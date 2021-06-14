Indiana American Grant Awarded
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in partnership with the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP), the City of Charlestown Board of Public Works, Mayor Treva Hodges, and the Indiana Invasives Initiative (III), recently submitted an application to Indiana American Water Company for a 2021 Environmental Grant. The application was one of four in the state to receive funding. The $3,000 awarded will fund the partners’ Callery Pear Removal and Invasive Education Project.
The Callery Pear with its trademark white, showy flowers in the spring long has been touted as a landscape tree since it was brought to the United States from Asia. However, it spreads rapidly, and grows quickly, thereby out-competing native plants for resources. In doing so, it destroys native habitat that wildlife depend on for survival.
Residents of Charlestown may recognize the Callery Pear as the tree lining the median of Highway 3 in Charlestown. These trees were planted many years ago, and have matured to the point that they are exhibiting the weak wood and branch structure characteristic of the species. Limbs have broken off, and splits in the trees are occurring. In addition, evidence of spread of the species has been noted in vacant lots, and lesser maintained areas in the city.
The City of Charlestown Board of Public Works and Mayor Hodges partnered with the SWCD, CCHIRP, and III to form a plan for the safe removal of the trees and provide educational opportunities for Charlestown residents throughout the process. During the grant term, residents will have the opportunity to attend invasive plant and native plant ID workshops, assist with planting and maintaining native plants throughout the city, and gain assistance with identifying invasives on their own property.
Exhibit of New Albany native
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will exhibit the work of New Albany native Carol Brenner Tobe from July 2 through Aug. 21. The opening reception will be July 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Southern Indiana resident said she is the happiest when she is in her garden or enjoying the changing variety of the broad landscape outside her windows. For subject matter, she is primarily interested in more intimate landscapes —fragments of neighborhoods, backyards, gardens — both formal and informal.
She enjoys exploring the relationship of natural forms to buildings, fences, sculpture, and “yard art” and freely interpret, and often intensify, their colors and shapes. Her medium is traditional oil paint on canvas. In her paintings she wants to celebrate and inspire others to appreciate the beauty of the familiar world we share.
Tobe has lived in Floyds Knobs for more than 50 years. She is a graduate in Fine Arts from the University of Louisville where she was a Hite Scholar and studied with noted landscape painter Eugene Leake; well-known Louisville artist Mary Spencer Nay; and Charles Crodel, German artist and visiting professor. Tobe worked in the fields of historic preservation and art gallery and historical museum administration. She is the retired director of the Museum of the American Printing House for the Blind in Louisville. Creating art has always had a primary place in her busy life and the works in this exhibit are Tobe’s most recent paintings.
The exhibit and reception are open to the public.
Gracie Koesters’ Series
Gracie Koesters’ series “What does it mean to be a woman?” consists of five fine art pieces that attempt to answer the question. The exhibit will be Aug. 27 through Sept. 8. The series tackles difficult issues such as sexual assault and the period stigma, but also celebrates women, their strength, and their beauty through mixed media art forms including acrylic painting, collaging, and embroidery.
Koesters will be joining the staff of Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery. She is a 2021 graduate of Presentation Academy and will attend the University of Louisville in the fall of 2021. She began her internship in 2014 while attending St. Mary’s Middle School.
Hoosier Hay Contest
The Indiana Forage Council (IFC), with assistance from Purdue Extension and SureTech Laboratories, is hosting a contest for Indiana producers who harvest forage for hay or baleage within the state for the 2021 hay season.
Objectives of the Hoosier Hay Contest are to promote forage production, inform hay producers on the nutritive value of their hay and encourage producers to sample and test their hay or baleage before feeding it to livestock. It also creates a friendly competition amongst Indiana producers on who produces higher quality hay.
All samples will be analyzed by SureTech Laboratories in Indianapolis and released only to the contest organizer, producer and producer’s local Purdue Extension agriculture and natural resources educator.
The Hoosier Hay contest has two categories, hay or baleage. Prize money will go to first, second and third place entries in both categories. First place will receive $250 and a one-year membership to IFC; second place $150; and third place $100.
Winners will be recognized at the annual IFC meeting and the IFC website. The cost to participate is $15 per sample with the contest limited to 100 samples.
Rules and entry forms can be found at https://indianaforage.org/. For more information, contact Nick Minton at 812-279-4330 or nminton@purdue.edu and Jason Tower at 812-678-4427 or towerj@purdue.edu.
JHS Alumni Lunch
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni lunch will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Garrett's General Store and Restaurant in Utica. All JHS Alumni and spouses are invited.
Attendees may eat inside the restaurant or under the picnic shelter outside. Call Peggy Mode Metzger '55 at 502-931-0190 with questions.
Adult Indiana Wildlife Program
Learn more about Indiana's wildlife with Interpretive Naturalist Jeremy Beavin. Is it safe to go out in the forest at night? What lurks behind that tree or under the water's surface? From bobcats to owls, cicadas to skunks, no animal is off limits in this talk! Have questions? Bring them to the library for this fun discussion all about Indiana's wildlife. Register online at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call the library at 812-256-3337.
Sellersburg Library: Wednesday, July 14 at 6 p.m.
Charlestown Library: Wednesday, July 21 at 6 p.m.
