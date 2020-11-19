Thanksgiving Dinner
The Salvation Army in Southern Indiana will provide a hot Thanksgiving meal for carryout on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No reservations are needed. Curbside service will be provided to all families at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany. The meal will include turkey, dressing, side dishes, and dessert.
For more information, call The Salvation Army at 812-944-1018.
Salvation Army seeks Angel Tree sponsors
The Salvation Army in Southern Indiana is seeking sponsors to help provide clothing and shoes for children in the community through the Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program connects generous individuals and groups with children in need.
There are more than 730 Angels waiting for adoption in Southern Indiana. Community support is needed to help ensure that these children have gifts on Christmas morning. Angel Tree adoptions are typically complete by mid-November, but this year has presented new challenges for donors and the organization. The Salvation Army is working hard to connect donors with Angels in time for Christmas.
Sponsors can adopt Angels in person at Green Tree Mall between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, or online by going to the Angel Tree Adoption web site at https://webmanager.salvationarmy.org/newalbany/angel-tree-adoption?random=160
New, unwrapped Angel Tree gifts should be delivered to The Salvation Army Center of Hope by Dec. 4, 2020.
Derby Dinner Playhouse
Derby Dinner Playhouse is now presenting CHRISTMAS MY WAY — A SINATRA HOLIDAY BASH, through Dec. 31, 2020. All seating is socially distanced and masks are required.
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Sinatra Christmas, complete with swingin’ hits perfect for the holidays. This new musical revue will feature songs and stories from Sinatra’s heyday including cool versions of mainstays like “Fly Me to The Moon,” and “New York, New York,” and groovy versions of Christmas hits like “The Christmas Song,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Silver Bells,” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”
Derby Dinner’s production was directed by Lee Buckholz with musical direction by Scott Bradley and choreography by Heather Paige Folsom.
For ticket information, call 812-288-8281.
Blood donation opportunities in Clark and Floyd
• Nov. 23 1 to 6 p.m. — Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market Jeffersonville
• Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Trinity United Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 215 North Poplar St. New Washington
• Nov. 27, 2 to 6 p.m. — Kroger, 200 New Albany Plaza, New Albany.
Blood Donation Opportunities
The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.
The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance outlines.
Baptist Health Floyd
Nicholas Theohares joined the Baptist Health Floyd team last month after serving in a similar position at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, where he had worked since 1989.
He held many positions at Ascension. He started as a planning and market analyst and served as director of planning and market research from 1992-2003. From 2003 to 2014, he was the hospital’s director of corporate services before becoming vice president of operations in 2014.
He said he chose Baptist Health Floyd because he was looking to join a “mission-driven organization with a strong focus on the health and well-being of the community it serves.”
Theohares received a Master’s in Business Administration from Kent State University after earning a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from The Ohio State University.
“I want to help grow the hospital as well as Baptist’s presence in Southern Indiana,” he said. “It’s exciting to be joining an organization as it is actively developing and executing growth strategies.”
Graduate of Marine Corps Boot Camp
Private First Class Jason R. Corrado Jr., 18, of Floyds Knobs, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Oct. 9, 2020.
PFC Corrado successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 58 recruits in Training Platoon 2066, Hotel Company, 2ndRecruit Training Battalion.
While in recruit training PFC Corrado earned a meritorious promotion, qualified as an Expert Marksman, achieved the highest score on the combined Combat Fitness and Physical Fitness Tests for his platoon, and was a Fireteam Leader. He will report to Camp LeJeune for one month at Military Combat Training, and thereafter to his Military Occupation Specialty school for Marine Corps Military Police.
Honor List
Mary Roberts of Jeffersonville was named to the Spring 2020 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Roberts was one of more than 1,500 students to be honored.
To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners
Sunnyside Master Gardeners will not be hosting in-person monthly meetings. All meetings for 2021 are scheduled as virtual meetings. Go to the website https://sunnysidemg.org for more information on links to virtual presentations and other gardening webinars.
Compassionate Friends
The Compassionate Friends group, which meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month at Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany, has canceled all meetings until further notice because of the pandemic.
Landscape Webinar
Do you have questions about using trees and shrubs in your landscape? If so, you should plan to join the Trees in the Landscape Webinar presented by Richard Beckort, Purdue Extension Ag. & Natural Resources Educator in Jackson County on Thursday, Dec. 17, beginning at 11:30 a.m. to learn about the selection, planting, and care of landscape trees and shrubs. Richard will be available to answer your tree and shrub questions.
To join the webinar and/or to receive the webinar recording, pre-registration is required by Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 by going to: https://bit.ly/treecarelandscaping101.
For questions about the webinar, contact:
•Purdue Extension – Decatur Co. at jhermesch@purdue.edu or 812-663-8388
•Purdue Extension – Jackson Co. at rbeckort@purdue.edu or 812-358-6101
• Purdue Extension – Lawrence Co. at odavis@purdue.edu or 812-275-4623
• Purdue Extension – Washington County at dhowellw@purdue.edu or 812-883-4601.
BMV Branches closed for Thanksgiving
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Saturday, Nov. 28.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
