Charlestown Library – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Borden Library – Fridays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for for more information or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493; Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
