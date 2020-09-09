Journalism scholarship to IU senior from Jeff
Phillip Steinmetz of Jeffersonville, a senior at Indiana University, is one of two scholarship winners from The Hoosier State Press Association Foundation.
The foundation will give two Indiana collegiate journalism students a $500 scholarship in recognition of their work as Eugene S. Pulliam Interns this summer with Indiana newspapers.
The other scholarship winner is Haley Pritchett of Greenwood, a sophomore at Franklin College.
Phillip's internship was with The Herald-Times (Bloomington) and Haley was at The Shelbyville News.
The HSPA Foundation selects nine journalism students to be summer interns every year. More than 100 university students have received the opportunity to experience how professional journalists work at Indiana newspapers.
In addition to the hands-on experience, the two students had available the mentorship of Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom French, who is a journalism professor at Indiana University.
The Eugene S. Pulliam Internship Program is named in honor of the late publisher of The Indianapolis Star and The Indianapolis News. His family offered a challenge grant to support the creation of the HSPA Foundation and the internship program.
Free five-pound bags of wildlife seed food plot mix
The Floyd County Soil & Water Conservation District will be giving away 5 pound bags of wildlife seed food plot mix on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m., in the parking lot at Mt. St. Francis Center for Spirituality.
Food plots offer wildlife a place to forage for food in late fall, winter and early spring and is left standing over winter to encourage wildlife use. Where fall plowing buries the majority of crop residue, food plots are an excellent choice to encourage wildlife survival. Food plots target deer, quail, turkey, rabbits and songbirds.
The wildlife seed mix available contains a variety of Milo, German Millet, and Buckwheat. One five-pound bag covers about a half to three-fourths of an acre. The seed will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis.
For more information, call the district office at 812-945-9936.
Clean Water Indiana Grant
The Floyd County Soil & Water Conservation District announced funds are still available to landowners through an ongoing 2019 Clean Water Indiana grant.
Floyd County is offering funds for a program to assist in the evaluation and eradication of invasive plants on acreage. The SWCD is offering to pay a portion of the assistance provided by a consultant forester to help homeowners and land-users identify invasive species on their property. This grant will also offer a trade-in payment for eradication and replacement of invasive plants in yards and cost-share native tree plantings /riparian forest buffer/pollinator planting.
For more information and cost-share rates and reimbursements, contact Angel Jackson at the Floyd County Soil & Water Conservation District office at 812-945-9936.
Dr. Fuchs joint Clark Orthopedic & Spine
Clark Memorial Health announces that Christoph Fuchs, MD, is joining Clark Orthopedic & Spine and will offer services in sports medicine, shoulder repair, joint replacement and general orthopedics.
Dr. Fuchs recently completed a fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center Houston in Sports Medicine and Shoulder. He earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Alabama Birmingham Orthopedic. Dr. Fuchs received athletic honors at Whitman College Tennis Team and later worked with professional and college sports teams including the Texans National Football League, Astros Major League Baseball, Rockets National Basketball Association, Dynamo Major League Soccer and the University of Houston Division I College Football, Basketball and Training Room.
“I am excited to meet new patients and to treat area athletes,” said Dr. Fuchs.
“I welcome Dr. Fuchs to our incredible group of orthopedic surgeons,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO. “The community will benefit from Dr. Fuchs cutting edge skills in sports medicine, treating athletes, shoulder injuries and joint replacement. His high-quality skills support Clark Memorial Health’s mission of making communities healthier.”
Dr. Fuchs will provide services in general orthopedics, sports medicine, shoulder injuries, treating athletes, joint replacement and non-surgical treatments. He is accepting new patients at Clark Orthopedic & Spine. To schedule an appointment, call 812-282-8494.
