ServSafe Class and Exam in Floyd County
Indiana law requires certification in food safety of one food handler per food establishment. To help meet this requirement, Purdue Extension Service of Floyd County is offering the ServSafe Food Managers Certification Class & Exam on Wednesday, Oct, 20, starting at 8:30 a.m.
The class location is the Purdue Polytechnic Building, Shine Meeting Room, at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. Check-in is from 8:30 — 9 a.m. Class time is 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. The exam will be after the class. The cost of $165 includes manual, class and exam. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Register at https://cvent.me/9KryK4.
Manchester University Honors Program
Manchester University has selected 41 first-year students to join the Honors Program. Clark County students invited to join the program are Lucy Cooper and Evelyn Minton, both of Clarksville.
The Honors Program at Manchester provides academically accomplished students with a collaborative community that enhances student learning, creativity and discovery.
The Honors Program at Manchester focuses on developing students into leaders — on-campus and in the community. Manchester has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne.
Floyd County 4-H sponsoring Community Tours
Floyd County 4-H is sponsoring Community Tours at Sam Peden Community Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany. The purpose of the tours is to inform those interested what 4-H is all about and what the different clubs have to offer.
Attend one of the tours and see that 4-H is all about providing something for everyone. Programs are available for all school-aged youth and volunteering opportunities for adults are also available.
Community Tour schedule:
• Thursday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m., tour led by Optimist 4-H Club
• Tuesday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., tour led by Bailando Llama Club
Clark County Homemakers Fall Bazaar
The Clark County Extension Homemaker Fall Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be fall items, holiday items, booths, baked goods and flea market items. Come look for bargains and enjoy a lunch of homemade soups and hot dogs. The bazaar is a fund-raiser for the Extension Homemakers and proceeds go to help support the 4-H program and other charities.
Holiday Auction
Theta Iota Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority annual Holiday Auction will be Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The evening will include a live auction. Refreshments will be available. Enjoy a fun evening while raising money for cancer research.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the paleontologist, 2 p.m. (Tales from Earth's crypt), 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 at Falls of the Ohio State Park (in the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 200 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
