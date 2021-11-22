Floyd Memorial Foundation sponsoring art contest
The Floyd Memorial Foundation is sponsoring the seventh annual New Albany Floyd County Schools art contest for area elementary schools. More than 50 students from nine elementary schools are participating in the contest through their art class.
Starting Nov. 19, one art piece was selected by each class to represent each grade, kindergarten through fourth grade, supporting the theme, “Art is in our Heart.”
The illustrations will be on display in the Baptist Health Floyd cafeteria. Visitors, patients, associates, and the artists’ friends and families can vote for their favorite art piece through Dec. 31. A winner and runner-up will be selected and recognized at their school assembly in January. Each will receive a monetary award from the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
“The Foundation is thrilled to once again have the opportunity to highlight young artistic talent in our community for patients, patients’ family and friends and employees of Baptist Health Floyd to enjoy,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director, Floyd Memorial Foundation.
“We look forward to this contest every year to see what the students create around the annual theme. With the pandemic impacting everything in our communities, we were disappointed we were not able to host the art contest last year. We’re honored to showcase our young artists’ talent for our visitors and employees to enjoy and appreciate what their interpretation of ‘Art is in our Heart’ means to them.”
The Foundation invites the community to view the artwork on display through Dec. 31 to cast their vote. Ballots for the art contest are available in the Floyd Memorial Foundation office or in the Baptist Health Floyd cafeteria. All ballots must be submitted by Dec. 31. Only one vote is allowed per individual. The winner and runner-up will be announced in January.
For more information, contact the Floyd Memorial Foundation, 812-949-5519.
Georgetown Optimist Essay Contest
The Essay Contest is sponsored by Optimist International to give young people the opportunity to write about their own opinions regarding the world in which they live. The approach can encompass a young person’s personal experience, the experience of their country or a more historical perspective.
In additional to developing skills for written expression, participants also have the opportunity to win a college scholarship. Topic for the 2021-2022 school year is: “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?”
Eligible to participate are youth younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, 2021 (and is not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution) in the United States, Canada or the Caribbean. There is no minimum age.
Deadline for club entry is Feb. 15, 2022. Contact Beverly Oehrle, 502-345-7569, for application and rules. Club winners advance to the District contest to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship. The district-level scholarships are funded by the Optimist International Foundation.
Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meal
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will offer a carryout Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until all meals are distributed.
“During a holiday where we celebrate all we are thankful for, we want to thank Northside Christian Church for providing the assistance to make this meal possible,” said Captain Jonathan Fitzgerald. “Also, because of Lifespan Resources, we can make sure that many of our homebound community members are provided for this Thanksgiving Day.”
The traditional meal will be served carryout style from The Salvation Army New Albany Center of Hope at 2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany. Families may request one meal per person in the car. Community members do not need to call ahead or make a reservation.
For questions or to make a donation, call The Salvation Army at 812 944-1018.
BMV Thanksgiving holiday hours
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Monday, Nov. 29.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV
Christmas Bazaar
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a Christmas Bazaar, Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post. Area vendors will showcase their favorite selections of holiday gifts.
The auxiliary will sponsor a bake sale table with their most-loved desserts, their cookbooks and many hand-crafted items by members.
For more information call Monica Everage, 812-987-4554.
