Shop and Eat in the Knobs
American Legion Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor Shop ‘N Smoke in the Knobs, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14.
Inside the Legion Post you can shop local crafts, artwork jewelry, floral arrangements, a bake sale and much more.
Outside there will be a barbeque meat cook-off. Entertainment will be provided and food and drink available for purchase inside the post.
For more information about the shopping event call Monica Everage at 812-987-4554. Questions about the cook-off, call Nelson at 502-303-6096 or Tony at 812-207-3239.
Jeff Elks Club scholarships and donations
Jeffersonville Elks Lodge #362 presented renewable $1,000 scholarships to Jeffersonville High School 2021 seniors Allison Kane and Charlie Williams at the JHS Senior Honors Day in May.
Earlier in the year, the lodge donated $8,000 to continue its support for the following organizations: Center for Lay Ministries, Exit Zero, Wilson Elementary School for Project Pride with Purpose program and the Jeffersonville High Theater Department, directed by Derrick Ledbetter.
Joe Baker, Elks Club trustee, presented checks to each of the recipients.
Fall Conservation Field Day
The Washington County Soil & Water Conservation District and partners will host the 2021 Fall Conservation Field Day on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the farm of Beth and Monty Sanders, 9580 S. Voyles Rd., Pekin.
Check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dinner, award presentations and the program will start at 5 p.m. and tours will start at 5:45 p.m. This event will cover conservation topics including Farm Ponds and Watering Facility Options, Controlling Pasture Weeds and Invasive Plants, Protecting Your Farm from Detrimental Wildlife Species, and a Producer Experience and Program Information Panel featuring the landowner.
Guest speakers for this program include Robert Zupancic (Natural Resource Conservation Service Grazing Specialist), Jason Tower (Southern Indiana Purdue Agriculture Center Superintendent), Marian Wahl (Graduate Research Assistant at Purdue University) and Travis Buckel (Wildlife Biologist with USDA and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. This event will also be a time to celebrate the annual conservation award winners and the 75th Anniversary of the Washington County SWCD and its commitment to “Helping others, help the land!”
There are a limited number of spots available, and RSVPs will be required to attend. Call the Washington County SWCD (812-883-3006 ext.3) by Friday, Aug. 20 to register or for more information. The field day will occur rain or shine and transportation will be available to each of the tour stops while on the farm. Local guidance pertaining to COVID will be followed. Event details are subject to change. Any persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this event should contact the SWCD one week before the event.
The field day is made possible by the following: NRCS, Beth and Monty Sanders, Washington County SWCD, Washington County Cattlemen’s Association, Washington County Purdue Extension, Farm Service Agency, APHIS, South Fork-Blue River Watershed Project, and the Clean Water Indiana program.
Digging the Past
Annual Digging the Past will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Sellersburg Celebrates
Sellersburg Celebrates will be Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Silver Creek Township Park, 201 N. Fern St., Sellersburg. Hours will be Thursday 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28 through downtown Sellersburg to the Silver Creek Township Park.
Art in Speed Park
Art In Speed Park, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29 at Speed Park, 175 Indiana Ave., Sellersburg
Art in Speed Park Fine Art Fair brings high quality one-of-a-kind works of art to the Southern Indiana area. This year marks the 30th anniversary.
Outer Fossil Bed Hike
Outer Fossil Bed Hike, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (river level permitting, rugged hike), Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Grand Opening of New Goodwill Store
Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is celebrating the grand opening of its newest retail store in Corydon Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. Located at 190 Pacer Drive NW, the store will replace the previous location and offer more space to shoppers for bargain-hunting. Store hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Goodwill is accepting donations during store hours through a contactless process.
The store located on 2400 Landmark Avenue will close on Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. and be replaced by the new location.
Goodwill employs over 4,100 individuals, many of whom have barriers to employment, such as lack of a high school education, disability, or a criminal background.
“Our entire state has been experiencing extreme hardships over the past year, so we are excited to open this new location to our shoppers as well as employ over 30 individuals in the space,” said Kent A. Kramer, president and CEO of Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “Goodwill remains committed to serving thousands of Hoosiers through our mission and education services. Our retail stores allow us to provide those services across central and southern Indiana.”
In addition to its employment opportunities, Goodwill operates 15 free adult high schools called The Excel Center®, which helps adults earn a Core 40 high school diploma, college credits, and job certifications, all at no cost. Goodwill also offers a maternal-child health program, Nurse-Family Partnership, in communities throughout the Southern Indiana region.
“The revenue made from our stores, including the new Corydon store, goes right back into the communities we serve,” said Kramer. “When individuals shop or donate to Goodwill, they are changing lives in our state through education, health and employment.”
Those who are interested in working at the new retail location or learning more about Goodwill programs can find more information at goodwillindy.org. To interview a retail leader about the new store opening, please contact Jen Wade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.